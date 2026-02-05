Crate & Barrel rarely has a shortage of great kitchen appliances, furniture and decor. And right now, you could save up to 60% on some of the top brands out there. The retailer is offering deals on cookware from Le Creuset — a favorite kitchen brand among NBC Select staffers — Staub and All-Clad, as well as popular appliances from Ninja. The sale comes just before the week of President’s Day, which the brand is also celebrating with even more sales. Below, I rounded up some of the best deals at Crate & Barrel from brands you may know and love.

The best deals from Crate & Barrel’s sale

Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch oven is one of the brand’s most popular pieces. It’s available in many styles and sizes, though the 6.5 quart is the perfect size for cooking just about anything, including soups, stews, bread, side dishes and baked goods. It’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has handles on the sides for transferring from the stovetop. It’s dishwasher safe, PFAS free and has a lid that helps distribute moisture into dishes, which prevents them from drying out, according to the brand.

When I wrote about the best stainless steel cookware sets, All-Clad was one of the top brands I recommended. This is because the pieces are extremely durable and help food achieve the best texture. This set includes two small skillets, two saucepans, a large skillet and a large 8-quart pot. They have 18/10 stainless steel interiors, handles that don’t get hot and a fitted lid, according to the brand. They’re also oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit with the lids.

The Ninja Slushi is one of the brand’s latest launches; it’s become extremely popular, since it makes it easy to prepare frozen drinks for a crowd. It makes frozen cocktails, soda slushies, frosé, frozen coffee drinks and much more. It has several modes, including frappuccino, milkshake and frozen juice, so you can customize it to your desired drink texture. It also has an LED display, an 80-ounce reservoir and the ability to make slushies in 15 to 60 minutes, according to the brand.

More deals from Crate and Barrel’s sale

