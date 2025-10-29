Sleeping with wireless earbuds can be challenging. If you’re a side sleeper like me, almost all earbuds press uncomfortably into your ear canal the second you rest them against your pillow. Most have a habit of falling out at some point during the night.

That’s why sleep earbuds exist: they are designed to fit against your ear and stay put throughout the night. Soundcore, makers of many of our favorite headphones, launched the A30 sleep earbuds in August — they’re on sale for the first time right now.

The Sleep A30 earbuds are flatter than most wireless earbuds, so they are more comfortable for side sleepers. They also block noise more effectively than Soundcore’s previous A20 sleep earbuds. That’s because they have a double-layer silicone eartip to physically block high frequency noise and built-in automated noise-cancelling to reject low-frequency sound.

These are some of the best wireless over-ear headphones you can buy, especially at this sub-$100 price. I tested them for weeks after the brand sent me a unit, and was impressed with how comfortable they were and how good they sounded compared to more expensive competitors. The headphones get up to 65 hours of battery life and come with a carrying case.

These are one of my favorite pairs of wireless earbuds, and are currently more than 40% off. They are fully featured, with automated noise cancelling, transparency, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and wireless charging. The automated noise cancelling is only okay, but at this sale price, they are still a steal.

If you’re looking to try open earbuds, this is a great pair to test the waters with, especially at 40% off (their lowest price ever). The Aerofit 2 loop around the top of your ear and rest on the outside of your inner ear, meaning you can still easily hear the world around you. The earbuds come in four colors.

If you’re looking for the least obtrusive earbuds possible, clip-on earbuds like these C40i’s could be a good fit. They are open earbuds that clip onto the outside of your ear, similar to an orbital earring. That leaves the rest of your ears free for things like glasses or hats. Each earbud has a physical button on the side for controls.

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including stories on smartwatches, cameras and more. I’ve been testing wireless earbuds and headphones of all kinds for years, including multiple models from Soundcore. For this piece, I checked Soundcore product prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

