If you have an Android phone in your pocket, there are a lot of great wireless earbuds on the market to choose from. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are one the best options, and they are currently on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen — you can grab them for less than $190.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the brand’s premium wireless earbuds. They are comfortable and sound excellent, similar to other earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, in my experience. They stand out with stylish design touches like a slightly transparent case and subtle lights on the earbuds themselves. They are also IP57 dust and water resistant — that’s a much higher rating than Apple AirPods (IPX4) and Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (IP54).

Battery life is just okay at six hours with noise-cancelling on, seven with it off. The charging case brings the total up to 26 hours.

