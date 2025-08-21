Picture this: Your alarm didn’t go off and you woke up with no time to shower before work. Or perhaps, you’ve been running around like crazy and the sweat situation got real. What should you do? You could splash some water under your arms or swipe on some deodorant and hope for the best. Or, you could reach for a body wipe.

These wipes, which are often called shower wipes or cleansing wipes, are meant to mimic the cleansing you’d do in the shower with a bar of soap, but they don’t require quite as much time or work. “Body wipes can be a helpful tool for managing body odor, particularly when you’re on the go or don’t have immediate access to a shower,” says Dr. Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist at DermOnDemand. “They can remove sweat, bacteria, and surface debris from the skin, which are the primary contributors to odor.” Below, we asked experts what to consider when shopping for body wipes and rounded up some highly rated options based on their recommendations.

How we picked the best body wipes

When shopping for body wipes, experts we spoke with suggest paying close attention to the following things:

Ingredients: Some body wipes simply use fragrance to mask body odor, while others have ingredients that help remove the bacteria that causes that smell. “Wipes with antibacterial or pH-balancing components, such as boric acid or antimicrobial extracts are more effective at controlling odor than plain, fragrance-only wipes,” says Melanie Abeyta, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles. We included both types of wipes on our list.

Those with sensitive skin may be irritated by wipes with fragrance and strong perfumes. With this in mind, we included some options that are fragrance-free or specially formulated for sensitive skin. Packaging: “Packaging and portability are also important for convenience, especially if you want wipes for on-the-go use,” says Abeyta. To ensure your wipes stay moist and fresh for as long as possible, Kopelman suggests looking for packaging that easily seals.

The best body wipes of 2026

Our top picks come recommended by experts or NBC Select staffers or have at least a 4-star average rating from thousands of reviews. We also took into account options with different scents, packaging and price points to meet various personal preferences and needs.

“These wipes are a great choice because they combine gentle cleansing with odor control while maintaining the skin’s natural pH,” says Abeyta. “The boric acid helps balance bacteria and prevent odor without being harsh, making them suitable for sensitive areas as well as general body use.” The wipes are individually wrapped, making them good for travel or to put in your gym bag.

DuraCleanse Body Wipes $ 34.99 Amazon What to know What we like Large size

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown is a regular user of these body wipes from DuraCleanse. At 9-inches by 12-inches, they are the largest wipes on our list. Along with antimicrobial properties, these wipes also have aloe vera and vitamin E to keep skin hydrated, according to the brand. The wipes are also very thick, so they won’t tear as you quickly wipe them over your body.

Cetaphil makes one of our favorite gentle face washes and the brand’s wipes are just as good for those who deal with skin issues like rosacea or eczema. The wipes are formulated with vitamin B5 to soothe irritation and aloe vera to help hydrate, according to the brand. You can use them on both your face and body, too, making them one of the more versatile options on our list. They’re quite popular too — they have a 4.6-star average rating from over 21,040 reviews on Amazon.

Lume is best known for their whole body deodorant, but the brand’s body wipes are also worth considering. They’re aluminum-free and are acidified to help remove bacteria and odor that lingers on the skin’s surface, according to Lume. They’re gentle enough to use all over your body and have a slight cucumber scent. They have a 4.3-star average rating from over 28,650 reviews on Amazon.

A few years ago, I went through a phase where I would regularly hit up a hot yoga class during my lunch break. The only problem? After the 45-minute class, I’d have to hustle to get back to work on time. These shower wipes became my best friend. This pack comes with 40 individually wrapped wipes so you can keep a bunch in your gym bag. The wipes have an embossed texture, which made it feel like I was really scrubbing away sweat and grime. They were also super moist, so it really felt like I was able to wipe down.

