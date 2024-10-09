The final day of Prime Big Deal Days is underway. During the 48-hour sale, Prime members will receive discounts on televisions, soundbars, streaming sticks and more. You can also find deals on tech gadgets, Amazon devices, vacuums and more.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a freelance writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best October Prime Day TV deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Prime Day TV deals | Best Prime Day TV sales | Best TV sales at other retailers | How I picked the best TV deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best Prime Day TV deals

4.4-star average rating from 579 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

The Samsung QN90C is one of the best TVs out there, in my opinion. It’s a feature-packed screen with 4K resolution, HDR and Mini LED backlighting, ensuring you get a detailed, color-rich picture with powerful brightness and contrast. Samsung’s built-in 4.2.2 Dolby Atmos speakers are laid out for ‘vertical’ object-based audio that tracks the action around the screen. And with a 52% discount, it’s a great time to buy.

4.7-star average rating from 84,944 reviews on Amazon

The Roku Express 4K+ is a versatile streaming stick with 4K resolution, improved HDR color and an excellent Roku platform for streaming apps and services. It doesn’t have Dolby Vision — the dynamic HDR format that tweaks picture settings on the fly — but its benefit over the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the ability to connect via Ethernet for a stable, wired internet connection when needed.

4.3-star average rating from 10 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

This multifaceted TV is able to switch between a flat screen and a curved one, with an adjustable height, tilt and swivel to find the perfect viewing angle. Its four HDMI 2.1 ports and enhanced gaming specifications make it ideal for high-quality video games. This is its lowest price in three months.

4.7-star average rating from 46 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in 3 months

Samsung’s The Frame is one of its most interesting and stylish TVs. The outside of The Frame has a thick, customizable bezel and anti-reflection matte display that gives it the appearance of framed artwork and lets it blend in with your decor when not in use.

4.3-star average rating from 109 reviews on Amazon

LG’s C Series OLED is a runaway bestseller every year thanks to its excellent picture quality: the C4’s OLED panel allows for vivid colors, precise brightness control, and great contrast between light and dark areas of the screen. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate that’s great for films, sports or games.

4.2-star average rating from 3,201 reviews on Amazon

This stereo Amazon soundbar can offer a step up from basic built-in TV speakers, ramping up the volume and ensuring you can hear what’s going on in films, TV shows and more. There are few features and no Fire TV platform — you’ll need a Fire TV Stick for that — but as an entry-level soundbar, it’s worth picking up for this October Amazon Prime Day.

4.7-star average rating from 81,500 reviews on Amazon

This portable Roku streaming stick is an immediate upgrade to basic TV interfaces. It plugs into the HDMI port in the back of your TV and sets up the dedicated Roku platform, which has excellent app support, a remote that supports voice controls and an easy-to-navigate interface. This specific model can output high-quality 4K images and color-enhancing HDR, and now comes with a 30% discount.

4.6-star average rating from 270 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

This wireless HDMI dongle does the work of an HDMI cable, without having to maneuver a lengthy wire, connecting two devices up to 98 feet away. It supports Full HD / 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, which is less than a wired connection but still useful for the home or the workplace when you’re not trying to transfer 4K video.

4.3-star average rating from 314 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

TCL makes highly affordable 4K TVs, including this Q65 model, which uses Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform and all of the major streaming apps. It also works with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant, which uses a microphone in the TV remote itself. Now with a 50% discount.

4.3-star average rating from 5,741 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This soda can-shaped projector is a great option for portable entertainment, with an Android platform for popular streaming apps, a 360-degree speaker for all-around audio and a projection that goes up to 100-inches. Its 100 lumens aren’t particularly bright, however, so this projector is best enjoyed in a dark setting.

4.3-star average rating from 620 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

This 4K projector is a great replacement for a large TV screen. It can project an image up to 200 inches in size, features an Android TV smart platform with thousands of apps, and has an impressive 1500 lumens brightness for vivid images at any time of day. It also comes with built-in speakers, meaning you won’t have to connect external audio hardware to listen to TV shows and movies.

4.1-star average rating from 310 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

This 98-inch Samsung TV is sure to make an impact in your home, being almost twice the size of the average smart TV — and now it has a 44% discount on Prime Day. This gigantic TV features detailed 4K images, a 120Hz frame rate for smooth motion in movies and sports, and 2.2 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support.

4.5-star average rating from 23 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price in three months

For a massive 4K TV, look no further than this 86-inch LG screen. You’ll get color-rich 4K images with smooth 120Hz motion for fast-paced action, AI-enhanced picture settings and LG’s ergonomic ‘Magic Remote’ that lets you navigate the screen in multiple ways.

4.3-star average rating from 1,121 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Sometimes, a small TV will do just fine. This 40-inch TCL screen comes with a standard 1080p resolution, built-in Alexa, and the Fire TV smart platform for access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and countless more streaming apps and services. With a 26% discount, you’re also saving around $50 too.

4.4-star average rating from 98 reviews on Amazon

LG’s C Series OLED is a runaway bestseller every year, thanks to its excellent picture quality: the C4’s OLED panel allows for vivid colors, precise brightness control and ‘infinite’ contrast between light and dark areas of the screen. Plus, it has LG’s ergonomic remote, support for smart voice assistants and a 144Hz refresh rate that’s great for films, sports or games.

4.0-star average rating from 173 reviews on Amazon

This budget TCL TV is just $249 during Prime Big Deal Days. It has a 50-inch LED panel, 4K resolution, an Alexa remote and Dolby Vision for scene-by-scene picture enhancements with compatible HDR video. It also comes with Amazon’s Fire TV platform for popular streaming apps and services.

4.1-star average rating from 408 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Save 34% on this high-spec LG projector in the Prime Day deals, with up to a 140-inch projection for immersive movie nights and sports matches at home, alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. It technically only supports Full HD (1080p) sources, though LG deploys a ‘pixel shift’ technique to double up the image and give the appearance of glorious 4K detail.

4.2-star average rating from 1,062 reviews on Amazon

Sonos makes incredible soundbars, and this all-white Dolby Atmos model is sure to give a boost to your home cinema setup, with support for Dolby’s surround sound format. It doesn’t come with a dedicated subwoofer, but its wide, detailed sound and built-in voice assistants should make up for it — and that’s before the 20% Prime Day discount.

4.3-star average rating from 54 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Samsung TV is a great choice for those after impressive audio without the price tag of an additional soundbar. The Q80D is a 4K smart TV with 2.2 channel speakers, 40W of audio output and support for Dolby Atmos surround sound formats, making for a powerful sound well above the average television.

Best Prime Day TV sales

Here are the best Prime Day TV sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Amazon : Up to 27% off Alexa TVs

: Up to 27% off Alexa TVs Amazon : Up to 50% off Samsung TVs

: Up to 50% off Samsung TVs Amazon : Up to 20% off HD TVs

: Up to 20% off HD TVs Amazon : Up to 37% off streaming sticks

: Up to 37% off streaming sticks Amazon : Up to 37% off Roku streaming sticks

: Up to 37% off Roku streaming sticks Amazon : Up to 30% off Vizio TVs

: Up to 30% off Vizio TVs Amazon : Up to 19% off Vizio soundbars

: Up to 19% off Vizio soundbars Target: Up to 33% off streaming sticks

Prime Day: Best TV sales at other retailers

Walmart : Up to 56% off large TVs

: Up to 56% off large TVs Walmart : Up to 56% off Samsung TVs

Up to 56% off Samsung TVs Walmart : Up to 47% off Samsung soundbars

: Up to 47% off Samsung soundbars Target: Up to 14% off universal remotes

How I found the best Prime Day TV deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales on tablets, TVs, speakers and wearables for NBC, iMore, and TechRadar, where I previously worked as the Home Cinema Editor and tested countless televisions and accessories. To round up the best Prime Day sales on TVs, I found highly-rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.