If you’re a fan of camping, hiking, fishing or even a casual daily walk, now’s the time to act: Rei’s annual anniversary sale is here and you can stock up on off-season and in-season essentials from top-rated brands. Now through May 27th, you can get up to 30% off on outdoor and fitness essentials, tech, cycling gear and more from brands our team knows and loves like The North Face, Patagonia, Hydro Flask and Cotopaxi.

In addition to its anniversary sale, Rei is also discounting past-season apparel and gear up to 50% off. Plus, if you’re an REI co-op member you can get 20% off one (eligible) full-price item and one item from its lesser-known outlet store with the code ANNI24.

Below, we rounded up the best deals from Rei’s 2024 anniversary sale — all of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage, are highly rated on Rei or are brands our team personally use and love. We will continue updating this list throughout the entirety of the sale; keep in mind stock and pricing may change.

The best deals from Rei’s 2024 Anniversary sale

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage or are highly rated on Rei.

Saucony makes some of our favorite running shoes for women, and the Ride 17 road-running shoes, which are also on sale in men’s sizes, have a ventilated mesh upper and high cushioning on the soles, according to the brand; the upper helps cut down on sweating and the sole makes running on firm surfaces less harsh.

While Hoka might be best known for its running shoes, the brand also makes highly rated hiking boots, many of which are currently on sale. The Kaha 2 Gtx boots have a 4.2-star average rating from 497 reviews on Rei, and have waterproof leather uppers, rubber soles that provide traction, sturdy metal hooks for securing laces and abrasion-resistant toe caps and heel tabs, according to the brand. The shoes hit just above the ankle and come in men’s sizes eight to 13.

If you prefer running on terrain that’s somewhat uneven, like dirt or gravel, a trail-running shoe like the Salomon Speedcross sneakers could benefit you. The sneakers, which have a 4.5-star average rating from 355 reviews on Rei, come in four colorways in both regular and wide styles. The outsoles have lugs that provide grip and traction to make running in wet or bumpy ground more secure. The insoles have both cushioning and energy return, which means they make it easier to repeatedly lift the feet off the ground, according to the brand.

Best apparel deals

This sweatshirt, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 156 reviews at Rei, is ideal for casual activities like morning walks or sitting by the water. It has an oversized fit, dropped shoulders and balloon-style sleeves, so it’s meant to be both loose and breathable. The cuffs, however, are slightly elastic so the sleeves should sit comfortably at your wrists and won’t completely cover your hands.

A rain jacket makes it easy to do outdoor activities you love, regardless of the weather. The jacket, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 40 reviews at Rei, is waterproof and windproof (up to 60 miles per hour), according to the brand, and it has an adjustable hood, so you can stay dry and protected during downpours or wind-heavy storms. It gets its waterproof capabilities from the ripstop nylon, which blocks out moisture. Additionally, the jacket has two zippered hand pockets, underarm zippers to release heat and adjustable cuffs and hem to keep the elements out.

Summer sales are the perfect time to stock up on fall essentials, like this fleece hoodie from Cotopaxi. It has hand pockets on the front to safeguard essentials like keys and wallets, while the hood keeps your head, neck and ears warm. The hoodie has a 4.7-star average rating from 125 reviews on Rei and comes in three different colorways.

Best outdoor deals

Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles on the market. In fact, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Handleis an NBC Select Wellness Award winner. In addition to its double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps cold drinks cold (for up to 24 hours) and hot drinks hot (for up to 12 hours, according to the brand, it has a flexible handle and a leakproof flip-up straw that makes carrying it around easy. It comes in nine colors that are dishwasher-safe.

Included in our guide to the best camping tents, this spacious and easy-to-set-up tent can comfortably fit up to six people, according to the brand. It has a double-wall construction, a ventilated mesh door, multiple pockets that are built into the walls for storing personal belongings and color-coded poles that make building straightforward. Plus, the tent folds up into a small sack with handles that resemble a duffel bag, so you can store it in the truck or backseat.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he covers kitchen, cleaning, wellness and lifestyle content. He also frequently writes holiday gift guides and shopping roundups for sale events, like this one.

