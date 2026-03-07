A lightweight vacuum with more than 11,000 positive reviews (including 8,000 perfect ratings) that is currently half off? Um, yes please. Right now, Shark’s Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum is 50 percent off on Amazon and it is a great choice for those who are looking for a powerful tool to clean up pet hair, dirt and debris.

Experts have previously recommended a number of Shark vacuums to NBC Select editors, often noting that they are powerful, reliable and have a number of helpful features. Keep reading to learn more about this on-sale option that’s marked down to under $100.

Deal of the day

You can use this vacuum on hardwood, tile or carpets. There are controls on the handle that let you adjust the suction and it has swivel steering to help you navigate around furniture and get into even the tightest corners of your home. The powerful suction is particularly good at picking up stubborn pet hair. It also has a low profile, which allows you to reach under couches and coffee tables. The vacuum comes with an upholstery and crevice attachments, as well as a dusting brush that can be used to clean shelves and bookcases.

The vacuum weighs just under 9 pounds, making it easily transportable for those with multi-level homes. It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum, which is great for stairs, window sills, drapes and more. And when you are ready to empty it, the dust cup easily detaches so you can dump the contents in your waste bin.

Why this sale is worth it

With a 4.5-star average rating across 11,429 reviews on Amazon, it is clear that this vacuum has a number of fans. Here are a few more reasons I think this sale is worth it:

50% off

Vacuum weighs just 9 pounds

Has swivel steering

It’s bagless

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

