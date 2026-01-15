Skin care devices aren’t always a skin care necessity, but they’re still a great way to reap the benefits of extra treatments from the comfort of your own home. I love using red light therapy tools when my skin looks particularly dull, but many devices have hefty price tags that can make the decision to buy a tough one. However, Solawave’s 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is one of the most affordable options on the market — and today only, you can get one on sale at Ulta for 30% off.

Deal of the Day:

The Solawave wand is a handheld, red light-powered skin care device that combines four treatments in one; these include red light therapy, which is thought to renew cells in your skin that result in reduced fine lines and firmer skin, along with microcurrent therapy, which helps to tone and stimulate the facial muscles, according to the brand. You can also use the low-vibration facial massage feature to reduce puffiness, and the therapeutic warmth setting to help your products to penetrate skin more deeply, according to the brand.

For best use, Solawave suggests using the wand on clean, damp skin, preferably after using a serum or activator. When former NBC Select editor Christina Colizza tried the wand for a month, she liked that it made her skin feel more hydrated, and said she received compliments on her skin while using it.

