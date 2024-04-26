I love having a blender in my kitchen for making some of my favorite drinks and recipes, like frozen margaritas, protein shakes, salsas and pesto. Something I’ve always found beneficial about having a blender — aside from the ability to make delicious food — is that I’m often inclined to eat healthier. Though the Nutribullet is my usual go-to, I was excited to try out the most stylish blender I had seen in a long time: the Beast Blender Tonal.

I first learned about the Beast brand earlier this year, mainly by watching various TikTok videos. I was immediately intrigued by the machine — it’s incredibly sleek and modern looking. Fortunately, the brand sent me and my colleagues the Beast Blender Tonal to try out for a few weeks. Below, I review the device, weighing in on how powerful it actually is, whether or not it’s easy to clean and how it fits in my kitchen.

What is the Beast Blender?

The Beast Health brand was founded in 2021 by Colin Sapire, the former CEO of Nutribullet.

Today, the brand sells four different versions of its original blender: the Beast Blender Tonal ($220), the Beast Blender Plus ($195), Beast Mini Blender Plus ($119) and the Beastmode Blender ($215). I tried the Beast Blender Tonal, which includes a 1,000W power base, two blending vessels with lids, a stainless steel bottle with a straw lid for drinking and a cleaning kit.

The blender’s blade attachment twists directly into its cylindrical base; this is similar in design to most portable blenders. The blade itself self-regulates its speed and monitors temperature to prevent overheating. The Beast Blender Tonal, which you can buy in matte shades of white, black or gray, also comes with a double-walled insulated stainless steel bottle that keeps your mixture cold, according to the brand.

Capacity: 1000mL | Blending capacity: 750mL | Cord type: Corded | Wattage: 1,000 | Height: 15.75 in. | Weight: 6.72 lbs | Settings: Pulse and blend | Warranty: 2 years | Machine washable: Only on top rack

How I tried the Beast Blender

I tried the Beast Blender Tonal for two weeks, during which I used both the small and large blending vessels. With the large blending vessel, I made smoothies and milkshakes with yogurt, protein powder and milk, whereas I used the small blending vessel to make sauces and dips, like one with feta cheese, yogurt and fresh herbs. I kept notes on the cleaning and storing process as well as how it compares to other blenders I’ve used in the past.

The Beast blender has a 1000-watt power base and comes with a portable bottle. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

My experience with the Beast Blender

The Beast blender was very easy to set up — there is a booklet with directions, and for the most part, it’s simple and straightforward to use. As someone who regularly makes single-serving shakes and smoothies I found the small blending vessel to be the perfect size. Like most people, I’m not a fan of doing dishes, and I found cleaning to be relatively quick and effortless. Below, I outline what I like about the appliance in more detail.

What we like

Powerful blending

A problem I often run into when making shakes with protein powder and thick ingredients, like Greek yogurt, is that some blenders aren’t strong enough to evenly incorporate every part of the mixture together. This is usually apparent when I open the appliance and see small pockets of unblended protein powder or pieces of fruit clinging to the sides of the vessel. This is something I did not experience with the Beast blender. When making fruit smoothies, my mixtures immediately started to blend together. I saw very small dots of unblended yogurt stuck to the side of the blender, but it wasn’t enough to cause concern for me. I also did not run into any trouble when making shakes using multiple large ice cubes; the blender was able to completely break them down quickly.

Large capacity

I love that the blending vessel has a wide-top opening, which makes it easy for me to spoon ingredients into it, without accidentally spilling something like protein powder or cocoa powder. I could also easily reach the inside of the blender when it was time to clean it without having to squeeze my hand into the sides, which is a common problem with a lot of blenders. Additionally, this made it super easy to dry the inside of the vessel with a paper towel.

In terms of the large blending vessel itself, I had more than enough room to mix berries, Greek yogurt, milk and protein powder while making my concoctions. I also appreciated that it has a max-fill line on the side so you know just how much to add to it without going over. In terms of serving sizes, with the large blending vessel, I could easily make two to three decent servings of a protein shake or other blended drink.

Safety features

After plugging the base in and adding all your ingredients you cannot start blending until you toggle on an additional button on the back of the base. That button then illuminates a small side light on the appliance indicating that it is turned on. This is a nice built-in safety net to ensure that I don’t accidentally start blending before I’m ready, which is especially helpful when I’m tired and in a rush in the morning. Unlike other models that require you to twist and press down on the vessel to blend, with the Beast, you simply press a button down to indicate it to start. This is helpful if you have any sort of dexterity issues.

Stainless steel bottle

Among all the parts that come with the blender, the stainless steel bottle for transferring your blended drinks may be my favorite. The dishwasher-safe bottle, which comes with a removable straw, has a sleek matte design that fits in perfectly in the drink holder on my backpack, making it easy to take with me to work and the gym. The straw itself is also quite tall and wide, so it was easy to drink from — I did not have any accidental spills or leaks. That said, I also used the straw from separate cups and tumblers with this as well without any fit issues.

Storage lids

In addition to the blending vessels, the blender comes with a matching lid that lets you store what you’ve made in the appliance in the fridge. This is quite handy. For example, when I made dips I was able to save some of it for later on without having to transfer it to a food container and dirtying another vessel. This is something I will continue to use often, especially if I have friends coming over and want to have a salsa or other dip at the ready, sitting in the fridge.

Size

Since the Beast blender is very slender and tall, it doesn’t take up much surface area on a countertop or shelf, which is convenient if you live in a small apartment or home. “If you’re counter-space conscious like me this is a must-have,” says NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, who also received the blender from the brand.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

Heavy base

While it is powerful, stylish, easy to operate and clean by hand, the base of the blender (where the motor is located) is heavy. If you have trouble carrying even remotely heavy things or have to place them in high positions, this might not be the best option.

Hand washing is best

I tried to clean the blending vessels in the dishwasher, since the vessels, lids, stainless water bottle and lid are top-rack dishwasher safe, according to the brand. After one wash, the lids and bottles were perfectly clean, but the small vessel still had a little bit of residue from a previous dip I made around the edges. My dishwasher is decent, but it’s also nowhere close to a new model. Thus, I’d recommend hand-washing the blending vessels for a more thorough clean. The blade and blender base are also not dishwasher safe.

Loud blending sound

The blender is also quite loud — it even gets slightly louder when blending hard ingredients like ice, but only for a few seconds. This is typically standard for most blenders, regardless of their size and wattage in my experience.

Is the Beast Blender actually worth it?

The Beast Blender is a great blender for anyone who wants an appliance that is as powerful as it is stylish. The blender has a classic look to it that makes it less of an eyesore and more like something you wouldn’t mind having on display when your friends come over. The Beast Blender is also ideal for anyone who lives in a small space, since it’s both tall and slender, rather than wide. That said, if you care less about style and more about powerful blending at a slightly lower cost, then the Nutribullet Pro ($109.99) or the Hamilton Beach Portable Blender ($20.85) might be a better option for you.

