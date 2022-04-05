Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Attention, Always Pan fans: Our Place just released the cast iron Always Pan, a new version of its bestselling piece of cookware that, like its name suggests, is made of enameled cast iron. While the original Always Pan is designed with an aluminum body and cannot go in the oven, the new model is constructed from heirloom-quality cast iron, making it oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit with the lid and oven-safe and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit without the lid, according to the brand.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan (out of stock)

The 1.9-quart cast iron Always Pan is currently out of stock, but the brand says another drop is coming this summer. Its body weighs 6.9 pounds, Our Place says. The pan comes in six glossy colors: Steam, Spice, Char, Sage, Lavender and Blue Salt. You can use it to braise, sear, grill and sauté ingredients — and since it’s oven-safe, you can also broil, bake and roast food with it.

In addition to the material the pan is made from, another notable difference between the original model and the new model is the lid: The Cast Iron Always Pan comes with a modular glass lid instead of the aluminum one that pairs with the original model. The lid allows you to keep steam in and release it when you choose to, the brand says.

As experts told us in our guide to Dutch ovens, raw cast iron is typically hard to upkeep, which is why Our Place chose a matte black enameled interior for the new pan. The interior is non-stick and does not require seasoning — it creates a patina over time, according to the brand. The Cast Iron Always Pan also comes with a beechwood spatula and features a built-in spoon rest, just like the original model.

In addition to being oven-safe and broiler-safe, you can use the Cast Iron Always Pan on all stovetops, the brand says. And to help you handle the pan when it’s hot, it comes with custom silicone hot grips as well.

If you’re looking for other cast iron cookware, Select writer Jonathan Bender previously recommended the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, which he said he uses daily. We’ve also previously recommended cast iron cookware options like a Le Creuset Dutch Oven and a FINEX Skillet.

Other cookware from Our Place

While you wait for Our Place to release its next batch of Cast Iron Always Pans, here is some the brand's other popular cookware products to consider.

Our Place's original Always Pan is a favorite among many Select staffers — former writer Kala Herh said that after she got hers, she threw out all of her other pans. The pan is designed to replace several pieces of cookware, including your fry pan, steamer, skillet and saute pan. According to the brand, it features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating and it's compatible with all cooktops.

The successor of the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is designed to replace several pots and other accessories in your kitchen, including a stockpot, Dutch oven and saucepot. Like the Always Pan, the brand says it's compatible with all cooktops and features a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating. The Perfect Pot is oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, Our Place says

