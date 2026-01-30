Most of the best TVs have streaming services and software built in. That said, you may still want a dedicated streaming device. That’s because they can be faster, more responsive and easier to use than the software on your TV, according to our experts.

To learn more about the best streaming devices, I spoke with electronics experts about the strengths and weaknesses of each of the big streaming brands: think Roku, Amazon, Apple and Google. Then I leveraged my experience alongside that of the NBC Select team to select the best streaming devices on the market.

How I picked the best streaming devices

I spoke with electronics and retail experts to better understand how streaming devices are different from what’s built into your TV. Combining their advice with my personal experience, I selected the best streaming devices, keeping the following in mind:

Resolution : I recommend streaming devices that can support 4K resolution. While you can buy budget streaming sticks made for 1080p resolution, the 4K versions aren’t much pricier.

: I recommend streaming devices that can support 4K resolution. While you can buy budget streaming sticks made for 1080p resolution, the 4K versions aren’t much pricier. Ease of use : It shouldn’t be a headache to dive into your favorite show. I prioritized streaming devices that have an easy setup and a simple user interface.

: It shouldn’t be a headache to dive into your favorite show. I prioritized streaming devices that have an easy setup and a simple user interface. Extra features : Some streaming devices have additional features like ethernet ports, headphone jacks or Wi-Fi 6E support. I considered and listed additional features in the “What to know” section of each recommendation.

: Some streaming devices have additional features like ethernet ports, headphone jacks or Wi-Fi 6E support. I considered and listed additional features in the “What to know” section of each recommendation. Price: Most streaming devices cost between $40 and $150. I included products across a range of prices.

The best streaming devices in 2026

My favorite streaming devices come from the biggest brands on the market: Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku.

Best overall: Roku

I find Roku to be the easiest streaming platform to use. I have set up Roku devices for friends and family, and it has never taken me more than 10 minutes to start watching shows. Roku is also compatible with Apple, Amazon and Google smart homes devices — most competitors are only compatible with one. The platform has introduced more ads in recent years, though.

Multiple NBC Select staffers love this Roku streaming stick. I use it to watch TV shows on apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, Peacock, Youtube and more. I love how small and portable it is — you can easily plug it into a different TV if needed. The remote can be a little finicky though. Buttons can sometimes take a few presses to register after a few years of wear and tear.

This is Roku’s premium streaming device, with a few extra features compared to the traditional streaming stick. It can be physically plugged into your Wi-Fi router with an ethernet cable, ensuring the fastest speed possible. The remote is rechargeable and has a headphone jack if you want to watch your shows without disturbing others.

Runner-up: Google TV

Google Chromecast was one of the first streaming devices on the market — it let you easily share what was on your phone, tablet or laptop onto your TV. Now, the latest Google TV Streamer is a fully-featured streaming device like any other. It syncs easily to the Google Home app, uses Google voice assistant and is relatively easy to use, in my experience.

NBC Select video producer Josh Rios has been using Google streaming devices for over a decade — he’s used this latest Google TV Streamer for over a year since the brand sent us a sample to test. Rios uses it to stream shows from apps like HBO Max, YouTube and Paramount+. Still, his favorite feature is casting, which allows him to project content from his phone or laptop onto the TV.

Two big improvements from prior models are the ethernet port for faster connectivity and a larger remote that’s harder to lose in the couch, says Rios. (If you do lose it, click the button on the back of the streaming box: the remote will ring, making it easier to find.)

Best splurge: Apple TV

Apple TV streaming devices are some of the most premium on the market. The rechargeable remote is one of the best, made with a sleek aluminum case and solid buttons that stand the test of time, in my experience. I like that I can also control it by swiping on the directional touchpad instead of clicking. Apple TV devices also support and sync to Apple apps like Music, Photos, Facetime, Fitness+, Apple Arcade and more.

While Apple does make the slightly cheaper Apple TV 4K (64GB), I recommend this 128GB model instead. It has double the storage space for apps, photos and games, plus ethernet support for fast, wired connectivity. It also acts as a smart home hub, with Thread networking inside. New users get three months of Apple TV, the brand’s content streaming service, included with purchase (a $30 value).

For Amazon households: Amazon Fire TV

This is Amazon’s fastest streaming stick. It’s small and stays hidden behind your TV, but has more advanced connectivity and performance than the brand’s Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV Stick 4K Select.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin used a Fire TV stick for years to watch her favorite shows. She loved using Alexa voice controls to play movies, and she liked that it could sync with her Amazon account to deliver notifications on things like upcoming deliveries.

Do I need a streaming device?

Most modern TVs come with a smart operating system that has apps like Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, Apple TV and all your other favorite apps available to download. But streaming sticks are generally faster than these built-in operating systems, says Carl Prouty, the technologist at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer based in Glenview, Illinois. When you press a button on a streaming device remote, there is little to no lag in the response on the screen. Many TV operating systems, by comparison, struggle with this lag, says Prouty.

Streaming devices also have features that many smart TVs do not. Roku Ultra and Apple TV 4K, for example, can use an ethernet cable to get faster and more stable speeds. Depending on where your home Wi-Fi router is, this can be the best way to connect, says Mark Steinberg, the senior technologist at B&H Photo & Video.

Meet our experts

