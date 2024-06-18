Linen sheets, plush bath towels, cozy cardigans — these are some of the most popular items from Quince, the online retailer that has won over the hearts of NBC Select editors and staffers. As proof, the waffle bath towels even earned a spot in our 2023 Bed and Bath Awards.

Outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Quince has never had a big sale—until now. Its first-ever flash sale is happening for one day only (today!), and 60 items are currently 30% off —with a few items being offered at an even steeper discount. To help you shop, we rounded up some of our favorite deals below.

Best fashion and jewelry deals during Quince’s flash sale

Want a little ear sparkle without breaking the bank? These diamond bezel studs are marked down 50 percent (originally $360, now $199.90). They come in white or yellow gold, and each earring features a .10-carat diamond. The clean, classic look is great for everyday wear, and the push-back closures ensure they stay put all day.

You can’t go wrong with a sleek, timeless bag in your wardrobe, and this one from Quince more than fits the bill. This bag is made from pebbled leather and has a center zippered compartment and a detachable crossbody strap. It has protective metal feet on the bottom so you can set it down without worrying it will get cuffed, three interior slip pockets and a dust bag.

Technically, this is a pajama top, but you could easily wear this silk tank with a blazer and jeans for a chic dinner look. It’s made of 100% Mulberry silk and is machine washable (just make sure to use cold water to avoid shrinking). The tank is available in sizes extra small through extra large and comes in seven colors.

Perfect for layering over your favorite matching workout set or jeans and tee for a quick coffee, this cardigan is $30 off for today only. It is made from Mongolian cashmere and is intended to be oversized for a comfier fit. The cardigan comes in sizes extra small through extra large and is available in 11 colors.

Bodysuits aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and with good reason — they provide the perfect, streamlined base layer. This ultra-breathable bodysuit is soft yet supportive and has a flattering scoop neck. You can save $20 when you buy two.

Best home deals during Quince’s flash sale

Experts have told us that linen sheets cool and get better as they are washed. This option from Quince is currently $30 off. It is pre-washed and is standard 100 OEKO-TEX Certified, meaning it is free of harmful chemicals. The Sheet Set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. It comes in sizes twin through California king and is offered in over 20 colorways.

If linen isn’t your thing, consider snapping up these bamboo sheets while they’re on sale. According to the brand, they are made from a smooth sateen weave with temperature-regulating properties that keep you comfortable as you sleep. The sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (1 standard included in twin, 2 standard included with full/queen, 2 king included with king/cal king).

Love a juicy steak dinner? Then, this set of four steak knives may come in handy. Each knife has an ergonomically friendly Pakkawood handle and is made from stainless steel for durability and balance. According to the brand, these knives are also corrosion resistant.

It’s summer, which is pretty much synonymous with grilling season. This stainless steel set covers all your cooking bases when it comes to flipping burgers, cooking chicken and charring steak. The set includes a barbecue spatula, tongs, a grill fork and a basting brush with easy-to-clean silicone bristles.

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Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.

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