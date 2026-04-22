If you’ve ever walked into your kitchen to find a trail of ants, you know just how tricky it can be to get rid of them. In fact, the only way to really know if you have an ant problem is if you see them, because most ant species don’t leave signs, says Walker Hale, an entomologist at Pest Share, platform for finding pest control professionals. Unlike spotting a spider, you almost never see just one ant. Instead, you’re likely to see a bunch collecting food to bring back to an even larger colony — you need ant traps.

Thankfully, if you want to get rid of ants, there are a number of at-home treatments that are effective. To help you determine the best way to kick ants out of your house, I spoke with pest control experts. Below, they share the best at-home ant traps and eliminators, plus they explain what causes an ant infestation in the first place so you know how to avoid one.

The best ant traps of 2026

One of the most common types of ants people find in their homes are sugar ants, which is a general term used for small, house-infesting ants. Here’s what you can use to get rid of them and other types of ants.

At the start of every spring, ants make their way into my kitchen. As soon as I spot them, I put one of these traps out and within two days there are no more ants. I’m not the only fan of these traps — they have nearly 118,000 five-star ratings on Amazon at the time of publishing.

The bait traps are filled with a gel-like substance that actually attracts the ants. It gets on the ants and then they carry it back to the colony, infecting all the other ants and eventually killing them. The traps are really easy to use, you just tear off one end and place them wherever you see the critters congregating.

Similar to the bait stations from Terro, this option is filled with a substance that attracts ants and is then carried back to the colony. “Liquid or gel baits are great because they don’t cause any mess,” says Hale. The biggest difference between these traps and the ones above is that the bait in these traps is less exposed. It is easy for tiny ants to get to, but not children or pets, making it a good option for those with little ones or furry friends.

While the other traps on this list are intended for indoor use, these bait stations can also be used outside — a nice option if you know where the ants are entering your house from. These stations can help you eliminate 11 different types of ants (with the exception of carpenter, pharoah and harvester ants). The formula is fast-acting and the traps can be left out for months before needing to be replaced, according to Combat brand. The bait in this trap is also covered, so kids and pets are not exposed to it.

This gel kills both roaches and ants, which is a huge plus if you happen to be dealing with both vermin. The gel comes in a syringe and you can squeeze it in any area you have seen ants or roaches, including in cabinet corners. It dries clear and will keep killing those bugs for up to three months.

“A tried-and-true measure to deter ants that pest management professionals regularly use is the application of boric acid,” says Scot Hodges, an entomologist and vice president of professional development and technical services at Arrow Exterminators. “You apply a small amount of the powder to cracks and crevices and,when consumed, ants take it back to their colony and cause the demise of numerous colony members.”

This bait is made from boric acid and can also help eliminate different types of ants, as well as roaches, crickets, silverfish, earwigs and other pests, according to the brand. It doesn’t kill fire ants, however. The handle on the container makes it easy to carefully shake out just enough where you need it.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How I picked the best ant traps

Common household ants are relatively easy to get rid of on your own, which means it likely won’t be necessary to call an exterminator. When shopping for ant traps, Hale and Hodges says these are the things you should keep in mind:

Product type: There are different types of ant killers on the market. Both Hale and Hodges advise against sprays that kill ants on contact because they won’t solve the root problem — it may take out a few worker ants, but if the colony still exists, you’ll keep having an issue. Instead, they suggest focusing on bait stations, gels or powders that work by having the ants take them back to the colony to eliminate larger groups of ants. So if you’ve had some success killing ants with Dawn dish soap, that’s great, but that won’t keep the rest of the colony out of your kitchen.

There are different types of ant killers on the market. Both Hale and Hodges advise against sprays that kill ants on contact because they won’t solve the root problem — it may take out a few worker ants, but if the colony still exists, you’ll keep having an issue. Instead, they suggest focusing on bait stations, gels or powders that work by having the ants take them back to the colony to eliminate larger groups of ants. So if you’ve had some success killing ants with Dawn dish soap, that’s great, but that won’t keep the rest of the colony out of your kitchen. Price: You may need to use multiple traps over the course of a few days to get rid of all the ants during an infestation. Even if you don’t, ants have a tendency to come back, so you may need to keep traps on hand. With this in mind, I focused on traps that are affordable. Four out of the five traps on this list are under $15. The one that is over that price point comes with four pounds of bait and can last for a long time.

You may need to use multiple traps over the course of a few days to get rid of all the ants during an infestation. Even if you don’t, ants have a tendency to come back, so you may need to keep traps on hand. With this in mind, I focused on traps that are affordable. Four out of the five traps on this list are under $15. The one that is over that price point comes with four pounds of bait and can last for a long time. Ratings: One of the best ways to tell if an ant trap will work is if it has worked for other people. All of the ant eliminators on our list have at least a 4.2-star average rating from more than 1,000 shoppers.

What causes an ant problem?

“Ants are attracted to the same things that appeal to people: food and water,” says Hodges. This is why they are so often found in the kitchen. “When they find a food source (even if it is tiny crumbs), they mark a trail with pheromones, communicating the location to other ants,” says Hodges. “This marked trail is what we commonly observe as a line of ants.”

Here are a few things you can do to keep your space ant-free:

Dusting, vacuuming, sweeping, and cleaning can go a long way in preventing ants. Make sure you’re keeping your space clear of crumbs so you’re not providing a food source for these pests.

Keep all food stored in airtight containers and avoid leaving pet bowls out overnight, says Hodges.

If you do have an ant problem that is not solved by at-home treatments, call a pest management professional to assess the situation and to help where needed.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Walker Hale is an entomologist at Pest Share, a platform for finding pest control professionals.

is an entomologist at Pest Share, a platform for finding pest control professionals. Scot Hodges is an entomologist and vice president of professional development and technical services at Arrow Exterminators.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers home, organization,lifestyle and more. I have written about the best mouse traps, walking shoes, FSA-eligible items and more. For this story, I spoke with two pest control experts about how to get rid of ants.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.