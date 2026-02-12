While you might already have a great upright vacuum for your carpets — and maybe even lightweight cordless vacuum in your closet — a robot vacuum is probably one home appliance you may have hesitated to buy. This is because most are relatively expensive and cost $500 or more, which might make you wonder if it’s really worth it. But if there’s one brand that makes reliable cleaning appliances that last, including vacuums, it’s Shark.

One of the brand’s more under-the-radar vacuum models is the Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum. While it’s usually $800, the robot vacuum is 60% off on Amazon and under $350 right now, putting it at its lowest price ever. As someone who writes a lot about vacuums, I know what makes a great one compared to one that is just for show, and below I talk more about why the PowerDetect is worth trying out.

The Shark PowerDetect has three smart cleaning features that help it clean your home: dirt detect, which allows it to identify dirt and other debris on the floor in front of it; floor detect, which adjusts the cleaning style and strength of the brushroll based on whether it’s on a carpet or hard surfaces, including hardwood, laminate, tile and more; and edge detect, so it cleans areas such as small crevices and around edges, which vacuums don’t always get on their own, by pushing air to move the debris. It also has a mechanism that lifts and lowers it, so that it moves easily over raised carpets, as well as a sensor that prevents it from bumping into furniture. Finally, it has a self-emptying feature with a compartment that holds up to 60 days worth of debris, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, including upright, cordless and robot vacuums from Shark, Dyson, Bissell and more. I found this deal by researching sales on Amazon and verifying its price history.

