Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Walmart’s official Black Friday sale is here and available to everyone. Other retailers — including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Amazon — also started their Black Friday sales early in light of ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising competitiveness of Black Friday in general.

With previous Select coverage and reader interest in mind, we combed through Walmart’s Black Friday deals and highlighted some noteworthy ones to consider. We determined these are the best deals by checking prices against other retailers and price tracking tools like Honey.

Walmart Black Friday 2021: Walmart Black Friday sales to shop right now

We've compiled this list of Walmart Black Friday sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Up to 60 percent off fashion

fashion Up to 40 percent off beauty

beauty Up to 30 percent off video games

video games Up to 30 percent off toys

toys Up to 25 percent off electronics

electronics Up to 25 percent off sports and outdoors

Walmart Black Friday 2021: Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now

After checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals against price trackers like Honey, we found that many of the discounted items had similar prices within the past few months. We also saw that some of the items on sale were discounted even further at competitors like Target and Best Buy. However, we did find some standouts, which we rounded up below based on Select reader interest and previous coverage.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 1,275 reviews on Amazon

The new Apple AirPods Pro boast shorter stems than previous models, as well as up to six hours of listening time on a single charge. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, and come with three sizes of silicone tips to customize their fit. The headphones pair with a charging case and are sweat- and water-resistant.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 516 reviews at Walmart

According to tech expert Whitson Gordon, these noise cancelling headphones from Sony “cancel out more noise than most of the competition.” He’s also a fan of the built-in equalizer that allows you to adjust the volume on different frequencies.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 8 reviews at Walmart

The Dyson V10 Allergy vacuum can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand. It comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool and mattress tool to clean upholstery.

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 82 reviews at Walmart

Keurig’s Drinkworks Drinkmaker uses Drinkworks Pods to make cocktails at the push of a button, including margaritas, moscow mules and more. The machine makes 4-ounce, 6-ounce, 8-ounce and 12-ounce pours, and all of the drinks come out chilled, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 53 reviews at Walmart

With options to air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie and bake your foods, this small appliance from Chefman is a good option for those with limited storage space in the kitchen, according to the brand. It has a 26-quart capacity to handle larger meals and can heat anywhere from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the accessories it comes with are dishwasher-safe, Chefman says.

Black Friday special

4.2-star average rating from 44 reviews at Walmart

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Camera Bundle is a great gift option for the holidays. Available in several fun colors, the Black Friday bundle includes the Instax Mini 7+, Instax Film, a photo album, photo frames and more. The camera itself boasts a retractable, 60-millimeter, fixed-focus lens with exposure control adjustment.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 17 reviews at Walmart

This smart clock from Lenovo does more than just display the time — with integrated Google Assistant, it can also tell you the weather, play your favorite songs, control your other smart devices and more, according to Lenovo. For a more customized homescreen, you have the option to change the clock face or upload one of your favorite family photos.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart

Though experts have told us that cordless vacuums are only as powerful as their battery lives, Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes at a time before needing to recharge. It comes with multiple attachments for different cleaning scenarios, including a Floor Brush, a Metal Hose, a Long Crevice Tool, a 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and a Mini Motorized Brush. Depending on the severity of your mess, you can clean in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Black Friday special

4.8-star average rating from 85 reviews at Walmart

This Instant Pot comes with two lids and nine different cooking functions, including Air Fry, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Roast and more. According to the brand, the multicooker features easy-to-use controls that simplify the cooking process and help you customize the temperature and cooking time.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 43 reviews at Walmart

A great option for those looking to automate the cleaning process, the iRobot Roomba i1+ can empty itself into its Clean Base for up to 60 days, according to the brand. Roomba says the vacuum can detect more heavily soiled areas and spend more time cleaning them, and if you don’t want to deal with the noise of the vacuum, you can set it to clean while you’re away.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,789 reviews at Walmart

This multisurface cleaner from Bissell both vacuums and washes your floors simultaneously, acting as both a vacuum and a mop. You can use the controls to switch between cleaning modes for hard floors and area rugs, and swivel steering makes it easier to navigate around the house, according to the brand.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.