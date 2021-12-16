IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Audio bestsellers 2021: The most purchased headphones, earbuds and more

Wireless earbuds were among the most purchased products by Select readers in 2021.
As the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on the pieces of audio technology Select readers purchased the most.
By Gabriella DePinho

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In 2021, though many continued to work and exercise from home, more people started to commute back to their offices and return to their gyms. No matter which group you might fall into, your earbuds and headphones were likely an essential part of your year.

As we all continued to use our beloved audio technology, brands continued to release new models for shoppers to consider. This year, Adidas released three models of wireless headphones — Z.N.E. 01, Z.N.E. 01 ANC and the upcoming FWD-02 Sport. Other brands like Wyze, Bang & Olfusen, Anker, Jaybird, and Beats also released new wireless earbud models in 2021. Apple released its third generation of Airpods, and during Black Friday sales, the AirPods Pro dropped to their lowest price ever.

Below, we take a dive into some of the audio products that Select readers purchased the most.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

2. All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

3. Bose Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

5. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

6. Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds

7. AKG Pro Audio K371 Headphones

8. Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset

9. JBL FLIP 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

10. HyperX Cloud Flight S Gaming Headset

Gabriella DePinho

Gabriella DePinho is a digital editorial intern for Select on NBC News.