Cyber Monday is in its last stage, and retailers are offering final tech deals for the event. You can also find sales on TVs, vacuums, smartwatches and more.

I have covered shopping events for years as a tech reporter for NBC Select. I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Cyber Monday tech deals actually worth shopping — deals I would shop myself. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and, when possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

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Best Cyber Monday tech deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

Best Cyber Monday audio deals

4.6-star average rating from 11,361 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

If you own an iPhone, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. We’ve used them for calls, work, commuting, flights, exercise and everything in-between. They sound great, have strong and clear noise-canceling and transparency modes, and get up to six hours of listening time.

4.5-star average rating from 6,527 reviews at Amazon

Lowest price ever

These are our favorite over-ear headphones for travel and a Giftable Tech Award winner. They are lightweight and comfortable — I never felt the need to take them off, even on 5 hour plus flights. They have excellent noise-canceling, a wired cable for seat-back entertainment and they come with a durable carrying case that makes them easy to throw in your travel backpack or weekender bag.

4.7-star average rating from 783 reviews on Amazon

The JBL Clip 5 is the Bluetooth speaker that has gone with team NBC Select everywhere thanks to its small size and built-in carabiner — we’ve clipped it to our backpacks, belt loops, shower curtain rods, exercise bikes, dresser handles, the list goes on. It’s IP67 water and dust proof, meaning you can take it to a pool party no problem — we did.

Best Cyber Monday wearable deals

4.6-star average rating from 675 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch is one of our favorite smartwatches, and this latest model makes a few improvements over the already-excellent Apple Watch Series 9. The screen is brighter when you look at it off-angle, meaning it’s easier to check the time or a notification when you glance at your wrist without turning the watch to directly face you. It also has new swim features like a depth gauge and water temperature sensor.

4.5-star average rating from 1,331 reviews at Best Buy

I tested the Oura Ring 3 for months, pitting it against other health and fitness trackers — it stood out as an excellent option for sleep tracking and anyone who can’t stand a bulky smartwatch on their wrist. The automatic health and sleep tracking is accurate and detailed — I learned more about my sleep trends compared to most wearables I’ve tested. The ring basically requires a $5.99 a month subscription, or else you get almost none of its best features.

The brand recently launched the Oura Ring 4, hence the historically low price on this model.

4.6-star average rating from 275 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is one of my favorite running watches because it is supremely comfortable, has robust Garmin training features, an 11 day battery life and is much lower priced than most other Garmin watches. I loved being able to see my pace, time, distance, intervals and heart rate zones at a glance while running.

Best Cyber Monday home and smart home deals

4.5-star average rating from 21,837 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez uses these smart lights throughout her apartment to set different moods. They connect easily to Amazon Alexa and Google Home systems, and can be scheduled to turn on and off at fixed times throughout the day. They come in the full-color version linked above and a lower-priced white version.

4.7-star average rating from 565,687 reviews on Amazon

You can use this smart plug to connect to devices like lamps and fans. You can control them via a companion app and Amazon Alexa voice commands. The app also lets you set schedules for your devices, for example a light could be set to turn on automatically at sunset. It’s also compact so it doesn't take up space for your second outlet.

4.4-star average rating from 1,734 reviews on Amazon

This Ring doorbell launched this year and has 66% more vertical video coverage than the previous version, according to the brand. Like other models, you can view activity live, chat and listen to whoever is at the door. It comes with a new push-pin mount so you can more easily remove it from the wall when it’s time to recharge the battery. Features like viewing past video history require a Ring subscription.

4.5-star average rating from 14,021 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Kasa makes some of our favorite smart plugs — this version is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple Siri smart home systems, so you can be sure it will play nice with your other gadgets.

4.7-star average rating from 12,229 reviews on Amazon

One of our go-to holiday gifts, the Aura digital picture frame allows you (and invited friends and family members) to send photos and videos from your phone. It automatically adjusts brightness, crops photos and turns off at night.

4.7-star average rating from 70,069 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Pop is Amazon’s lowest-priced Echo speaker. You can use it to listen to music, control smart home accessories and use the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses one in her bedroom to control her smart lights and get the morning weather as she dresses in the morning.

4.2-star average rating from 18 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

An expert-recommended 3D printer brand, Prusa is known for its high-quality printers. This model has helpful features like auto bed leveling (meaning the printer aligns itself when prompted) and a filament runout sensor to tell when it’s out of material. At 7 inches by 7 inches by 7 inches, it’s also relatively compact.

Best Cyber Monday travel tech deals

4.4-star average rating from 5,127 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

I use this Hicober 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station by my bedside — it can wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and compatible earbuds at the same time. It isn’t the fastest charger in the world, but for charging overnight without a nest of cables, the simplicity is worthwhile.

4.0-star average rating from 194 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These small Bluetooth trackers have an adhesive back to stick onto anything you’re worried about misplacing — Malin uses them on her TV remotes, glasses case and work ID badge. Like other Tile trackers, they connect to the Tile app, which shows you the item’s last location and lets you ring the tracker.

Best Cyber Monday computer and tablet deals

4.9-star average rating from 16,103 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

If you are buying your first ever tablet, this is the one I would recommend. The 10th generation iPad has a bevy of improvements over the 9th generation version, including a larger, more detailed screen, dual stereo speakers, a higher megapixel camera, and a magnetically-attaching Apple Pencil. It comes in four bright colors.

4.9-star average rating from 34 reviews on Best Buy

If you are in the market for a new laptop, this is the sale to pounce on. The NBC Select team has used different MacBook Air laptops for years — we love the high-resolution screen, travel friendly size and long battery life (up to 18 hours). This is Apple’s latest model, upgraded with the newest M3 chip and 16GB of memory by default for improved all-around performance and support for Apple Intelligence features.

4.9-star average rating from 29,089 reviews at Best Buy

This is Apple’s most affordable tablet. It can handle the basics: think streaming TV, video chatting with friends and finding cooking recipes. The speakers are lacking compared to newer iPads like the iPad 10th Generation and iPad Air, but the price isn’t. This model was discontinued earlier this year, so supply may be limited.

4.2-star average rating from 643 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of the best e-readers, this latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is excellent for reading books and listening to audiobooks. NBC Select commerce editors Jordan Bowman and Lindsay Schneider have used the Kindle Paperwhite for years and say it’s great for travel or reading outside or at dark since you can customize the glare-free screen’s brightness. This model has a battery life of up to 12 weeks.

Best Cyber Monday TV and streaming deals

4.3-star average rating from 232 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs — this one is on sale for less than $500, but still has a 4K resolution mini-LED display. Like other mini-LED TVs, it has high color contrast and brightness, making it well-suited to combating natural light in rooms with lots of windows. This model has Google TV streaming built-in.

4.8-star average rating from 2,021 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best streaming devices, especially if you own a lot of other Amazon products. It’s the brand’s fastest streaming stick, delivering smoother streaming and scrolling than previous models. Malin has one plugged in behind her TV, and it syncs easily with her other Amazon devices like her Echo speakers.

4.7-star average rating from 83,178 reviews on Amazon

Roku is the easiest streaming platform to use, in my experience. I use this stick when visiting family to watch TV shows on apps like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+ and YouTube. It plugs into the back of a TV via HDMI, and is compatible with Amazon, Google and Apple smart home systems.

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

4.6-star average rating from 246 reviews at HyperX

These are one of our favorite gaming headsets, with a comfortable fit and minimalist aesthetic fit for gamers who don’t need flashing lights on all their accessories. They are wired and compatible with almost all computers and gaming consoles — if it has a headphone jack, there’s a good chance these will work.

Best Cyber Monday tech sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday tech sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

Amazon: Up to 65% off smart gadgets, audio gear and more Best Buy: Up to 60% off TVs, appliances, smart home and more Target: Up to 50% off TVs, tablets and more Walmart: Up to 70% off home theater equipment, computers and more Apple: Up to $200 in gift cards with eligible purchases B&H Photo: Up to 30% off cameras and accessories Backmarket: Up to 50% off sitewide on used phones, tablets and more Sony: Up to 40% off TVs, speakers, cameras and more Tile: Up to 45% off Bluetooth trackers Samsung: Up to 30% off earbuds, wearable and more Bose: Up to 50% off headphones, speakers and more JBL: Up to 60% off earbuds, speakers and more sitewide Gamestop: Up to 50% off select video games Google: Up to 28% off fitness trackers, phones and more Garmin: Up to 33% off smartwatches, fitness trackers, GPS units and more Sonos: Up to 20% soundbars, headphones and more sitewide JLab: Up to 40% off earbuds, headphones and more sitewide Anker: Up to 60% off charging accessories Peak Design: Up to 20% off mobile accessories Logitech: Up to 50% sitewide Shokz: Up to 30% off headphones and earbuds Soundcore: Up to 40% off headphones and earbuds Acer: Up to 50% off laptops, computer monitors and more Asus: Up to 60% off laptops, phones and more Keychron: Up to 25% off computer keyboard sitewide Jabra: Up to 40% off select earbuds and headphones Lenovo: Up to 56% off laptops, PC accessories and more Dell: Up to 33% off PCs, laptops and monitors HyperX: Up to 51% select gaming peripherals Eufy: Up to 50% off robot vacuums and more Raycon: Up to 40% off tech sitewide DJI: Up to 52% off drones, action cameras and more Aqara: Up to 39% off smart home gadgets Gopro: Up to 15% off action cameras and more Insta360: Up to 47% off action cameras and more LG: Up to 45% off appliances and more

How I found the best Cyber Monday tech deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Travel Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. Most of the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating, with some exceptions for products released in the past two months. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. I’m a tech expert who has tried and tested the best fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, smart home hubs and more. For this piece, I researched Cyber Monday deals across retailers and brands to find notable tech products across categories like home, audio, TVs and gaming.

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