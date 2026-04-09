Toshiba TVs are known for their low price point, and this C350 model is 53 percent off at BestBuy right now, bringing the price even lower. It comes in a wide range of sizes, so it’s easy to find one that fits well in all your spaces, even small ones like the home office or guest room. Find all the details on this deal below.

Deal of the day

The best TVs can be expensive — many of them cost more than $1000. Brands like Toshiba, Hisense and TCL play in a different field, with plenty of budget options well under $500.

This Class C350 TV displays in 4K resolution and comes with Amazon Fire TV built-in, so you don’t have to buy a dedicated streaming device. You can connect directly to online content (thank you smart capabilities) and it has built-in voice assistant, letting you speak commands directly into the remote so you can avoid scrolling through countless menus for your shows.

This 43-inch model typically retails for $300, but the 53 percent discount brings the price down to $140 (meaning you save $160). It also comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch versions, all of which are deeply discounted, too.

Why this deal is worth it

53% off, making it less than $150

Every size is deeply discounted, not just the 43-inch version.

The TV comes with Amazon Fire TV built-in

Supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Other budget TVs on sale right now

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on fitness trackers, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve been writing about TVs and TV accessories for years. For this piece, I checked Toshiba TV prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date