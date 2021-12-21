IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling sleep products: The most purchased sleep essentials we've covered

Readers upgraded their sleep this year by investing in new sheets, duvet inserts, blackout curtains and other sleep aids.
Readers invested in their sleep essentials with products from West Elm, Bearby, Quincy and more.
Readers invested in their sleep essentials with products from West Elm, Bearby, Quincy and more.Bearaby ; Cozy Earth
By Gabriella DePinho

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

A good night’s sleep can be hard to come by. You might be tossing and turning because of stress — or because you have yet to upgrade your sleep products.

As the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look at the sleep aids that Select readers gravitated toward the most this year. In 2021, readers had an increased interest in sleep masks and weighted blankets. Sleep brands released new products and collections in 2021 as well: Brooklinen released new colors in its winter collection, Mellani released three new duvet cover sets and Target released new Opalhouse bedding with Jungalow. Nest Bedding unveiled foam memory pillows and Brooklyn Bedding released new sheets around the same time. Ostrichpillow also debuted an ergonomic eye mask, AllsWell released a new mattress and Casper launched its cooling collection.

Below are the 12 sleep-related products Select readers purchased the most this year.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingAudio tech bestsellers in 2021

1. West Elm Cooling Down Alternative Duvet Insert

2. Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

3. SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

4. The Company Store :egends Hotel Organic Cotton Down Duvet Insert

5. PeachSkin Sage Green Sheet Set

6. West Elm Blackout Curtain

7. LectroFan Evo White Noise Machine

8. Rhinomed Mute Snoring Trial Pack

9. LuxClub 6-piece Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets

10. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

11. Quince Washable Silk Tee & Shorts Pajama Set

12. Bearby Cotton Napper

Related

Shopping

ShoppingDecember sales: What to know

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.