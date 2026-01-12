If you’ve stumbled into red light therapy videos on social media, you’ve probably heard that it clears acne, reduces wrinkles, reduces inflammation, and heals joints. You may have also heard that it does nothing and is just another trend. The truth is that red light therapy has many potential benefits, but according to our experts, it hasn’t been studied enough to back all of those supposed benefits — at least, not yet.

Even so, dozens of light therapy devices are available online, all purported to have a myriad of skin benefits. I spoke with experts to better understand what red light therapy is, how it works and what to look for when considering an at-home red light therapy device.

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy, sometimes called photobiomodulation, applies specific wavelengths of light (usually around 630 nanometers) onto your skin. These wavelengths can penetrate two to three millimeters below the skin, and cause positive reactions in the cells just under your skin, says Dr. Apple Bodemer, a board-certified dermatologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Specifically, a type of cell organelle called mitochondria absorbs the light, stimulating the cell, says Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, a board-certified dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City. Stimulated mitochondria are beneficial because they can produce more energy and be more active, increasing collagen production, says Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, founder and lead physician of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery and Med Spa. Red light therapy can also increase blood circulation to tissues, providing anti-inflammatory benefits, she says.

At least, that’s the idea. There aren’t a lot of high-quality scientific studies available, and many of the red light therapy studies are funded by companies that make red light products, which should be taken with a grain of salt, says Bodemer. But there seems to be enough evidence that red light therapy may be helpful for some people, she says.

How I picked the best red light therapy devices

When shopping for an at-home red light therapy tool, here’s what you should keep in mind, according to our experts:

FDA-cleared: Devices that are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will signify that the product has been submitted to and reviewed by the FDA, says Bodemer. (More on FDA terminology later.) We only selected FDA-cleared products and included a link to each product’s specific FDA-clearance paperwork below our recommendation.

Devices that are cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will signify that the product has been submitted to and reviewed by the FDA, says Bodemer. (More on FDA terminology later.) We only selected FDA-cleared products and included a link to each product’s specific FDA-clearance paperwork below our recommendation. LED colors : Many products come with multiple LED light sources (wavelengths), not just red. If you’re focused on treating fine lines and inflammation, red light should be your focus. If you’re also interested in combating blemishes, a blue light device can be helpful, as it targets bacteria in the skin, says Bodemer. We included products that have a variety of light-emitting diode (LED) colors built-in.

: Many products come with multiple LED light sources (wavelengths), not just red. If you’re focused on treating fine lines and inflammation, red light should be your focus. If you’re also interested in combating blemishes, a blue light device can be helpful, as it targets bacteria in the skin, says Bodemer. We included products that have a variety of light-emitting diode (LED) colors built-in. Device type: Most at-home devices are either wands you hold over a specific skin spot or masks you strap onto your face. Wands are typically more affordable than masks but require more effort since you have to manually hover the device over each spot you want to treat for a few minutes. We included multiple wands and masks in our recommendations.

Price: Red light therapy tools can range from $100 to over $1,000. Red light therapy wands are typically lower priced than masks and are a better entry point for light-curious shoppers. Most of our recommendations cost $400 or less.

The best red light therapy tools in 2026

Our experts recommend speaking with your healthcare provider before using a red light device. Follow your doctor’s and manufacturer’s advice carefully, and know that individual results vary.

Best red light wand

Bodemer recommends the Lightstim brand if you’re looking for FDA-cleared light therapy wands. This wand has various wavelengths of red LED light that treat fine lines and wrinkles — the brand also has wands of different light wavelengths for pain relief and acne treatment.

The Lightstim Wrinkles wand is one of the simplest tools on our list: you plug it into a wall outlet for power, and use the on-off switch in the center of the wand for treatment. LightStim recommends using the wand for no more than three minutes per treatment area, five to seven times weekly.

Best budget red light wand

Revive Light Therapy, which comes recommended by Bodemer, makes smaller, lower-priced FDA-cleared wands that target specific areas of skin rather than your whole face. This Lux Collection Glo wand can emit red and blue light, suitable for targeting fine lines or bacteria, respectively. It’s great for targeting skin condition spots like acne and inflammation, and because it’s small and rechargeable, it’s easy to travel with, according to online reviews.

Staff-favorite red light mask

Godio uses the Shark Cryoglow red light and under-eye cooling treatments most often. Courtesy Mili Godio

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio has been using this LED light mask for a few months, which has red, blue and infrared light treatments. The mask itself is one of the most comfortable she’s tested, and the wired remote, while a bit large, makes it easy to choose your treatment and keep an eye on your progress timer.

Aside from comfort, Godio’s favorite feature is actually the under-eye cooling pads. “I have overly puffy under-eyes in the morning, so I love that these pads visibly bring down that puffiness and make me look so much more awake (more than any eye cream or under-eye patch I’ve applied),” says Godio. You can learn more in her Shark Cryoglow review.

Expert-recommended red light mask

Also consider Omnilux for light therapy masks with FDA clearance, says Bodemer. This Contour Face mask uses red and near-infrared light LEDs to target wrinkles, redness and more. The Contour Face mask comes with two head straps and travel adapters for US, UK, EU and Australia, so if you’re a frequent traveler, this might be the best option for you. The brand recommends using it for no more than 10 minutes a day, four to six times a week.

Staff-favorite combination light mask

Morris wore the Faceware Pro daily while writing her review, but still finds it effective wearing it a few times a week instead. Courtesy Ashley Morris

NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris wrote our review of the Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro after receiving a sample from the brand, and still uses it a few times a week. It has both red and blue LEDs to target fine lines and acne, respectively. You can turn on one or both colors per treatment, and its treatment time is three minutes — the shortest of all our recommended masks.

Morris uses both the red and blue lights for her treatments, usually right after her morning shower. “When I use the mask consistently, my skin has a smoother texture and overall clearer complexion,” says Morris. It’s also helped her target mild breakouts and occasional flare ups.

Expert-recommended premium red light mask

This premium, FDA-cleared light mask is made of silicone, and more comfortably wraps around the contours of your face than hard-plastic alternatives, according to online reviews. While it is much pricier than other options on our list, it has both red and blue light LEDs, comes with travel adapters for the US, UK, EU and Australia and comes recommended by DeRosa. The travel adapters and wireless, rechargeable controller make it well-suited to frequent flyers who want to easily take their skin care routine with them.

Does red light therapy work?

Light therapy has been used in medical and scientific fields for decades and you may see doctors use it to combat seasonal affectiveness disorder, treat scars and more in their patients.

More specifically, red light therapy has the potential to be an effective treatment for acne, decreasing healing time after certain procedures, and stimulating hair growth, says Ugonabo.

Red light therapy for general facial rejuvenation is less studied, according to Bodemer. We don’t yet have enough human studies to make definitive claims about reducing wrinkles, plumping skin or treating photoaging.

Red light therapy remains exciting because of the proven positive effects of other forms of light therapy. Infrared light, for example, has been used to treat joint pain for years, says Bodemer.

Frequently asked questions Is red light therapy safe? All of our experts agree that at-home red light therapy is safe, as long as you use an FDA-cleared device at its recommended treatment time. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to hyperpigmentation, Ugonabo recommends consulting your dermatologist before getting an at-home device. While most FDA-cleared LED masks have cutouts for the eyes, some do not. For these tools, DeRosa suggests eye protection like goggles or “at the very least, keeping your eyes closed during use.” How long does it take to see results from red light therapy? The short answer is: it depends. You might see results immediately or never notice a dramatic change, according to experts I spoke with. There are so many variables at play, including your skin, the device(s), the frequency of treatment, if you are using at-home devices or visiting a dermatologist’s office — everything can affect your potential results. Even so, consistency is key to seeing any type of result. You may see benefits after even a single treatment, but more treatments will tend to show better results over time, says DeRosa. Consistent use in a dermatologist office will produce the best results, says Ugonabo. Have realistic expectations, and know that red light therapy may or may not lead to positive results, says Bodemer. How is red light therapy different from blue light therapy? Red and blue light operate at different wavelengths and interact with skin differently. Red light has historically been used to treat inflammation, skin roughness, and fine lines, while blue light’s been used to treat acne, as it attacks bacteria. FDA-cleared vs FDA-approved To understand these terms, you first need to understand how the FDA categorizes medical devices: The FDA classifies medical devices into three tiers according to the risk and level of regulatory control needed to assure the safety and effectiveness of the product. The tiers are as follows: Class III, the highest risk, most regulated devices. Example: a mechanical heart valve Class II, a moderate-risk device. Example: a red light mask

Class I, a low-risk device. Example: medical exam gloves Typically, any manufacturer of medical devices must register their company and products with the FDA. Companies making Class III or II devices must notify the FDA of their intent to market a product and submit their product for review. Class III devices are submitted to the Premarket Approval (PMA) program and, if successfully reviewed, become “FDA-approved.” FDA-approved means that, based on the scientific evidence, the device is safe and effective for its intended use(s). This is the more stringent type of device application required by the FDA. Class II devices are submitted under the FDA’s 510(k) clearance program, which is less rigorous than the Premarket Approval program. Devices in this program are evaluated based on “substantial equivalence”: meaning the FDA compares the new device to similar, already cleared medical devices on the market. For example, let’s say I design a wrist-based heart rate monitor using essentially the same sensors and design as an existing FDA-cleared product. I could submit my product for FDA-clearance, and if successfully reviewed and found substantially equivalent, the new device becomes “FDA-cleared.” Red light therapy products are typically Class II devices, and are submitted through this program.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Apple Bodemer is a board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

is a board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Dr. Nkem Ugonabo is a board-certified dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Union Derm in New York City. Dr. Jaimie DeRosa is a double board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and the lead physician and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Boston, Massachusetts.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I also cover home and health tools like blood pressure monitors, smart scales and air purifiers. To better understand the nuances of red light therapy, I spoke with three dermatologists as well as NBC Select staff who’ve tried at-home light treatments.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more