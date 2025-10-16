We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

When it comes to beauty trends, it’s not an exaggeration to say that a ton of them are born on TikTok. Some examples: Using coconut oil on wrinkles, beef tallow as moisturizer and onion shampoo for hair growth. And while some trends are kooky and better left on the screen of your phone, others have some legit benefits. The latest craze falls into the latter category.

As we head into colder weather, skin flooding is popping up all over social media and it’s all about pumping hydration into your complexion. Sounds nice, right? It can be. But there are also a few things you should know before you try it, according to experts we spoke with. Here, a dermatologist and an aesthetic nurse practitioner share everything you need to know.

What is skin flooding?

The concept of skin flooding is simple: “It aims to hydrate the skin by stacking various hydrating products on top of each other,” says Dr. Jimmy Sung, the medical director at Tribeca Aesthetics in New York. But you’re not just slapping one moisturizer on top of another.

“It’s more about layering multiple hydrating products, such as toners, essences, serums, and moisturizers, to saturate the skin,” says Melanie Abeyta, an aesthetic nurse practitioner and owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles. “The goal is to achieve plump, supple, and luminous skin while supporting the skin barrier and improving overall texture and elasticity.”

While there is no hard and fast definition of exactly how many products one should layer when skin flooding, most people who try the trend focus on a four-step process — a hydrating face wash, a toner, a serum and a moisturizer.

Beyond the types of products used, ingredients are a key element in skin flooding. Since the goal of skin flooding is hydration, products used should incorporate ingredients known for their moisturizing properties — like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, squalane and ceramides.

Who should try skin flooding?

Hydrating your skin is never a bad idea. That said, it’s particularly good for anyone with dry, dehydrated, or dull skin, as it helps restore hydration and a healthy glow, says Abeyta. “It is also useful for individuals with stressed or barrier-compromised skin, or those looking to enhance the effects of active ingredients by ensuring their skin is well-moisturized and receptive.”

Sung also points out that skin flooding can be particularly beneficial during the fall months. “It can be used to address dryness or damage caused by summer sun and begin restoring our skin for the winter weather to come,” he says. ​​Abeyta adds that those who live in dryer climates may also find it particularly helpful because skin tends to lose moisture faster in low-humidity conditions. “Layering hydrating products helps prevent dryness, flaking, and tightness during these harsher conditions,” she says.

If you have oily skin, skin flooding can still be beneficial — you just have to be a bit more careful. “Excessive layering of heavy or occlusive products can lead to clogged pores and breakouts,” says Abeyta. “Those with reactive or sensitive skin should also introduce layers gradually and choose gentle, non-irritating formulations to avoid inflammation.”

How to try skin flooding

So, you want to try skin flooding? Time of day matters. “It’s best done at night because the skin undergoes repair and regeneration while sleeping, and multiple layers of hydration can fully absorb without interference from environmental stressors like pollution or sun exposure,” says Abeyta.

The first step is to wash your face with a cleanser that won’t strip your skin. You can opt for something gentle or hydrating. Next, line up your hydrating products. “The general rule is to apply products from thinnest to thickest consistency,” says Abeyta. “Start with a toner or essence, then lightweight serums and finish with a moisturizer or facial oil to lock in hydration. This ensures each layer can penetrate effectively without creating a barrier too early in the routine.”

The best products to use for skin flooding

When it comes to choosing what to use, it is really about thinking about your particular complexion. “What you use on your skin should always be customized for each individual’s skin type,” says Sung. So, for example, if you have sensitive skin, you’ll want to pick more gentle products. If you are acne-prone, consider hydrators that are non-comedogenic and more lightweight. Below, we’ve rounded up face washes, toners, serums and moisturizers that NBC Select editors love or that experts have previously recommended to us.

Experts have previously recommended this cleanser, saying it’s a gentle option for those with sensitive skin. It has multiple ingredients that Abeyta and Sung recommend for hydration, including glycerin, ceramides and niacinamide, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio is a fan of this cleanser, saying it’s gentle on her reactive skin and has a lightweight consistency.

Prefer a thicker cleanser? Try a balm. NBC Select social media associate Caitlin Cusack likes how this one melts into her skin and easily removes makeup — including stubborn mascara. It has a blend of lipids and oils to hydrate skin as it washes away dirt and grime so your skin is left feeling soft and supple, according to the brand.

Some toners are irritating or drying, but not this one. The texture’s a bit more like a serum, according NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi, who says it absorbs quickly and feels smooth going on. It also has allantoin to help address dark spots and acne scars, according to the brand.

This brand is known for affordable skin care with potent ingredients. In this case, hyaluronic acid is the star. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin because it is fragrance-, alcohol- and oil-free. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin likes that it absorbs quickly and says her skin dries out less frequently and looks more hydrated since she started using it.

Our experts pointed out that those with oily or acne prone skin should be more careful with the products they choose for skin flooding. This one is oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog pores. It also has a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association, making it safe for those with sensitive skin.

After having my daughter, my skin type totally changed — out of nowhere I had dry, sensitive skin. My dermatologist turned me on to this simple moisturizer. It has no bells and whistles, but it does the exact thing I need it to, which means it hydrates like a boss without irritating my complexion.

This thick cream earned the top spot on our list of best moisturizers. All of our staff found that it worked for them, no matter their skin type. The formula has a combination of niacinamide and panthenol, which work together to improve water retention and boost the skin barrier, according to the brand. “It’s not as sexy or nicely packaged as some other formulas, but it’s truly the best cream,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s so thicky and rich feeling and is really good for calming skin down, too. Whenever I have any flareups, this is what I turn to. Plus, I like that you can also use it on your body, as well.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Melanie Abeyta is an aesthetic nurse practitioner and owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles.

is an aesthetic nurse practitioner and owner of Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Jimmy Sung is the medical director at Tribeca Aesthetics in New York.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle and has written extensively about skin care. For this story, she interviewed two experts about the skin flooding trend and the best products to use if you want to take part. She also included formulas she’s personally tested along with options the NBC Select editorial team has tried and vetted.

