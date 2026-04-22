I can almost guarantee you’re sitting down right now. Most of us spend way too much time doing it even though we know our mobility, heart health, circulation, digestion, sleep quality and energy levels would benefit from getting more steps in. One of the easiest, most convenient ways to fix this problem is to invest in a walking pad. It’s essentially a mini treadmill that lets you stroll while you’re working, watching TV or talking on the phone, and since models are typically compact and lightweight, you can hide them when not in use. Plus, these pads let you walk any time of day without the weather getting in the way, removing almost all obstacles that might be getting in your way of more daily movement.

I talked to three fitness experts about how to shop for a walking pad if you’re in the market for one. They also shared how to use one properly, explained whether it’s an effective form of exercise and broke down why the 10,000 steps-a-day rule is kind of a myth.

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What are the best walking pads?

To recommend the best walking pads, I curated a list of options that align with expert guidance (read more here), as well as gathered recommendations from fitness trainers and the NBC Select staff. Every walking pad below comes with a remote control and has built-in wheels.

Best overall walking pad

Pacerocker Walking Pad $ 377.46 $ 449.00 Amazon Now 16% off What to know Size: 40 x 16 in. | Weight capacity: 450 lbs. | Speed levels: up to 5 mph | Incline levels: 9 | Foldable: no | Handles : no What we like Built-in Bluetooth speaker

Faster max. speed than most

High weight capacity Something to note No foldable components

No built-in handles

Narrower belt

Pacerocket’s Walking Pad is the best overall option on this list because it checks the most boxes in terms of ideal features: lots of speed and incline levels, a high weight capacity, an average size and an LED display. There’s also a built-in Bluetooth speaker that you can pair with your phone to play music, podcasts or other audio while you’re walking. You get access to the FitYo app with your purchase, which has coach-led training courses, training modes and videos of scenic routes to play while you’re walking. The walking pad’s display shows you elapsed time, calories, steps, distance, speed and incline.

Best budget walking pad

DeerRun Under Desk Walking Pad $ 149.99 $ 169.99 Amazon Now 12% off What to know Size: 44.9 x 21.85 in. | Weight capacity: 300 lbs. | Speed levels: up to 3.8 mph | Incline levels: 1 | Wheels: yes | Foldable: no | Handles: no What we like Lower price point

Quiet motor

Connects to an app Something to note Only 1 incline level

Manually adjustable incline

Slower max. speed than most

At less than $200, DeerRun’s walking pad costs less than most of the other options on this list, but it doesn’t compromise on quality or performance, says NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack. She uses it while working from home with her standing desk, as well as to get extra steps in while watching TV or scrolling through TikTok. “It was easy to set up and easily rolls under my bed to store,” says Cusack. “Plus, it’s super quiet — I never have to blast my TV or worry about disturbing my downstairs neighbors while I’m walking.” The walking pad has one incline level — you have to manually adjust by lifting up the front to increase its angle. Its LED display shows you calories burned, distance, speed and elapsed time, and it connects to an app that lets you track your workout data and do training programs.

Best foldable walking pad

If you have limited space to store a walking pad, this is your ideal model. The pad itself folds in half when you’re not using it, going from 56.1 inches long to 31.8 inches long in seconds, so it takes up less room under beds or couches and in closets. It connects to an app that logs your workouts, tracks data and lets you adjust settings from your phone. The pad’s LED screen shows elapsed time, distance, calories burned, speed and steps.

Best walking pad with handles

TheRun YT05T-A Walking Pad $ 149.99 $ 159.99 Amazon Now 6% off What to know Size: 44 x 22 in. | Weight capacity: 300 lbs. | Speed levels: up to 6.2 mph | Incline levels: 0 | Wheels: yes | Foldable: yes, handles | Handles: yes What we like Foldable handle

Higher max. speed than most

Many ways to adjust settings Something to note No incline

“If you’re looking for a walking pad with handles, I recommend this one from TheRun,” says McKay Romney, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.. “Even with the handles, it’s still one of the lightest pads I’ve seen, and its price is on the low end which is one of its best upsides.” The walking pad’s handle bar is foldable, and whether it’s up or down changes the speed levels you can choose from: When the handle bar is up, the maximum speed level is 6.2 mph., and when the handle bar is down, the maximum speed level is 3 mph. The handle bar has a safety clip and a touchscreen, as well as manual buttons that let you adjust the pad’s settings. There’s also a LED screen on the pad’s base so you can track elapsed time, speed, distance and calories burned.

Other walking pads experts recommend

Finehorse Walking Pad $ 359.99 $ 399.99 Amazon Now 10% off What to know Size: 39.4 x 15.7 in. | Weight capacity: 330 lbs. | Speed levels: 0 to 4 mph | Incline levels: 6 | Wheels: yes | Foldable: yes, motor cover | Handles: no What we like Very basic design

Motor folds compactly

Built-in manual buttons Something to note No built-in handles

Smaller length and width

The Finehorse Walking Pad also comes recommended by Romney. It’s a very basic, compact model whose motor folds up to make it slightly shorter in storage. The pad has an LED display that shows incline level, speed, elapsed time, distance and calories burned, plus there’s manual buttons on it.

Urevo SpaceWalk 5L Smart Walking Pad $ 399.99 Amazon $ 399.99 Urevo What to know Size: 48.8 x 20.3 in. | Weight capacity: 400 lbs. | Speed levels: 0 to 4 mph | Incline levels: 9 | Wheels: yes | Foldable: no | Handles: no What we like Can buy compatible handles

Connects to an app Something to note No foldable components

No built-in handles

While Urevo’s walking pad, which Romney recommends, doesn’t have built-in handles, the brand sells a standalone handle attachment you can buy separately. The pad connects to an app via Bluetooth, which tracks your workouts in real time, lets you adjust settings from your phone and gives you training programs to try. There’s an LED screen that displays metrics, but the brand doesn’t specify exactly which ones.

How I picked the best walking pads

Experts suggest thinking about the following factors while shopping for a walking pad, all of which I took into consideration while curating my recommendations.

Size : Compare walking pads’ lengths and widths when deciding between options. If you have long legs and/or are tall, your stride (the distance you cover while taking a step with each foot) is likely longer than average, so go with the larger overall walking pad to avoid feeling like your feet are falling off the back, says Romney. All of the walking pads I recommend above are at least 39 inches long by 15 inches wide.

: Compare walking pads’ lengths and widths when deciding between options. If you have long legs and/or are tall, your stride (the distance you cover while taking a step with each foot) is likely longer than average, so go with the larger overall walking pad to avoid feeling like your feet are falling off the back, says Romney. All of the walking pads I recommend above are at least 39 inches long by 15 inches wide. Weight capacity : Pay attention to the weight capacity a walking pad specifies to ensure it’s suitable for your body, says Romney. Brands typically list a model’s weight capacity in the details or specs section of its product page. I only included walking pads on my list above if they have a weight capacity of at least 240 lbs.

: Pay attention to the weight capacity a walking pad specifies to ensure it’s suitable for your body, says Romney. Brands typically list a model’s weight capacity in the details or specs section of its product page. I only included walking pads on my list above if they have a weight capacity of at least 240 lbs. Speed : The more speed levels a walking pad has, the more you can customize it to what you’re doing. For example, your pad’s maximum speed level needs to be fast enough to keep up with you when you’re walking intentionally without distractions, but it should also have slower speed levels that let you leisurely move while working at a standing desk, taking a phone call or scrolling on your phone. All of the walking pads I recommend above go up to at least 3.8 mph. To get an idea of what your ideal walking pace is before shopping, use a treadmill if one is available to you.

: The more speed levels a walking pad has, the more you can customize it to what you’re doing. For example, your pad’s maximum speed level needs to be fast enough to keep up with you when you’re walking intentionally without distractions, but it should also have slower speed levels that let you leisurely move while working at a standing desk, taking a phone call or scrolling on your phone. All of the walking pads I recommend above go up to at least 3.8 mph. To get an idea of what your ideal walking pace is before shopping, use a treadmill if one is available to you. Incline : Rather than increasing your speed, the best way to intensify walking is by increasing your incline, says Kollins Ezekh, a certified personal trainer, boxing coach and owner of Members Only Boxing and Fitness, noting that it burns more calories, elevates your heart rate and further engages your lower body. If you want the option of making your walking sessions more challenging, look for a pad with an adjustable incline — I specified which of the walking pads I recommend above do.

: Rather than increasing your speed, the best way to intensify walking is by increasing your incline, says Kollins Ezekh, a certified personal trainer, boxing coach and owner of Members Only Boxing and Fitness, noting that it burns more calories, elevates your heart rate and further engages your lower body. If you want the option of making your walking sessions more challenging, look for a pad with an adjustable incline — I specified which of the walking pads I recommend above do. Space demands and storage : Before shopping for a walking pad, the two most important things to consider are where you’re going to put it and whether you plan to put it away when you’re not using it. “The more convenient a walking pad is, the more likely you are to use it consistently, and that’s what ultimately drives results,” says Matt Kasee, a certified personal trainer and the founder of Trilogy Fitness Systems. Measure the area where you plan to put the walking pad (especially if you’re pairing it with a standing desk) so you have a general idea of the maximum amount of space it can take up. Then, compare that area’s size to the pad’s size while shopping. Also, pay attention to features that make the walking pad easy to move around and store, like built-in wheels and foldability — I specified which of the walking pads I recommend above have these features.

: Before shopping for a walking pad, the two most important things to consider are where you’re going to put it and whether you plan to put it away when you’re not using it. “The more convenient a walking pad is, the more likely you are to use it consistently, and that’s what ultimately drives results,” says Matt Kasee, a certified personal trainer and the founder of Trilogy Fitness Systems. Measure the area where you plan to put the walking pad (especially if you’re pairing it with a standing desk) so you have a general idea of the maximum amount of space it can take up. Then, compare that area’s size to the pad’s size while shopping. Also, pay attention to features that make the walking pad easy to move around and store, like built-in wheels and foldability — I specified which of the walking pads I recommend above have these features. Handles : If you want the option for extra stability, look for a walking pad that has handles, says Ezekh. Check their height, too — if they’re too tall or too short for your body, you’ll be uncomfortable. Some handles are also adjustable, or fold up when you’re not using them. I noted which of the walking pads I recommend above have handles, their height and whether they’re adjustable.

: If you want the option for extra stability, look for a walking pad that has handles, says Ezekh. Check their height, too — if they’re too tall or too short for your body, you’ll be uncomfortable. Some handles are also adjustable, or fold up when you’re not using them. I noted which of the walking pads I recommend above have handles, their height and whether they’re adjustable. Controls : Most walking pads come with remotes so you can adjust their speed and incline, as well as turn them on and off, while using them. All of the walking pads I recommend above come with remotes. I noted which ones also have buttons on them (it’s always good to have a backup) and/or screens built into them that show you stats and current settings during a session.

: Most walking pads come with remotes so you can adjust their speed and incline, as well as turn them on and off, while using them. All of the walking pads I recommend above come with remotes. I noted which ones also have buttons on them (it’s always good to have a backup) and/or screens built into them that show you stats and current settings during a session. Return policy: You won’t know if you love your walking pad until you use it, so pay attention to the return policy in case you need to send it back. All of the walking pads I recommend above are returnable.

It’s also important to consider stability and noise level when picking out the right walking pad for you, but you can’t evaluate them until yours arrives.

Stability : “You want something that feels solid under your feet, not something that shifts or feels unstable as you walk,” says Kasee. Put your walking pad on a flat, even surface, and if it still feels unstable while you’re using it, you might want to return it and try another option.

: “You want something that feels solid under your feet, not something that shifts or feels unstable as you walk,” says Kasee. Put your walking pad on a flat, even surface, and if it still feels unstable while you’re using it, you might want to return it and try another option. Noise level: No walking pad is completely silent, but some are quieter than others. Brands and reviewers may include videos of a walking pad in use so you can get an idea of its noise level at different speeds before checking out, but you won’t know for sure until you use it yourself. If it’s too loud for your space, especially if you live with others or are in a communal office environment, you might want to return it and try another option.

What’s the difference between walking pads and treadmills?

Despite looking similar, treadmills and walking pads are constructed differently and serve different purposes, which I break down in the diagram below.

Walking pads are designed for casual, slow activity, while treadmills can withstand intense, fast activity, like sprinting. NBC

Walking pad safety tips

Start slow : If you plan to use your walking pad while doing something else, like talking on the phone or working, pick a slow speed level at first and gradually increase it over time, says Romney. There’s a learning curve involved with this type of brain-body multitasking, and you might need some time to adjust. It’s also important to start slow if you don’t currently walk much so your body can get used to the increase in activity, he says.

: If you plan to use your walking pad while doing something else, like talking on the phone or working, pick a slow speed level at first and gradually increase it over time, says Romney. There’s a learning curve involved with this type of brain-body multitasking, and you might need some time to adjust. It’s also important to start slow if you don’t currently walk much so your body can get used to the increase in activity, he says. Be mindful of your posture : Stand up straight and tall, lightly engage your core and avoid excessive leaning in any direction (or on a desk or handle) while using your walking pad, says Kasee. Also, let your arms hang loose by your sides and swing them naturally, says Romney. Poor alignment can strain your body over time, so check in and make sure your posture is correct every so often.

: Stand up straight and tall, lightly engage your core and avoid excessive leaning in any direction (or on a desk or handle) while using your walking pad, says Kasee. Also, let your arms hang loose by your sides and swing them naturally, says Romney. Poor alignment can strain your body over time, so check in and make sure your posture is correct every so often. Pair walking with low-focus activities : When you’re too distracted by what you’re doing while walking, you’re more likely to misstep, lose your balance, trip or slow down your pace, which could result in slipping off the back of your pad, says Romney.

: When you’re too distracted by what you’re doing while walking, you’re more likely to misstep, lose your balance, trip or slow down your pace, which could result in slipping off the back of your pad, says Romney. Wear proper footwear : Put on a pair of supportive sneakers when you’re using your walking pad, says Ezekh. (These are our favorite women’s and men’s walking shoes.) Avoid open-toe or open-back shoes, like sandals and slides.

: Put on a pair of supportive sneakers when you’re using your walking pad, says Ezekh. (These are our favorite women’s and men’s walking shoes.) Avoid open-toe or open-back shoes, like sandals and slides. Follow the care and maintenance instructions : Over time, you might need to tend to the walking pad to make sure it continues working properly.

: Over time, you might need to tend to the walking pad to make sure it continues working properly. Make sure the area behind the walking pad is clear : You don’t want anything to get caught in the belt when it’s moving, and you need a clear space behind and around it to safely step on and off.

: You don’t want anything to get caught in the belt when it’s moving, and you need a clear space behind and around it to safely step on and off. Check with your doctor if you have certain medical issues: Most people can safely use a walking pad, but if you have certain medical issues, check with your doctor first, says Romney. For example, those with balance and coordination difficulty, significant joint pain, back issues, arthritis and bone disorders like osteoporosis should err on the side of caution, especially if you plan to use the walking pad while multitasking.

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of using a walking pad? The biggest benefit of using a walking pad is that it helps increase daily movement, which supports your overall health and longevity. Upping your daily step count and reducing sedentary time (a.k.a. sitting) burns calories as well as supports cardiovascular health, circulation, digestion, sleep quality and energy levels, says Romney. Walking pads also lower the barrier of entry to daily movement and make it more convenient so you’re more likely to do it consistently, says Kasee. “A lot of people don’t struggle with knowing they should move more; they struggle with fitting it in,” says Kasee. “A walking pad allows you to stack movement into things you’re already doing, like working, watching TV or taking calls.” Additionally, using a walking pad indoors at home means bad weather won’t get in your way and you can fit it in regardless of your schedule, especially since you’re not restricted by a gym’s opening/closing hours. Are walking pads an effective form of exercise? Using a walking pad is an effective form of daily movement, but don’t think of it as exercise or your primary workout — it’s not dramatically changing your physical fitness on its own. “It complements your training rather than replaces it,” says Kasee. “You still want dedicated time for strength training and higher-intensity work, but the walking pad helps fill in the gaps and keeps your overall activity level higher throughout the day.” How long should you walk on a walking pad for? You should ideally use your walking pad for 20 to 60 minutes a day to consistently increase your overall activity level and reduce sedentary time, experts told me. Because walking is low-intensity and doesn’t require recovery like demanding workouts do, you can spread your walking out across a few mini sessions to fit in whenever your schedule allows, says Ezekh. Those short bursts of activity accumulate throughout the day, adding up to a meaningful increase in total movement, and if you walk while on video or phone calls, answering emails, scrolling on social media or watching TV, you don’t have to carve out a dedicated block for it. Ultimately, your goal is to seamlessly integrate using a walking pad into your daily routine. One of the easiest ways to do so is to pair it with a habit you already have, says Romney. For example, if you always eat lunch at noon, set aside 15 minutes to use your walking pad afterward, or if you always check your emails at 8 a.m., do it while using the walking pad. Romney also recommends setting an alarm on your phone or adding a reminder to your calendar to get up and walk — aim for 5 to 10 minutes per every hour of work. What’s the best speed to walk on a walking pad? Aim to walk at a pace that slightly elevates your heart rate, says Kasee, noting that while it’s a low-impact activity, it shouldn’t feel completely passive. You also shouldn’t walk so fast that you feel exhausted or out of breath at the end of a session. Overall, there’s no exact speed you should aim for since everyone’s body is different, so finding what’s right for you may take some trial-and-error. Can you run on a walking pad? In most cases, no, you cannot run on a walking pad, Kasee. And even if the model you buy says you can, you shouldn’t. “Walking pads aren’t built for the speed, impact or stability required for running,” says Kasee. “Even if they technically go fast enough, the structure and motor usually aren’t designed for that level of output.” Long story short, stick to a treadmill if you’re running, and only use a walking pad for walking. How many steps should you get in a day? People often cite 10,000 steps as the gold standard for how many steps you should get a day, but it really depends on your age and lifestyle, so everyone’s goal is different, says Romney. Generally, he recommends getting somewhere between 8,000 and 12,000 steps a day if you can, but more importantly, focus on incorporating frequent movement into your day. That might mean using a walking pad a couple times a day in short bursts, walking around your office or home once an hour or going on a mid-day stroll around the block.

Meet our fitness experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered fitness for over five years. I write about topics like dumbbell workouts, ankle/wrist weights and exercise mats, as well as constantly test related products. To write this article, I interviewed three personal trainers about how to shop for and properly use walking pads. I used their guidance to curate a list of the best walking pads, including picks from experts and NBC Select staff members.

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