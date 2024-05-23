Memorial Day is almost here, and many of our favorite brands and retailers are offering discounts sitewide, including bestsellers we love. The holiday is a good time to save on a new mattress, fresh sheets or off-season apparel, according to experts in our Memorial Day shopping guide.

As someone who frequently covers sales for shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Labor Day, I know how to parse good deals from lackluster ones. I’m also a seasoned tech reporter who frequently tries and reviews headphones, TVs and other products often on sale. Below, we rounded up our favorite on-sale items across every major category. We’ll continue to update this list with new deals — prices and inventory may change throughout the weekend.

The best Memorial Day 2024 deals to shop now

All our recommendations are based on previous coverage, NBC Select staff favorites or expert-recommendations.

Best mattress and bedding sales

4.4-star average rating from 17,679 reviews on Brooklinen

Our staff voted these the best bed sheets in our Bed and Bath Awards — particularly for their cooling properties. “As a hot sleeper, I felt cool and comfortable sleeping on these — they definitely don’t absorb my body heat like others do,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. They feel a bit stiff to start, but soften up after a wash or two, in our experience.

4.4-star average rating from 55 reviews on Bear

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown says this hybrid mattress (which she received from the brand years ago) relieves her sore muscles post-workout more than other ones she’s tried. She is a back and side sleeper, and finds both positions comfortable — the mattress hits a great balance between firm and cushioned. It’s made with a cooling gel memory foam that makes the mattress extra breathable and has a lifetime warranty, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 538 reviews on The Citizenry

These are our favorite linen sheets because they’re soft, lightweight and cooling. “I’m a hot sleeper and these feel so light — I didn’t feel hot or sweaty once throughout the night,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. They’re available in more than ten colors and come with a linen bag for storage if you want to swap them out for something heavier during wintertime.

4.5-star average rating from 6,857 reviews on Helix

Helix is one of our favorite brands for both firm and soft mattresses. This model is a medium-firm mattress ideal for side-sleepers, according to the brand. It’s 13.5-inches tall (a little taller than a standard piece of printing paper) with six foams layers wrapped around a central layer of coils. It comes included with two pillows during this Memorial Day sale.

To get the discount, use code MEMDAY30 for 30% off. (The website currently defaults to inputting the code MEMDAY25 for 25% off.)

Best travel sales

4.8-star average rating from 53,829 reviews on Amazon

This travel toiletry bag does double duty for NBC Select editor Mili Godio, who also uses it as a makeup organizer. It has compartments big and small, folds up to a relatively small size and has a convenient top handle for carrying, too, according to Godio.

4.5-star average rating from 3,199 reviews on Amazon

This piece of luggage is lightweight yet indestructible, says NBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg. It is a four-wheeled hard shell suitcase that can expand by 1.5 inches when needed (via zipper) and has an ID tag built-in. It comes in multiple colors — I have a similar model in lavender and it’s easy to spot at baggage claim among the sea of black suitcases.

Best beauty and wellness sales

5-star average rating from 3,615 reviews on Supergoop

Supergoop makes some of the best sunscreens — our editors love its clear, glossy consistency that goes on without stickiness. “It never leaves me oily, which I consider a huge pro when it comes to SPFS,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider, who’s been using it for years. “It’s completely clear and also works as a great primer under makeup.”

4.4-star average rating from 4,594 reviews on Vegamour

NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson started using this hair serum years ago, and, with other adjustments to her routine, noticed more hair density. “I started using this serum during the pandemic when I noticed that stress and years of ballerina buns had taken their toll on my hair,” she says. “After several months of applying twice daily, I noticed new growth and thicker hair.”

Best kitchen and appliance sales

4.2-star average rating from 358 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Why have an air purifier or a fan when you can have both? This Dyson tower pulls unfiltered air from all around its base, then blows clean air out across your space. The fan can oscillate nearly 360 degrees, a useful feature if you want to place it in a corner or the center of a room. It also has a night mode that keeps the fan at its quietest speed.

4.7-star average rating from 5,001 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This water bottle is a daily staple at Malin’s desk and in workout classes. It holds more than enough water, and keeps any beverage temperature controlled for hours, she says. “I love the squishy straw and how easily the top pops off when I need to refill it.”

4.9-star average rating from 518 reviews on Material Kitchen

Schneider received this double-sided, dishwasher-safe cutting board from the brand and it still looks clean and fresh after years of use. "It's held up so well — I have a bunch of them that I alternate between," she says. “They're the perfect size too. I hate having to dirty a huge board when I just want to cut something small like a cucumber. These are perfect for that," she says.

Material is having a sitewide sale for Memorial Day that includes other kitchen items we love like its Salt Sphere and Resting Stone.

Best tech sales

4.7-star average rating from 631 reviews on Walmart

Lowest price ever

Apple released new iPads earlier this month, which might be why this 5th Generation model is at its lowest price ever. It originally launched in 2022, and still remains an excellent tablet with a bright screen, zippy performance and great stereo speakers on each side. I love traveling with it — it is thin and light, and barely adds weight to my travel backpack.

4.7-star average rating from 74,807 reviews on Amazon

This is one of the easiest streaming devices to use in my experience. Both NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara and I use it to watch our favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and more. Of all the smart home devices I’ve used, I find Roku the easiest to install and navigate — it took me less than five minutes to set this one up.

4.7-star average rating from 614,990 reviews on Amazon

There is a reason so many iPhone owners use AirPods — they pair seamlessly with Apple devices without causing headaches around setup. This second generation model is great for people who don’t like earbuds blocking their ear canal — they have a slightly open fit with no rubber eartip attached. They come with a charging case that, when paired with the earbuds, give them more than 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

Best apparel and shoe sales

4.2-star average rating from 2,380 reviews on Parachute

Voted best robe in our Bed and Bath Awards, this 100% long-staple Turkish cotton unisex robe is comfortable, soft and warm, but not too thick or fluffy, in our experience. It falls just below the knees, and is easily adjustable with the attached tie. It’s a great all-season robe, says Malin.

4.6-star average rating from 339 reviews on Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi’s jackets help me get through the cold New York City winter in comfort and style. This fleece layer is made with a 100% recycled polyester fleece and has elastic bindings around the hem and cuffs. It has two front hand pockets, and is available in men’s and women’s sizing.

4.8-star average rating from 860 reviews on Feetures

These socks are great for walking, running, lounging and everything in-between. They are cushioned without being stuffy, and have reinforced fabric around the heel to pull them on and off more easily. They are available in men’s and women’s sizing.

More Memorial Day 2024 sales to shop now

Best retailers sales

Amazon: Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Fire tablets and Blink cameras Macy’s: Up to 50% home goods and apparel off with code MEMDAY REI: Up to 40% off camping gear, apparel and more. Members get 20% off one eligible full-price item and one outlet store item with code ANNI24. Best Buy: Up to 45% off major appliances Lowe’s: Up to 40% off select major appliances

Best furniture and home sales

Burrow: Up to 60% off sitewide Article: Up to 30% off indoor and outdoor furniture Design Within Reach: Up to 30% off select outdoor furniture Floyd: Up to 30% off sections and other furniture Ruggable: Up to 20% off sitewide with code MDW24 Outer: Up to 20% off seating, dining and fire pits Etúhome: Up to 20% off sitewide with code MEM20 Apt2B: 15% off sitewide, with further discounts on larger purchases

Best mattress and bedding sales

Best beauty and wellness sales

Supergoop: Up to 50% off select product and up to 20% off sitewide Dermstore: 20% off EltaMD products with code SUN Vegamour: Up to 50% off sitewide with code HEYSUMMER Violet Grey: Up to 50% off brands like La Mer, 111Skin, Act + Acre, La Bouche Rouge and more Acure: 30% off sitewide with code Memorial30 (except oils, kits and deodorants) Nécessaire: 20% off sitewide Ami Colé: Up to 20% off sitewide Shopbob: 15% off beauty aisle with code BEAUTY15 Violette_Fr: 15% off all sets Omorovicza: 20% off sitewide

Best kitchen and appliance sales

LG: Up to 55% off select appliances Solo Stove: Up to 30% off sitewide Soda Stream: 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL30 (excluding gas) Material Kitchen: Up to 20% off sitewide Truff: 20% off sitewide with code MDAY20 Hedley and Bennet: 20% off sitewide with code WEEKLONG20 Purple Carrot: 50% off first week of meal deliveries with code MEMDAY50 (new customers only)

Best apparel and shoe sales

Cotopaxi: Up to 50% off past season gear and more Hurley: Up to 40% off sitewide Vera Bradley: Up to 30% off sitewide Free People: Up to 30% off sitewide Sperry: Up to 30% off summer shoes and more Blundstone: Up to 25% off clearance boots Feetures: 20% off sitewide Allbirds: Up to 20% off sneakers and running shoes Caddis: 20% off with the code SEESTUFF24

Best tech sales

Anker: Up to 33% off bestselling chargers Soundcore: Up to 33% off bestselling headphones and earbuds Belkin: Up to 20% off sitewide with code MEM24

Best pet sales

Wild One: 20% off sitewide Approved by Fritz: Up to 50% off select products sitewide

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Memorial Day deals, he found discounted products and brand sales across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage.

