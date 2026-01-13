If your New Year resolutions involve maintaining muscle or building strength, look no further than Optimum’s Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein — which you can currently grab on sale for 36% off. Not only does the powder have great macros for muscle support, but it was also suggested by Consumer Reports as a lead-free protein powder option. I personally take it four to five times a week to help grow my muscle, and love how good it tastes (a rare occurrence for protein powders, in my experience).

Deal of the Day

I’ve been using this protein powder as my go-to post-workout supplement for over a year now — I usually use 1-2 scoops, with each scoop containing 24 grams of 100% whey protein, according to the brand. It’s designed to help support muscle recovery and growth, and is low in sugar, carbs and fat, making it fully focused on delivering protein without too many additives. It also includes naturally occurring amino acids, like leucine and valine, to help with muscle building and strength, (when combined with regular strength training, according to the brand). It’s easy to mix, dissolving quickly in my water — or vanilla oat milk, when I want something sweeter to sip — without any sludge or clumping when I shake it in my blender bottle.

However, my favorite thing about this protein powder is the taste — while most protein supplements have a chalky and off-putting flavor, the vanilla ice cream flavor of this powder is sweet and yummy, and is available in over 15 other flavors.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over two years (and been an avid gym-goer for even longer). I love using protein powder to boost the effects of my workouts, and for this piece I found Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein (my absolute favorite) on sale on Amazon for 36% off.

