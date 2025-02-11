After consistently having trouble sleeping last year, I started making changes to my bedtime routine to try and eliminate whatever was causing my problem. I installed blackout shades, bought a sunrise alarm clock, got new pillows, replaced my sheets and even tried wearing silk pajamas. But nothing worked. I was tossing and turning more than ever before, which eventually led me to the culprit: my mattress. It was thin, unsupportive and dreadfully uncomfortable, which, truthfully, was what I paid for — I bought it on clearance in college from a local outlet without doing any research. It was officially time for an upgrade.

The prospect of getting a new mattress intimidated me. I had no idea what I wanted and wasn’t sure how to make sense of all the choices available: springs versus foam versus hybrid, what different firmness levels meant for my comfortability and which cooling features were worth spending money on. So I went to mattress stores by my apartment and spent hours trying different models. I was convinced I’d know which one was the best fit for me when I felt it.

The second I laid down on the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattress, I had my Goldilocks moment. Everything about it was “just right,” and for the first time in months, I actually looked forward to going to sleep. Now, a year later, that hasn’t changed. I’m just as in love with my mattress as I was on night one, and I can’t believe I ever slept on anything else.

What is the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattress?

As its name implies, the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid (starting at $1,599.99) is a hybrid mattress made from both memory foam and springs. The foam contours to the shape of your body, relieves pressure and evenly distributes your weight across the mattress, while the individually-wrapped springs further add support and help with motion control, minimizing how much you feel your partner’s (or pet’s) movements, according to Serta. Its cooling cover increases airflow and dissipates heat.

The mattress comes in three levels: standard (1000 series), enhanced (2000 series) and ultimate (3000 series). All three levels have the same basic construction, but they differ in their height, cooling capabilities, amount of support and feel options. For example, the standard level is 12 inches thick, only comes in a medium feel and has moderate support and cooling capabilities. In comparison, the ultimate level is 13.5 inches thick, comes in a medium or plush feel, and has the most support and cooling features.

This mattress gets delivered in its full size, so I recommend paying for white glove delivery service to help you get it on your bed. Courtesy Zoe Malin

You can buy the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes and it's compatible with all bases, including box springs, platforms, wooden slats and adjustable bases. The mattress is delivered in its full size (not compressed to ship in a box) and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. You also get a 120-night sleep trial with your purchase, though it’s exclusively available to purchase on Serta’s website or at Mattress Firm.

How I tested the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattress

Because I’d never shopped for a mattress before (the right way, anyway), I knew I needed to test out a few to find one that was right for me. I visited New York City mattress stores in-person to lie on various models, which helped me determine my preferences. Then, once I was sure the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid was for me, I picked the level I wanted — I went with a queen-sized standard (1000 series) model, so it has a medium-firm feel, is 12 inches thick and has moderate support and cooling capabilities. Serta sent me the mattress to test and the brand’s white glove delivery service set it up in my apartment and also took away my old one.

I’ve now been sleeping on the mattress for about a year. I have a platform bed with no box spring, and while I’m typically a side sleeper, I occasionally sleep on my back. I’m the only person that sleeps on my mattress, which I share with my pets. I wouldn’t say I run hot when I’m sleeping, but I gravitate toward cooling mattresses and bedding because I hate feeling warm.

My experience with the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattress

Truthfully, anything would have been better than my old mattress. It felt like a brick and its springs were so worn out that they made noise when I laid down. But the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid really is perfect for me and has drastically improved my quality of sleep.

What I like

Highly supportive

While I didn’t know much going into the mattress shopping process, I was sure I needed something extremely supportive. I run about 30 miles a week, walk over 10,000 steps a day and hunch over my computer for hours, so my active lifestyle and less-than-stellar posture leaves me with frequent aches and pains. I wanted my new mattress to take pressure off my joints, not exacerbate soreness.

The iSeries’ combination of memory foam and springs creates that highly supportive structure I was searching for. When I lay down on it, my body relaxes and releases tension as the foam slightly compresses to cradle my limbs, hips and back in all the right places. It also evenly distributes my weight across the mattress’s surface, which makes for a balanced feel and prevents me from concentrating pressure in specific areas.

As the foam adapts to the shape of my body, the springs maintain the mattress’ solid foundation. They also add an element of stability so I always feel I’m being held up. And despite me assuming that any mattress with springs would feel super bouncy, the iSeries doesn’t at all. Since the foam is layered over the springs, it seems to absorb any potential bounce.

Has a medium, responsive feel

The mattress’ foam absorbs movement, so when my cats jump on and off my bed in the middle of the night, I don’t feel it. Courtesy Zoe Malin

The iSeries is exactly what I imagined a mattress with middle-level firmness to be. It’s not so soft that I’m sinking into it, and not so stiff that it doesn’t have any give. The feel lands somewhere in the middle, so no matter what position I sleep in, I’m comfortable and can drift into a peaceful slumber.

As far as responsiveness goes, this mattress quickly adjusts to my body’s movements. I often wake up in a different position than I fall asleep in, so being able to make smooth transitions from my back to my side (or vice versa) is important to me. The mattress’ material also bounces back quickly when I change positions, so my body never leaves behind an indentation on the surface.

Effectively controls motion

Similar to how this mattress’ foam absorbs potential bounciness from the springs, it also absorbs movement from outside forces, like people and pets that sleep with you. I have two cats that start the night in my bed, but in the early morning, they tend to jump on and off while playing. I used to feel my mattress dip or shake every time my cats moved, but because the Series’ foam keeps motion isolated to the area it occurs in, I don’t anymore. I now wake up less throughout the night and feel much more well-rested in the morning.

Ideal thickness ratio

Serta’s mattress is about 12 inches thick, which gives me enough height for my liking and still fits standard sheet sets. Courtesy Zoe Malin

I find a mattress with a little bit of height more comfortable than flatter models, but I didn’t want something so thick that I had to hoist myself up into bed (I’m about 5 feet and 4 inches tall). I also didn’t want to have to buy sheets with extra deep pockets. At 12 inches thick, the iSeries gives me plenty of height, and even when I put it on a platform that’s 12 inches tall, I can easily get into bed. My standard sheets fit snugly around the mattress’ sides, but they never pop or curl off the corners.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

Moderately cooling

The iSeries standard mattress has moderate cooling capabilities. I wouldn’t say its cover is cold to the touch, but it never makes me overheat and is quite breathable. That said, if you’re a hot sleeper (which I’m not), you might need a mattress with more robust cooling features than this one has, like gel-infused or perforated memory foam.

Not compactly delivered

This is by no means a mattress in a box. It comes in its full size and is very heavy, so you need another person or two to help you get it into your bedroom and onto a base once it’s delivered. To make your life easier, I highly recommend paying for Serta’s or Mattress Firm’s white glove delivery service. Both options involve scheduled delivery and in-home setup, plus the team will take away your old mattress. Upgraded delivery service adds cost to your purchase, but it makes the process less stressful.

Who is this mattress best for?

If you’re looking for a highly supportive, middle of the road option that’s highly versatile, then this is for you. Because it has a medium feel and thickness, and moderate cooling capabilities, it will likely align with your preferences if you don’t lean toward one extreme or the other while evaluating these types of features. I also appreciate that the iSeries is compatible with all bases, so you have flexibility to use it with different beds if you decide to redecorate or move in the future.

Additionally, since the iSeries is available in three styles, you can pick which one is right for you after deciding you like the mattress’ overall construction — that’s how I ultimately made my decision.

In terms of price, the cost of the iSeries varies depending on the size and style you buy, like all other mattresses on the market. The smallest, most basic option is a twin-size, standard, medium feel mattress at $1,599.99, and the largest, most luxe option is a California king-size, ultimate, plush feel mattress at $3,499.99. You can definitely find less costly, comparable hybrid mattresses, like those from Zinus, Brooklyn Bedding and Sealy, and there are certainly plenty of mattresses that are more costly.

When I was shopping around trying to land on a mattress that fit all my needs, I found that I was always compromising on something, be it the support system or thickness. I felt concerned that a mattress of lesser quality would mean it wouldn’t last as long. After experiencing sleeping issues due to my old mattress, I knew how worthwhile investing in a well-made model would be, and I would have gladly bought the iSeries myself had Serta not sent it to me.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has been reviewing products for five years, including sunrise alarm clocks, acupressure mats, posture-correcting bras and air conditioners. I also frequently cover sleep products, like wedge pillows, sleep masks and anti-snoring devices. To write this article, I tested the Serta iSeries 2.0 Hybrid mattress, which the brand sent me, for about a year.

