REI closes all its stores on Black Friday and encourages its employees and customers to spend more time outside. The brand started this practice in 2015 and continues the tradition this year.

The retailer also typically hosts an annual winter holiday sale a few weeks before Black Friday. This year, the sale runs through November 24th, with the retailer offering up to 30% off on brands like North Face, Garmin and Smartwool. REI members get special savings, including 20% off one full-priced item and an extra 20% off one discounted item from REI’s outlet using the code HOLIDAY2025.

I write about fitness and technology at NBC Select, and I’ve covered major shopping events like Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for years. I’ve also been an REI Co-op member for years, and am familiar with the ins-and-outs of the retailer. Below are some of the best deals you should consider during the 10-day holiday sale, including standout products and brand-wide discounts.

The best deals from REI’s winter sale 2025

I vetted each deal to make sure it’s 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating on REI. I also highlighted brands we’ve covered before.

Footwear

3.8-star average rating from 71 reviews at REI

This NBC Wellness Awards winner is a favorite of NBC Select editorial director and marathon runner Lauren Swanson. While it isn’t her race-day shoe of choice (that would be the Saucony Endorphin series), it’s great as a supportive walking or jogging shoe. The shoes come in men’s and women’s (linked above) sizes.

4.6-star average rating from 347 reviews at REI

Trail running shoes are a must-have for off-pavement runs, and can even double as lightweight hiking shoes for dry, moderate hikes. These shoes from La Sportiva are made with lots of nylon mesh for added breathability, and still have rubberized outsoles for durability and traction. The shoes come in men’s (linked above) and women’s sizes.

4.7-star average rating from 339 reviews at REI

These hiking socks are made with light cushioning along the entire bottom of the foot to help with comfort wherever you go. They are made with 56% Merino wool, making them a good fit for all-season activity compared to thicker, wool-heavy alternatives. The shoes come in men’s (linked above) and women’s sizes.

4.0-star average rating from 177 reviews at REI

Oboz makes some of the best hiking boots, according to experts I’ve interviewed. These are made with a mix of leather and fabric mesh to balance waterproofing and breathability. The outsoles have deep rubber tread to better grip the trail you’re on. The shoes come in women’s (linked above) and men’s sizes.

Apparel

4.7-star average rating from 1,236 reviews at REI

Winter is coming, and an insulated down hoodie, like this one, is a good fit for everyday activity. It’s made with 600-fill goose Down, has zippered pockets and elastic cuffs and hem for flexibility and comfort. The hoodie comes in men’s and women’s (linked above) sizes.

4.5-star average rating from 67 reviews at REI

Layering for outdoor comfort is key in the fall and winter, and Smartwool makes some of the best merino wool layers for the price, in my experience. This all-season base layer is made with a lighter weight fabric than a thermal base layer, so it’s more versatile across a range of temperatures. It comes in men’s (linked above) and women’s sizes.

4.0-star average rating from 194 reviews at REI

A water repellent jacket is a must-have for rainy climates, especially if you’re planning an outdoor adventure. This zip-up hooded jacket is made with ripstop nylon and is very adjustable, with Velcro cuffs, internal and external pockets and pit zips for extra air flow. The jacket comes in an inclusive range of women’s (linked above) and men’s sizes, including tall options.

Tech and accessories

4.4-star average rating from 306 reviews at REI

This is Garmin’s most premium, do-it-all watch at the lowest price I’ve ever seen. It’s the brand’s recommended watch for multisports and outdoor adventure, with features like offline maps and navigation, a dive rating (up to 40 meters), a built-in flashlight, plus a built-in speaker and microphone for taking calls. You can learn more in my Garmin watch guide.

4.2-star average rating from 374 reviews at REI

I love headlamps for a range of activities — think running, grilling and even as an emergency flashlight. This one from Black Diamond has extras like a red light night-vision mode and a lock feature to prevent accidental button presses.

4.6-star average rating from 122 reviews at REI

A first aid kit is essential for emergency preparedness, whether you are at home, in the car or out on a hike. This kit includes supplies for two people for two days, including a variety of cut, scrape, wound and blister care products.

4.7-star average rating from 241 reviews at REI

Being in the wilderness or backcountry for long periods of time doesn’t mean forgoing hygiene and self-care. These body wipes can help remove sweat and dirt from your skin, and come in resealable packets. The wipes come in compact and extra-large sizes.

4.7-star average rating from 95 reviews at REI

This is one of our top 100 travel accessories. NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown loves hers for airplane travel — it covers her entire body, and gives her the perfect amount of warmth. Plus, it’s easy to pack back in the included storage pouch.

4.1-star average rating from 688 reviews at REI

This ultralight camp chair weighs one pound, and is a great fit for backpackers and bikepackers looking for comfort at camp without adding too much weight to their pack. It’s made with an aluminum frame and nylon seat, and packs down small in the included carry bag.

4.5-star average rating from 104 reviews at REI

Stuff sacks are how to keep all your gear organized when backpacking, bike touring and road tripping. This ultralight one is meant to be placed inside larger bags and backpacks to keep gear contained and organized. It has a roll-top buckle closure that’s reliable and easier to repair than something like a zipper. I’ve linked the three-liter version above, but this bag is available in sizes from three liters to 35 liters. You can learn more about Sea to Summit’s different dry bags here.

This is the lowest price I’ve seen for the latest version of this top-rated running stroller. This new version has a more upright seat position, adjustable leg rest and a full-coverage sun canopy to keep your little one comfortable, according to the brand.

Additional REI Winter Sale deals worth shopping

Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below:

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve been covering big annual sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for years. For this story, I researched REI Winter Sale deals to find standout products from brands we frequently cover that I think you should know about.

