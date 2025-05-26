Memorial Day is here, and many of our favorite brands and retailers are offering major deals sitewide. The holiday’s typically a good time to save on home and kitchen appliances, mattresses and seasonal products, according to experts in our Memorial Day shopping guide. Experts also say that now might be a “pivotal moment” to get discounts on your favorite items before shrinking inventory and impending tariffs increase prices.

I’ve reported on holiday and daily sales at NBC Select for years — below are some of the best deals I’ve found so far. I’ll update this list with new deals, especially as prices and inventory change throughout the day.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Memorial Day 2025 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included products we tried and tested ourselves, including expert-recommended products and NBC Select Award winners.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio loves EltaMD face sunscreen for sensitive skin because it’s free of heavy moisturizers that can clog pores or flare her rosacea-prone skin. Pair it with a body sunscreen like the EltaMD UV Sport SPF, and you’re ready for beach day.

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad at the lowest price we’ve seen. I use my iPad for all things entertainment, mostly streaming (TV and movies), and for recipes and books. This model gets up to 10 hours of battery life, and has speakers on each side for a stereo audio feel.

You can get one year of Peacock Premium for $24.99, that’s 68% off the usual $79.99 price. Peacock is a streaming service with some of our favorite classic sitcoms like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation”, newer original programming like “Poker Face” and breakout movies like “Wicked”. You can also watch select live sports as well as NBC and Bravo programming. This plan has ads, however.

These cute Lego Cherry Blossoms are a fun alternative to flowers, especially if you aren’t exactly known for your green thumb. The set has two buildable cherry blossom twigs that are a little over 14 inches long, each with pink and white buds.

This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner is our top pick for hot sleepers, and with summer right around the corner, it might be a good time to pick up a set. They are made from 100% long-staple cotton and come in sizes ranging from twin to California King. A set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

This is one of our favorite air purifiers for small spaces. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider received this unit from the brand and it’s been the clear favorite of all the air purifiers she’s tested. One great feature is the built-in light — it changes color depending on the air quality detected in your space, and it can act as a warm-colored night light. The filters last a full year before needing replacement.

I purchased this mattress on sale during Memorial Day 2023, and it’s the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever owned. It’s a hybrid mattress with six distinct layers, including a breathable top foam layer and supportive wrapped spring layer towards the bottom. It’s firm, plush, supportive and quiet.

Levoit is better known for its air purifiers, but this cordless vacuum from the brand checks a lot of boxes and is on sale for less than $150. It’s super lightweight at 3.2 pounds, easy to convert into a smaller handheld vacuum, and has headlights on the main cleaning brush to better see dust and debris. It also gets up to 50 minutes of run time, longer than most other vacuums at this price.

Don’t let the 7% off Amazon tag fool you, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the LG C4, one of the best TVs you can buy. This 65-inch version originally launched in 2024 for $2,699.99 — you can grab it today for almost half that price. I always recommend buying last year’s TVs, like this one, as you can get a much better deal than buying current models (the 2025 65-inch LG C5, for example, costs more than $2,000 right now).

Lifestraw makes some of our favorite water pitchers, but they’re best known for on the go filtration like this Go Series water bottle. The membrane microfilter protects from contaminants like bacteria, parasites, microplastics, sand and dirt, and lasts for about 1,000 gallons of water, or about five years of daily use, according to the brand.

If you’re looking to run your first race or build a consistent running routine, this is the best fitness tracker you can get. It has a ton of fitness and training features like daily exercise recommendations, race coaching plans, daily energy score and advanced running statistics. Plus, I averaged 10 days of use before needing to recharge it. You can learn more in my Garmin Forerunner 165 review.

Godio swears by these under eye masks — she uses them multiple times a week to treat her “super dry under eyes.” They’re made from hydrogel, a soft, porous, flexible material similar to silicone, with a formula that includes hyaluronic acid, amino acid and sea moss to help brighten, moisturize and reduce fine lines. You can learn more in our full review.

Brands are increasing prices due to tariffs, and one big category we’re seeing price hikes in is baby gear. Thule has not announced price increases at this time — instead, we’re seeing up to 25% off sitewide, including on popular items like this Thule Spring stroller. It’s the most lightweight and compact stroller from the brand, with a three-wheel design that takes up less spaces when folded.

This electric pellet grill uses wood pellets instead of gas or charcoal to create heat, and infuses a smoky, woody flavor to food. It has a large main cooking area plus an extra grill rack toward the back to keep cooked food warm (but not overcooked). It also has a small screen and dial that lets you adjust the temperature of the grill and view the temperature of the built-in food probe. The larger Traeger Pro 34 is also on sale, but is currently out of stock.

The AirPods Max are the nicest (and priciest) Apple headphones you can buy, which is why any discount is worth highlighting. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez has used her pair for more than two years — they’re the best headphones she’s ever owned, with excellent sound quality and noise cancelling features, plus a class-leading transparency mode.

This camp chair weighs about two pounds, supports up to 320 pounds and packs down to the size of a large jug of water, according to the brand. The chair is a mix of solid and mesh polyester, while the frame is made of aluminum alloy. It also comes with a zipper case.

Canister vacuums like this one are a great balance between portability and suction force, lighter than an upright vacuum but more powerful than a cordless one. Miele makes some of our favorite canister vacuums, and this model is ideal for hardwood floors and low pile carpet, according to the brand. It comes with four attachments.

More Memorial Day 2025 sales to shop now

Below are the best Memorial Day sales across categories you can shop now.

Best retailers sales

Best home and furniture sales

Burrow: 25% off sitewide Article: Up to 40% off sitewide Coway: Up to 26% off air purifiers and bidets Canopy: 15% off all water filterheads using code SUMMER Ruggable: 20% off sitewide using code MEMDAY Papier: 15% off sitewide and up to 30% off photo books Outer: 20% off sitewide Artifact Uprising: 20% off sitewide using the code LONGWEEKEND Joybird: Up to 45% off best sellers and up to 35% off sitewide Fable: Up to 25% off sitewide Lulu and Georgia: 20% off sitewide Pooky: 15% off sitewide Mustard Made: 20% off select styles sitewide Ernesta Rugs: Up to 30% off select styles Mill: 12% off the Mill Food Recycler

Best mattress and bedding sales

Best beauty sales

EltaMD: 20% off sitewide Nécessaire: 20% off sitewide Skinfix: 20% off sitewide Tatcha: 20% off sitewide using code FRIEND25 Drybar: Up to 20% off sitewide Colourpop: 25% off sitewide Acure: 25% off sitewide using code MEMORIALDAY25 Patchology: 25% off all under-eye patch kits T3: Up to 25% off the Afar dryer and more

Best fitness and shoe sales

Saucony: Up to 25% off select styles Ergatta: Up to $800 off rowing machines Chirp: 20% off Chirp Wheel packs

Best kitchen and appliance sales

Best apparel sales

Levi’s: 30% off sitewide Calvin Klein: Up to 60% off sitewide Frame: Up to 70% off sale styles Lands’ End: 50% full price items sitewide using code HONOR Gorewear: Up to 60% off select running and cycling apparel Patagonia: Up to 20% off select apparel using code FUNHOG Goodr: 20% off sitewide Comrad: 25% off select styles

Best tech sales

Bose: Up to 34% off select headphones, earbuds and speakers JBL: Up to 40% off select audio products BenQ: Up to 27% off select home projectors

Best travel sales

Samsonite: Up to 40% off sitewide Calpak: 15% off sitewide, up to 60% off select styles Cabeau: 20% off travel neck pillows and accessories Delsey: Up to 40% off sitewide

Best outdoor sales

Decathlon: Up to 57% off backpacks, tents and more Thule: Up to 25% off select products Priority Bicycles: Up to 25% off select bicycles Sunday: Up to 30% off personalized yard care plans Biolite: Up to 25% off sitewide Goal Zero: Up to 30% off sitewide

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals. To round up the best Memorial Day sales, I found discounted products and retailer sales across the web, including products and brands recommended from previous NBC Select coverage.

Disclosure: Peacock is the streaming service of NBC News parent company NBCUniversal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.