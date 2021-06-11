20 best Father's Day fishing gifts for dad in 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Father’s Day is almost here — this year, the holiday arrives on June 19 — and you might be searching for a gift for your hard-to-shop-for dad. If your dad likes to spend their time in the great outdoors — whether that’s grilling for a backyard barbecue or hiking along hills — they might enjoy a Father’s Day gift that helps elevate those activities. If fishing is one of their favorite things to do on days off, perhaps you’ll want to add rods, reels and line cutters to their fishing collection. To help, we rounded up some great Father’s Day fishing gifts designed to give your dad or father figure an excuse to venture out to the lake, river or park.

Best Father’s Day fishing gifts

These Father’s Day fishing gifts are inspired by our coverage in the last year and we think they’ll appeal to various types of father figures. Each of the items we included has a high rating from a retailer we trust.

This colorful set includes 77 pieces of bait that fall into six categories — crank bait, topwater lures, plastic worms, jigs, soft fish bait and shrimp — and each one is made with plastic that’s designed for durability, according to the brand. The bait is meant for bass, trout and salmon.

According to Boomerang, this tool is designed to snip a fishing line with a clean and smooth cut. It’s equipped with a spring-loaded retractable leash that attaches to a belt loop or boat, and the stainless steel blades and heavy duty body is rust-resistant, the brand says.

The OontZ speaker boasts an IPX5 water resistance rating and up to 14 hours of battery life, according to Cambridge Soundworks, making it useful for anyone wanting to take their music along with them on an outdoor journey. It has a 100-foot wireless range and a Bluetooth 4.2 antenna design that is crafted to give you faster connection to your device, the brand says.

Designed specifically with fishers in mind, this backpack is made with a waterproof fabric and has two adjustable rod holders. It comes with three plastic tackle trays and is designed with several pockets secured by cinch closures and buckle straps.

This grip can be operated with one hand and provides the user with a simple way to catch and release without harming the fish, according to the brand. It’s made with stainless steel and is designed for continued use in fresh or saltwater. Boga Grip says the rubberized clamp fits around the jawbone of most fish species and won’t rub off the fish’s protective slime layer.

These amphibious shoes are made of plastic bottles, corn and bamboo fibers that are all made of post-consumer materials, according to Salomon. The brand says they have a flexible sole and a breathable mesh construction, which should make them a comfortable shoe for hours on the lake.

For the hands-on type of dad, this lure-making kit could be a fun and helpful project to do at home. The kit includes a measuring cup, three molds for shapes that resemble a crawdaddy, mudbug and worm, plastisol and other essentials needed to create lifelike bait to reel in the big ones. Inside, there are step-by-step instructions for designing (and for re-molding if he makes any mistakes) and deploying the lures.

Available in multiple sizes from 1000 to 10000, Penn says this high-range spinning reel is crafted to provide powerful drag without sacrificing smoothness. The reel, which is designed to catch big saltwater game fish, has five stainless steel ball bearings and an instant anti-reverse bearing that’s designed for effortless cranking, according to the brand.

Fixed with two aluminum oars, this inflatable fishing boat is an option for those looking to ride rugged waters. It has multiple storage areas, including mesh pockets, drink holders and a rear storage rack. There's also a detachable fly patch that provides a way to easily access fishing gear.

With a 3-ply PVC construction, this inflatable kayak is meant to be both lightweight and abrasion-resistant, according to the brand. It comes with two removable skews for both deep and shallow water, along with a mounting bracket for GPS systems or fish finders. It includes two aluminum oars and a pump as well.

Made with a UV-protected polyethylene, this sit-on-top fishing kayak is designed to offer stability and durability when on the water, the brand says. Your dad can secure paddles on the included paddlekeepers, and rod holders and luggage-style handles make the kayak easier to carry around, according to Lifetime.

Help your dad find fish in the water instead of winging it with the Striker 4. The device has a high-sensitivity GPS system that uses a sonar transducer to find fish, according to the brand. It features a built-in flasher and swivel mount that can attach to the side of a boat.

This handy tool can help dad load reels without hassle thanks to its rotor, which Piscifun says easily attaches to the base of a rod. According to the brand, the graphite frame is meant to be lightweight while still providing strength for fishing trips that require much more power.

This speaker is specifically designed for the rugged outdoors: According to the brand, it can withstand drops, water and other elements that come from daily outdoor use. DemerBox says the speaker has over 40 hours of continuous battery life, making it a practical choice for those going on long weekend trips on the water. In addition to the speaker, the box also includes an internal dry storage compartment for keys, phones or other valuables your dad or father figure might need during their day out fishing.

This portable power station features a 240 watt-hour lithium ion battery pack, one AC outlet, two USB-A ports and one DC cart port — according to the brand, it can power smartphones, cameras, fans and more. It weighs 6.6 pounds and comes with an easy-to-carry handle, the brand says.

This personalized fishing lure caddy is a unique gift that can house lures, baits and jigs in style. It has multiple internal pockets designed to eliminate tangling and a waxed-canvas exterior that gives the caddy durability, according to the brand.

This cooler gives dad a fun way to upgrade any fishing trip. The bucket has a 19-quart capacity and is insulated to hold drinks, fish or anything that needs to be kept cool throughout the day. It also doubles as a seat thanks to the hard plastic outer shell, the brand says.

This fishing subscription is designed for newbies and season fishers alike. Each box includes over $80 worth of premium flies, essential fishing items, fun stickers and more. There are several different subscription types to choose from depending on what type of fish they like, including the Freshwater Trout Box and Saltwater Box.

Whether you choose the regular, pro or elite subscription, this subscription box will likely be appreciated by your fish-loving dad. Each box includes a variety of fishing-related items, including lures, tackle and more. You can customize the boxes by different species of fish and opt for a monthly, three-month, six-month or yearly plan.

This backpack is designed for those who need to keep their fishing gear in order. It features an integrated LED light system for all-day fishing and is crafted with internal and external pockets to keep tools and devices safe and organized throughout the fishing journey. It also includes a protective rain cover in case of temperamental weather.

