Nothing can ruin a good hike like a painful blister or a soggy sock. Preventing such disasters starts with choosing the right hiking sock. “For me, I can easily ruin a beautiful hike by wearing the wrong pair of socks,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who likes to hike in the fall and spring. “Wearing thin work or dress socks, even with the right pair of hiking boots or trail running shoes, is wildly uncomfortable — there isn’t enough cushion or support to feel confident on tricky terrain. I always make sure I have a pair of cushiony, athletic socks on any hike.”

To help you find the best hiking socks for your next adventure, we asked three podiatrists about what factors to consider and for the socks they personally use and recommend to patients.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best hiking socks | The best hiking socks in 2024 | How to shop for hiking socks | When to replace your hiking socks | Why trust NBC Select?

How we picked the best hiking socks

Finding the right hiking sock involves a certain amount of personal preference — you may prefer a streamlined lightweight version to a more cushioned feel, for example — and variation based on the climate and nature of your typical hike. But the best hiking socks have a few features in common, according to the experts we spoke with. Here’s what to consider:

Fabric: All three experts I spoke to agree that socks made from predominantly moisture-wicking merino wool are the best for hiking. Wool absorbs moisture on your feet just like cotton does, but wool has enough air and space for [the moisture] to evaporate,” says Dr. Adenike Sonaike, DPM, a podiatrist and Medical Director with Baker Street Health in Motion, in New York and New Jersey. Wool is also the gold-standard fabric for temperature control. “The beauty of wool is that in a hot climate it keeps the feet cooler, and in a cooler climate it keeps the feet warmer. It works for both ends of the spectrum,” says Dr. Lori Grant, MD, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon at Orlando Health. Look for merino wool blends (typically with the addition of synthetic fibers like spandex and nylon) with over 50% merino wool.

Quick drying: Merino wool will naturally dry quicker than cotton socks, but if you plan to be getting your feet wet on a hike, you may want to look for a sock with additional quick-drying features like ventilation zones, says Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, a podiatrist with the U.S. Foot and Ankle Specialists in Maryland and a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association. Another pro for merino wool is that it will keep your feet warm if it gets wet, according to our experts.

Sock height: Length is incredibly important when it comes to hiking socks. Whether you’re wearing a hiking boot or sneaker, you want to have at least a little bit of sock peeking over the top of the shoe to avoid rubbing and blisters, says Grant. Taller socks will also lower the risk of your socks sliding down and “causing painful wrinkles in your arch,” says Sonaike.

Price: As much as we love a bargain, you often get what you pay for when it comes to socks, says Grant. “You don’t need the most expensive brand on the market, but you are going to have to pay a little more than you are normally accustomed to paying for socks to get a better pair,” she says. Our list has options that range from $19 to $26 per pair.

The best hiking socks in 2024

REI’s affordably priced merino wool hiking socks are Sonaike’s number one recommendation and personal favorite. They’re lightweight, suitable for cooler and warmer temperatures, and 79% merino wool. “I use them in the fall, winter and spring but I have family members who manage to hike in them all summer.” Distance hikers love the seamless toes to prevent blisters and the compression band around the arch for additional support.

Fabric: 79% merino wool/20% nylon/1% lycra spandex | Compression: light | Sock height: crew | Sock cushioning: light | Moisture-wicking: yes

If you’re preparing for icy winter trails, REI also makes a heavy-weight version of its expert-recommended hiking sock mentioned above. Reviewers note the warmth of the sock even in temperatures below zero.

Fabric: 79% merino wool/20% nylon/1% lycra spandex | Compression: light | Sock height: crew | Sock cushioning: heavy | Moisture-wicking: yes

Parthasarathy finds Darn Tough’s hiking socks to be comfortable and well cushioned. “They have a good fit and they’re breathable,” she says, adding that these are the socks one of her patients used for a multiday trek across Europe. Every pair also has a lifetime guarantee.

Fabric: 59% merino wool/39% nylon/2% Lycra spandex | Compression: light | Sock height: crew | Sock cushioning: medium | Moisture-wicking: yes

For a more minimalist hiking sock, Bombas’ merino wool blend quarter socks are suitable for day hikes or trail runs. While they don’t come up as high on the ankle as crew socks suited for full hiking boots, these socks have zoned arch support and ankle compression.

Fabric: 63% merino wool/34% nylon/3% elastane| Compression: medium | Sock height: quarter | Sock cushioning: light | Moisture-wicking: yes

Sonaike often recommends Smartwool socks to her patients since they have a variety of cushioning options to suit individual preferences. Their ultra-cushioned classic edition is a sockstalwart for a reason — you won’t want to take them off post-hike. Full cushioning runs through the foot and ankle to add extra warmth and help prevent chafing on the trail. They also make excellent home socks for drafty winter days.

Fabric: 56% merino wool, 11% nylon, 31% recycled nylon, 2% elastane | Compression: medium | Sock height: crew | Sock cushioning: plush | Moisture-wicking: yes

How to shop for hiking socks

Whether you’re gearing up for a multiday trek or day hike near your home, the best hiking socks share commonalities in fabric and sock height. Here’s what the experts recommend as well as their advice for factoring in your personal preferences for warmth, comfort, and cushioning.

Fabric

For hiking socks, merino wool was the hands down winner. “It’s so much better than cotton,” says Sonaike. Unlike moisture-wicking merino, cotton absorbs moisture, increasing the chances you’ll get soggy, cold feet mid-hike therefore promoting the growth of bacteria and fungus, she says.

Wool also provides superior temperature regulation, says Grant, which is particularly useful for hikes that may take you through different temperature zones. “I always say if you’re going to be in a snowy, icy area, wear wool and if you’re going to be in a hotter, humid, wet marshy area, wear wool,” she says.

“When you’re looking for a hiking sock, it should be the first or second fabric listed, which shows you it is the highest percentage of the fabric blend,” says Sonaike.

Cushioning

Cushioning is often a matter of personal preference, but Parthasarathy advises gravitating toward medium to full cushioning for longer distance hikes. “You have to tailor it to your needs, but for longer hikes, more cushioning is helpful,” she says.

Thickness

Aside from providing comfort, thicker, more cushioned socks can also help provide stability, particularly for those with narrow calves. “If there’s too much space between your calf and your hiking boot where you can fit your finger inside, you definitely want a thicker sock,” says Sonaike. “It’s going to give you stability so that your ankle’s not moving around and you can’t roll your ankle within your hiking shoe.”

Compression

Compression isn’t as important in a hiking sock as it is in a running sock, says Sonaike but light compression can help give you more stability on rocky terrain. “Light compression around the ankle can support and stabilize your tendons and ligaments,” she says, “but you don’t want the compression level to be too high.” Medical-grade compression that stops at the ankle (as opposed to extending just below the knee like many medical-grade support stockings) can cause uncomfortable swelling above the sock band. “Those levels of compression are better over your calf or right below your knee where your veins are going to be able to pump the fluid back that you’re accumulating,” says Sonaike. She recommends looking for hiking socks with light compression that come above the ankle to “decrease your risk of ankle sprains and strains when you are out there.”

When to replace your hiking socks

Durability for hiking socks can vary greatly. Unlike running shoes, there’s no widely agreed upon number of miles or months after which you should replace them, says Grant. “It really is looking at the actual wear of the sock more than anything.”

Replace your socks if you notice any of the following:

Thinning of the material, particularly on the bottom

Holes

Socks no longer retain their shape

Blisters

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Priya Parthasarathy , DPM, is a podiatrist based in Silver Spring, Maryland. She is a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and practices with the U.S. Foot and Ankle Specialists, specializing in general foot and ankle care, foot pain, and sports medicine.

, DPM, is a podiatrist based in Silver Spring, Maryland. She is a spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association and practices with the U.S. Foot and Ankle Specialists, specializing in general foot and ankle care, foot pain, and sports medicine. Dr. Adenike Sonaike , DPM, is a podiatrist and Medical Director with Baker Street Health in Motion, practicing in New York and New Jersey. She specializes in general foot and ankle care, sports medicine, tendon health, and biomechanics.

, DPM, is a podiatrist and Medical Director with Baker Street Health in Motion, practicing in New York and New Jersey. She specializes in general foot and ankle care, sports medicine, tendon health, and biomechanics. Dr. Lori Grant, MD, is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon at Orlando Health, who specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of all foot and ankle conditions including wound care, bunions, and sports-related injuries.

Why trust NBC Select?

Macaela MacKenzie is a journalist and former Glamour editor who’s covered fitness and wellness for over a decade. For this article, MacKenzie spoke to three doctors and drew on her personal experience as an avid hiker with perpetually cold toes.

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