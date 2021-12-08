Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Since adopting my kitten in September, I’ve developed a new hobby: buying her gifts. It’s no exaggeration to say I can barely see the floor of my studio apartment, as it’s now covered in beds, scratching posts and toys — and I wouldn't have it any other way.

For those of you shopping for a cat owner this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the most useful products I’ve purchased for my cat thus far, as well as items we’ve recommended in previous coverage. I also included gifts you can purchase for the cat lovers on your list, from books and slippers to mugs and planters.

Cat-themed gifts for the holiday season

Beyond highlighting some of my personal favorite cat-themed gifts, I’ve also included highly rated products and those from Select reader favorite brands and retailers like Tuft + Paw, Chewy and more.

Gifts for cat owners

These gifts for cat owners and their cats are highly rated, come from reader favorite brands and retailers or are ones I recommend based on my personal experience with them.

This cat toy features magnetized paws, so you can attach it to appliances, door knobs and other magnetic elements in your home. I stick it on my refrigerator, and my cat smacks at the toy’s dangling legs and fluffy tail for hours. When she knocks it down, she runs around with it, providing herself even more entertainment. The toy is made with KONG Premium North American Catnip.

In addition to three connected tubes for cats to run in and out of, this tunnel is also designed with a hanging toy inside. There’s an opening on the top for cats to enter and exit, and the tunnel folds down flat when you want to store or travel with it. When my cat plays with other felines, this tunnel is large enough for three of them to be in it at once.

Target brand Wondershop released eight limited-edition, holiday-themed cat houses this year, all of which feature scratching pads inside. Some have multiple levels for your furry friends to climb, as well. Options include a sleigh, Christmas tree, ski chalet and more, including my personal favorite, the Toy Kingdom Holiday Train. All of the cat houses require no tools to assemble, but I found the directions to be a bit confusing. It took me some time to put together, but it was totally worth it when my cat climbed inside right after I finished setting it up.

After my aunt bought my cat this bed, it quickly became her most prized possession. She snuggles up on the plush pillow inside the fabric pineapple and feels safe enclosed in its dome structure. You can also remove the pillow and throw it in the washing machine, according to the brand. Nandog also sells a Banana Pet Bed, as well as Christmas-themed options.

Before settling on this perch, I tried others that suctioned to the window but fell off soon after I hung them up. This one, however, mounts to a window sill, giving it more stability. The perch boasts a foam base and a removable, machine-washable cover. It also comes with a removable bolster that zips on for extra support. The perch measures 14 inches by 24 inches and can support up to 40 pounds, according to the brand.

I quickly learned that not all cats hate water — mine cries at the sink until I turn it on so she can splash around under the faucet. I bought her this water fountain, which she drinks from and enjoys watching during the day. It has three water flow settings and a filter to remove dirt and debris, according to the brand. The indicator on the side of the fountain tells you when to add more water, and you can disassemble it to clean the different components. You can purchase replacement filters and a cleaning set separately.

Available in small and medium, these tripod tables from Tuft + Paw include a bowl and stand. They’re raised a few inches off the ground, which I’ve found prevents my cat from sticking her paws in the bowl and playing with her food or water. You can wipe the bowls clean or put them in the dishwasher, according to the brand, and the stand is available in multiple colors.

I named my cat Wanda after an Avenger, so I obviously needed to buy her some themed toys. Chewy offers a line of Marvel-themed pet products, and this wand features a Spider-Man figure stuffed with catnip at the end of it, in addition to other strings and ribbons my cat chases and jumps at. You can also purchase an Iron Man version of the toy.

I stationed this tower next to a window in my apartment, and my cat climbs to the top of it to look outside. It’s designed with two perches, five scratching posts and one condo, as well as dangling toys. The tower is covered in plush fabric and is available in three colors: Cream, Gray and Brown.

Gifts for cat lovers

When sourcing gifts for cat lovers, we included options from Select reader favorite brands and retailers, as well as previous coverage. We also added highly rated products and my personal recommendations.

I was gifted these slippers recently, and they’re now my favorite pair because of the comfort they provide and the cat image on the front. The clog-style, open-back slippers feature a fleece sock liner that keep my feet warm. I think the best feature is the anti-slip rubber soles, which add traction and allow me to wear them outside when I run to get the mail or walk my dog (yes, I admit to being a dog lover, too).

‘Tiny But Mighty’ by Hannah Shaw

I follow Hannah Shaw, a kitten rescuer and known as “The Kitten Lady,” on Instagram religiously, and before adopting my kitten, I read her book to learn more about kitten care. But I’ve gifted the book to those who don’t own cats, as it's an inspiring read about Shaw’s work that animal lovers of all kinds will appreciate. Shaw also wrote a children’s book.

This planter infuses some cat decor into your loved ones’ homes. It’s made from ceramic, which experts in our guide to indoor planters told us plants sensitive to overwatering grow especially well in. The pot stands on four feet and features textural detailing on the outside, in addition to a cat face.

If you know a writer or someone who likes to take notes by hand, this spiral notebook features cats on the cover. You can choose between blank, lined or date book pages, and personalize it by adding the gift recipient’s name to the cover.

We featured a S’well travel mug in our guide to reusable cups, and this 16-ounce option features a cat pattern. It’s made from vacuum-insulated, food-grade stainless steel and fits most cup holders, according to the brand.

