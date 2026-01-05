Depending on where you live, it might be freezing cold out right now — which means there’s a good chance you’re in the market for some new winter apparel. This is where REI can help: The retailer currently has deals on winter coats, jackets, pullovers, footwear and more from top brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’teryx and more.

Below, I rounded up the best deals happening at REI right now that I think you should know about.

4.3-star average rating from 1,306 reviews on REI

The Brooks Glycerin 22 running shoes, which are also available in men’s sizes, are one of our favorite running shoes. They have cushioning on the bottom and a wide surface area to provide balance and stability, according to the brand. Ideal for running on different terrains, the shoes have a woven jacquard material that allows for flexibility and movement, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 301 reviews on REI

Also available in women’s sizes, this jacket is appropriate for wearing out in the rain. It’s made of a weather-resistant nylon that helps block out moisture, plus it has a chest pocket, an adjustable hood, flexible cuffs and reflective material to increase visibility. It has a slim fit and the hem has an adjustable drawstring.

4.7-star average rating from 20 reviews on REI

This North Face jacket is a great winter accessory for anyone, but especially for those who enjoy outdoor sports in colder weather. It’s made of a water-resistant nylon material that has goose down distributed all throughout for insulation. It has an adjustable hood that’s compatible with helmets, as well as an internal hem and an underarm vent to prevent sweating.

4.6-star average rating from 8 reviews on REI

Wear this pullover from Patagonia alone on a moderately cold day or under a large winter coat in particularly freezing temperatures. It’s made of a combination of recycled polyester and fleece, and it has two pockets on the sides and one on the chest. It also buttons halfway and has an adjustable hem.

4.1-star average rating from 86 reviews on REI

This slim-fit performance shirt will keep you warm, especially if you do a lot of outdoor sports or activities, since it’s both breathable and has sun protection, according to the brand. It has seams made to reduce chafing and irritation on your skin as you move and works great as the first layer of your winter apparel.

4.6-star average rating from 11 reviews on REI

This pullover from Beyond Yoga has a slim fit and structured collar. The sleeves have thumbholes, making it great for both everyday wear or running and other exercises. It’s available in five sizes and three styles.

More deals from REI’s New Year sale

Why trust NBC Select?I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly report on deals and sale events, including ones from REI. I’ve also written about REI’s membership program and all of its benefits. Aside from REI, I also write about home, kitchen, appliance and apparel sales from other retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon and more.

