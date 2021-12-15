Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Just a few days before the last-minute rush to buy gifts before Christmas Day, known as “Super Saturday,” shoppers are likely double-checking their holiday lists and, most importantly, shipping deadlines.

For those sending out packages to loved ones, both the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx list today (Dec. 15) as their ground delivery cutoff for gifts and cards to arrive by Dec. 25. This deadline understandably comes during the busiest time of the year for shipping companies: USPS said it expects this week to be the busiest mailing and shipping week of the holiday season, with nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail — including greeting cards and packages — expected to be processed and delivered.

Keep in mind that shipping cutoff dates for gifts to arrive by Christmas extend to brands and retailers, too. Adidas, JCPenney, Nike, Public Goods, Therabody and Felix Gray are just some of the retailers listing Dec. 15 as their standard shipping deadline. And considering shoppers have been stockpiling gifts to ensure they arrive on time, experts have told us it’s best to maintain some flexibility during the final weeks of the shopping season.

New launches from Bala, Brooklinen and Smeg

From heavier workout equipment to dog toys, Bala has released a wide range of new products in the past month. The brand’s latest launch is its Floor Series, which features three pieces of attractive at-home workout equipment: The Play Mat, a moisture-wicking and slip-free workout mat with an antimicrobial faux leather top layer, Balance Blocks made of dense sport foam and The Hourglass Roller, a foam roller that the brand says can help with flexibility and post-workout recovery. All of these products come in three colors: Sand, Blush and Charcoal.

If you’re looking to revamp your linens in the new year, Brooklinen released new, limited edition colorways for its Classic and Luxe sheets, duvet covers and pillowcases. You can choose among new solid colors like Toffee, Rose Quartz and Bluestone or patterns like Abstract Forest in Latte and Abstract Forest in Bluestone.

Smeg has had its fair share of iconic partnerships — the high-end kitchenware brand has collaborated with giants like Disney, Dolce and Gabbana and Supreme. Now, Smeg is adding Coca-Cola to the mix — the appliance company partnered with the beverage behemoth to create two iconic refrigerators: the Fab 28 Coca-Cola Refrigerator and 1971 Unity Fridge. According to Smeg, the Fab 28 Coca-Cola Refrigerator pays homage to 1950s Americana and comes with the brand’s retro style and Coca-Cola’s signature colors and typeface. The colorful 1971 Unity Fridge, designed in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Coca-Cola’s 1971 Hilltop commercial, is modeled after SMEG’s FAB28 refrigerator, with design inspiration from the ‘70s. The Fab 28 fridge is available at select retailers like Williams Sonoma, while the Unity Fridge is available exclusively at Neiman Marcus.

