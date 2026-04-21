Mother’s Day is almost here, and although it can be a beautiful time of celebration, it can also be a source of stress when you’re unsure of what to get the moms in your life. Amazon offers free and expedited shipping for Prime members and has deals running constantly, making it a great option for choosing a gift. And if you happen to be shopping at the last minute, the retailer will even tell you whether your gift will arrive on or before Mother’s Day.

To help you shop, I rounded up some of the best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon — and organized them by price point to make it easy for you to stay within your budget.

The best Amazon Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2026

The gifts below are items that NBC Select staff consider to be their favorites, experts have recommended to us previously or that have a minimum of a four-star average rating from at least a thousand reviews on Amazon.

The best Mother’s Day gifts under $25 on Amazon

Know a mom who loves to curl up with a nice cup of tea? This sampler comes with eight varieties of tea ,including chamomile, green and earl gray. You get a total of 48 tea bags and each one comes individually wrapped. Everything comes in a nice gift box, which makes wrapping easier.

“My husband bought me shower steamers a few years ago for Mother’s Day and I became obsessed,” says NBC Select commerce editor Bethany Heitman. “While I don’t always have time for a luxurious bath, these allow me to elevate my daily shower routine.” You get 18 dissolvable discs that are scented with essential oils in this set — six eucalyptus, six mint and six lavender. As the shower steams up, the disc will emit a scent to help you relax.

If your mother is a true crime armchair detective, or is simply big on books and puzzles, she’ll love this Murdle puzzle book. It’s a collection of 100 original murder mystery puzzles, which include drawings, maps, codes and more to help bring the case alive for the reader. With this book, your mom can live out her detective fantasies without ever having to leave the comfort of her couch.

This NBC Select Bed and Bath Awards winner is made of a cooling satin that will help to keep your mom’s hair from breaking or pulling while she sleeps, according to Kitsch. It’s machine washable and comes with a zippered opening, which makes sure the pillow doesn’t slide out of the slippery satin during sleep. The pillow comes in standard queen and king sizes, and you can purchase a single pillow or sets of two or four.

The vintage-inspired, petal-shaped shade of this candle warmer makes it a beautiful piece of decor that works in any room. It has a shut-off function that can be set to two-, four- and eight-hour intervals, and has a dimmable light so your mom can adjust the brightness based on her preference. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans has used this candle warmer and loves the throw that her candles have with it, but that she doesn’t need to worry about falling asleep with a burning flame.

The best Mother’s Day gifts under $50 on Amazon

If you want to get your mom flowers, why not give her blooms that will last forever? NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio says Lego flowers are one of her favorite gifts to give. While this set builds an orchid, there are other sets that allow you to build a bonsai tree, a chrysanthemum or a tiny plant set.

This bathrobe is exactly what your mom needs for a cozy morning. It’s made from a lightweight, cotton-poly blend that’s both comfortable and durable, and has a puffy waffle design that gives the robe a soft feel, according to the brand. It also has double belt loops and two deep pockets.

My Aerogarden is a treasured part of my kitchen counter, and you can give your mom the gift of freshly-grown herbs with this smaller, compact model. This indoor garden system can hold up to three plants, and automatically waters and lights your plants using high-powered LED lights. The garden uses pre-seeded pod kits that come in a variety of species, with a starter pod kit included with your purchase of the Sprout.

This is a perfect gift for any mom to keep in a bag and have with her wherever she goes. After hearing so much hype about this hand cream, NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez had to try it out for himself. “I was so surprised by how refreshing it smells, but also how incredibly fast it dries,” he says. “When I put this on my hands (both my palms and the tops) it leaves them moisturized but without greasy residue, which is why I recommend it to almost anyone who will listen.” Plus, it’s available in a travel size.

The best Mother’s Day gifts under $100 on Amazon

Kara Birnbaum, NBC Commerce photo editor, has trouble sleeping and says she likes this silk sleep mask due to its wide shape, padded design and blackout interior liner. It is available in 12 colors and comes with a silk bag to store it in between uses.

This wine chiller can keep a bottle cold for up to six hours without the need for ice. It fits most 750 milliliter wine bottles, has a silicone base for good grip and condensation also won’t build up on your hands or table. Also nice: The chiller stays on the bottle as you pour it, so you don’t have to worry about taking it off and on.

If a bath is your mom’s idea of the ultimate self care practice, help her level up the experience with this adjustable tray. It has space for items like a wine glass, phone or tablet, book, candle holder and even snacks.

For the moms in your life that like to practice yoga or do other at-home workouts, this lightweight yoga mat from Stakt makes a great gift. At 12 millimeters thick, it is more plush than most yoga mats and the foldable design makes it easy to store. It also has a non-slip surface to keep you steady as you move.

The best Mother’s Day gifts over $100 on Amazon

Evans has been eyeing this UPF 50+ hat for her mom, saying she likes that it is both functional and stylish. The straw hat has a wide brim for protection against the sun and an oversized black grosgrain band for a chic look. It would make a particularly great gift for moms who have a big summer trip coming up or who spend a lot of time outdoors (like in their garden).

Digital photo frames are a creative way to give your mom a sentimental gift. Using the Skylight, your mom can upload her favorite family photos, display it on her favorite shelf or table, and enjoy a rotation of memories. It has HD resolution, and is also Wi-Fi compatible for quick and easy uploads, according to the brand. NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz says the frame is very user-friendly and also has offline storage capabilities, unlike other, similar digital photos frames.

We chose this as our best overall e-reader pick because our editors love its long battery life and easy-to-use design. Your mom can adjust the brightness of the screen as well as the color hue, and can also listen to audiobooks via Bluetooth pairing, according to the brand. The screen also has no glare, making it a lightweight, compact way for your mom to read her favorite books outside in sunny weather — every book lover’s dream.

This bird feeder is ideal for tech-savvy bird watching enthusiasts. It has a built-in camera with a 1080P resolution that lets you view the birds at all hours, including in the dark, according to the brand. It has a built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can install it without any outlets or wires needed, and also connects to the Birdfy app, which allows your mom to access the feeder’s footage, save her favorite clips, identify bird species and more.

If your mom works remotely, or just enjoys a hot cup of her favorite drink, this Smart Mug from Ember will be the ideal accessory to help her start her days. It can provide heat for up to 90 minutes on its own, or all day if left on its included charging coaster, according to the brand. The mug automatically turns on when it senses hot liquid being poured, and has an LED light to indicate when it’s at the perfect temperature. Your mom can also set her temperature preferences via the Ember app (without the app, the mug defaults to 135 degrees Fahrenheit).

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who has given dozens of gift ideas for a variety of holidays and occasions, including the best zodiac gifts. For this article, I researched products across shopping categories on Amazon like home, tech, kitchen, wellness and more, including previously-covered NBC Select staff favorites, and compiled the best gifts for moms to consider this year.

Bethany Heitman is a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. She has recently written about double cleansing, walking shoes, FSA-eligible items and more.

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