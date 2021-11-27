Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your toothbrush, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great time to do so — electric toothbrushes are also readily available at Select readers’ favorite retailers, includingTarget, Amazon and Walmart. And this Black Friday, we saw rising interest in electric toothbrushes. As Cyber Monday approaches, many models are still discounted through the weekend, including the highly rated Oral-B Pro 1000.

Dr. Lawrence Fung of Silicon Beach Dental previously shared that the Oral-B Pro 1000 is the best affordable electric toothbrush. It has pressure sensors that let you know if you're brushing too hard and an oscillating brush head that breaks up plaque. The Oral-B Pro 1000 is also highly rated and sports a timer that buzzes every 30 seconds to let you know when it’s time to brush a different section of your mouth.

This Select readers’ favorite electric toothbrush is currently 40 percent off — the lowest price it’s been on Amazon all year. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 32,806 reviews on Amazon

One of the best affordable electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B Pro 1000 has pressure sensors that stop the pulsation if they sense you’re brushing too hard. It also features an in-handle timer that encourages you to brush for 2 minutes, while the handle buzzes every 30 seconds to notify you when it’s time to brush different sections of your mouth.

