Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight, offering discounts on all types of vacuums, exclusive to Prime members. You can also find deals on tech, pets, sneakers and more.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a commerce editor for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best October Prime Day vacuum deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months.

I’ll frequently update this list before the sale ends tonight.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals | More Prime Day vacuum sales | Best vacuum sales at other retailers | How I picked the best vacuum deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

Lowest price ever

This Tineco cordless vacuum is designed to clean both wet and dry messes with its self-adjusting suction and built-in mop. It keeps dirty and clean water separate and it automatically cleans its brush when you put it back on its docking station. The rechargeable battery has a run time of up to 35 minutes, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 833 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson Outsize Origin is a lightweight cordless vacuum with a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas and a brush tool for lifting stuck-on debris. It has a one-hour run time, a HEPA filter and works on all floor types.

4.3-star average rating from 58,400 reviews on Amazon

The Eureka MaxSwivel upright vacuum comes with three attachments: a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a pet brush for cleaning up stuck-on pet hair. It also has a row of lights at the base for a smoother change in direction around couches.

4.3-star average rating from 30,294 reviews on Amazon

The Eureka Airspeed is a little over seven pounds, so it’s lightweight for an upright vacuum, but it still has a large dustbin that’s easy to empty. It comes with a crevice tool, a washable filter and a dusting brush attachment.

4.0-star average rating from 7,542 reviews on Amazon

The iRobot Roomba robot vacuum makes maintaining clean hardwood, tile and carpet flooring incredibly easy. It picks up debris on various surfaces, such as food residue and pet hair. It also has a built-in camera that helps it move around the house without bumping into furniture. It has a self-emptying feature and an app compatible with voice assistants such as Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

4.5-star average rating from 87,142 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner is an NBC Select staff favorite for cleaning, especially carpets and upholstery. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has the Little Green and uses it to clean up pet accidents. The machine is ideal for cleaning set-in stains on couches, carpets, car seats, cushions, and more.

4.4-star average rating from 12,624 reviews on Amazon

Shark’s popular upright Stratos vacuum effectively cleans carpets and hardwood floors, even large debris, thanks to the brush roll at the base. The vacuum's body also detaches from the handle so that you can reach under large furniture or on elevated surfaces more easily. It also cleans up stuck-on pet hair caught in the carpet and has a crevice tool.

4.3-star average rating from 26 reviews on Amazon

This lightweight cordless vacuum from Tineco is made for cleaning both carpet and hardwood, thanks to a unique V-shaped brush head and powerful suction that can pick up a range of debris. With a 1-liter dustbin and 70-minute runtime on a single charge, you can cover a lot of ground without constant emptying, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 899 reviews on Amazon

We previously tested the DysonV8 stick vacuum in the office, and used it to clean up a range of debris including food crumbs, and were impressed with its cleaning abilities. One of Dyson’s most affordable models, the V8 is incredibly lightweight, easy to maneuver across carpet and hardwood floor and comes with both a brush and crevice attachment for cleaning floor, shelves, windowsills and more.

4.5-star average rating from 2,970 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Bissell CleanView Rewind upright vacuum is great for cleaning many types of messes, especially any you’re sure to find on a carpet. It has a large dust compartment, so you don’t have to empty it super often, and an extension wand that lets you clean elevated areas such as shelves and windowsill. You can also hide the retractable electrical cord with the push of a button.

4.1-star average rating from 1,699 reviews on Amazon

The Shark Matrix robot vacuum makes it easy to clean your floors, whether you’re home or not. It does the work of both a vacuum and a mop, and has a 60-day debris capacity, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 9,478 reviews on Amazon

Another lightweight stick vacuum, the Shark Pet Power vacuum, is perfect for anyone who wants a space-conscious vacuum that’s also effective on pet hair. It works on both carpet and hard floors such as wood and tile, swivels so you can clean under furniture and comes with different attachments

4.6-star average rating from 208 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Bissell Little Green Max carpet and upholstery cleaner has powerful suction and multiple attachments you can use on different surfaces, such as upholstery on furniture and car seats. It’s also designed to remove hard-to-get-out pet stains and muddy paw prints, according to the brand. It has two separate tanks that make separating clean and dirty water easy, according to Bissell.

4.3-star average rating from 6,172 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Bissell upright vacuum has LED headlights and a self-cleaning brushroll at the base that make hidden debris easy to see and lift off the ground, according to the brand. It also has a large dustpan that won’t fill up too quickly as you clean.

4.2-star average rating from 102,835 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Bissell CleanView cordless vacuum is effective at cleaning up dirt, pet hair and other debris from all surface types, according to the brand. This lightweight 3-in-1 model also has multiple attachments for getting to hard to reach areas.

4.2-star average rating from 10,091 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Bissell PowerFresh vacuum has the power of both a vacuum and a steam mop. It quickly picks up debris and hair from surfaces such as sealed wood, tile, linoleum, marble and more, while sanitizing them using steam. The handle has multiple buttons that allow you to control how much steam you use. It also has a self-drying dustpan that keeps debris dry as you steam.

4.1-star average rating from 1,192 reviews on Amazon

The Shark Stratos cordless vacuum is a lightweight option with a decent runtime of about one hour. It cleans both carpet and hardwood floors, according to the brand, plus its battery life displays on the handle, letting you know how much time you have left before it needs to be charged.

4.2-star rating from 2,081 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of the best vacuums for pet hair, the Dyson Ball Animal 3 is powerful, easy to maneuver and automatically removes tangled hair from its brush bar as you clean, according to the brand. This advanced bundle also includes tools for cleaning stairs, crevices and blinds.

4.3-star average rating from 58,400 reviews on Amazon

The Eureka MaxSwivel upright vacuum comes with three attachments: a crevice tool, a dusting brush and a pet brush for cleaning up stuck-on pet hair. It also has a row of lights at the base, which swivels easily around furniture as you move.

Best Prime Day vacuum sales

Here are the best Prime Day vacuum sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best vacuum sales at other retailers

Target: Up to 40% off robot vacuums and floor care Walmart: Up to 60% off vacuums cleaners and floor care Williams Sonoma: Up to 20% off canister vacuums Bloomingdales: Up to 40% off cordless vacuums Wayfair: Up to 27% off vacuums Samsung: Up to 50% off robot vacuums Best Buy: Up to 50% off upright vacuums Macy’s: Up to 50% off vacuums Home Depot: Up to 44% off robot vacuums Electrolux: Up to 24% off vacuums Miele: Up to 30% off vacuums Lowe’s: Up to 28% off upright and cordless vacuums

How I found the best Prime Day vacuum deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for home appliances. To round up the best discounts on vacuums during Prime Big Deal Days, I found highly rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.

