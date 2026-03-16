It’s official: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back for another year. The retailer just announced that it’s hosting the savings event from Mar. 25 to 31, giving everyone (not just Prime members) a full week to shop deals from brands like Shark, Ring, Keurig and Garmin. But you don’t have to wait until then to add items to your cart — Amazon is already rolling out early deals. Below, I rounded up the absolute best discounts to shop now, and answered all your Big Spring Sale questions. I’ll update this article daily leading up to the event as Amazon continues dropping prices across categories.

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Best early deals to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Every early deal I recommend below is at least 20% off and has a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon at minimum. I prioritized products the NBC Select staff, including myself, has tested, and picked popular brands that we’ve previously covered. If any deals are Prime member exclusives, I marked them accordingly.

movies and music across streaming platforms, as well as play Xbox games without a console and control compatible smart home devices. The Fire Stick comes with an Amazon Alexa Voice Remote, and it automatically optimizes visuals for 4K TVs.

Connect devices like fans, small kitchen appliances and lamps to this smart plug, which lets you control them via Kasa’s app or voice commands. You can also set on/off schedules and timers through the app, and turn on away mode to save energy when you’re not home. The plug is compact, so it won’t block your second outlet.

Levoit’s lightweight, cordless vacuum has a five-stage filtration system and it gives you up to 50 minutes of runtime on a full battery, according to the brand. Its head is designed with a tangle-resistant roller, and it lays almost completely flat to help you clean under furniture. You can also convert it into a handheld vacuum and add the included crevice and pet tools, as well as keep the long stick attached to reach high areas like above doorframes.

See, hear and speak to visitors with Blink’s Video Doorbell, which runs on AA batteries that last for about two years, according to the brand. After pairing the Amazon Alexa-enabled device with the brand’s app, you can watch livestream footage that gives you a wide head-to-toe view. The app also sends you motion detection alerts and saves clips in a cloud with an additional subscription.

Put a candle under this warmer’s heat bulb, and as its wax melts, your favorite scent will waft throughout your home, no open flame needed. You can adjust the lamp’s height, and it has a built-in dimmer and timer. The candle warmer also doubles as home decor due to its wood base and floral-looking glass lampshade.

Not only does this 32-cup water dispenser have a built-in, five-stage filter, but it also comes with a meter that monitors purity levels and tells you when you need to replace the filter. You can keep it in the refrigerator or on your counter with the spout facing toward you to easily dispense water.

I have severe seasonal allergies and three shedding pets, so this air purifier, which I’ve used for about three years, runs at all times in my apartment. It has a three-stage filtration system (a pre-filter, deodorization filter and HEPA filter), a timer, multiple modes and a built-in air quality sensor. You can manually choose from one of three fan speeds, or set the air purifier to auto mode, causing it to automatically adjust fan speed depending on your indoor air quality. I find the appliance to be very quiet — I only hear it when the fan speed goes up to the highest level, like while I’m cooking.

Using this single-serve coffee maker is the first thing I think about when I wake up every morning. It heats up and brews beverages in under a minute, according to the brand, and you can choose from three cup sizes: 6, 8 and 10 ounces. I only fill up the 36-ounce removable water reservoir every few days, and I’m able to remove the drip tray to fit travel mugs under the spout. As its name implies, the coffee machine, which is compatible with all types of K-Cup pods, is quite compact, so it takes up very little space on my small counter.

Head & Shoulders’ 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner cleanses and hydrates hair while providing itch relief, reducing dryness and eliminating visible flakes for up to 72 hours, according to the brand. It’s formulated with zinc, a gentle ingredient that helps control the yeast that can contribute to dandruff, according to dermatologists we’ve talked to. The 2-in-1 is safe for color-treated hair.

The Shark StainForce is a rechargeable, cordless spot cleaner that comes with everything you need to remove dirt, spills and pet accidents from carpets and upholstered furniture. First, you spray stains with the included solution, and then you use the tool’s brush to scrub the area before turning it on and suctioning the stain away. Everything nests inside the included caddy, and you get a charging cable and crevice tool, too.

I’ve been loyal to Flamingo’s razor for years because it gives me a close shave, smoothly glides across my skin, easily pivots and never leaves behind irritation. The head has five blades and an aloe-shea butter strip, and the weighted handle has a non-slip grip. This set comes with four cartridge refills, a handle and a shower holder that suctions to tile.

Best sales to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Here are the best Amazon sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best spring sales at other retailers

Walmart: Shop Walmart’s Spring Beauty Event through Mar. 19, with new deals dropping every 48 hours REI: REI Members can shop exclusive discounts now through Mar. 23 during REI Member Days Ulta: Save during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event now through Mar. 26 Sephora: Shop Sephora’s One-Day Beauty Deals now through Mar. 26

Frequently asked questions What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is a savings event that typically happens in late March. The retailer discounts thousands of products across categories, with an emphasis on winter clearance and spring essentials. Amazon drops new deals daily that center around specific themes, like home, beauty and fashion. When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Amazon’s 2026 Big Spring Sale starts on March 25 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. E.T.). It ends on March 31 at 11:59 p.m. P.T. (April 1, 2:59 a.m. E.T.). Who has access to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale? Everyone has access to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, regardless of their Prime membership status. That said, Prime members get access to exclusive deals throughout the event — they’ll be marked accordingly. Is Amazon Prime Day happening in June this year? According to Bloomberg, Amazon plans to host its member-exclusive Prime Day sale in June this year, rather than July, for the first time ever. Amazon has not commented to confirm — we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over five years, including Amazon-exclusive events like the Big Spring Sale, Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. I wrote our guide to Prime memberships, broke down the history of Amazon Prime Day and explained what to buy and skip during spring sales. I also appear in related NBC News NOW and TODAY segments. Prior to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, I reviewed information about the event and previewed a list of early deals, sorting through them to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

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