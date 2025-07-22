There are a ton of health powders on the market right now — whether you’re looking for a boost in electrolytes, protein or collagen, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all of your options. Vital Proteins, a popular brand in the space, has many to choose from, but one of their most-loved supplement powders is its Collagen Peptides Powder formula. Lucky for us, it’s more than 30% off on Amazon right now, which is the perfect excuse to try it or stock up if you’re running low.

Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides Powder is designed to boost collagen production, which helps maintain healthy, firm skin and something that also naturally depletes as we age, according to experts we’ve spoken with. This popular formula’s made of collagen from grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, according to the brand and has peptides in it, which is a chemical naturally found in our skin that promotes tissue growth and wound healing. These ingredients support skin, hair, nail, bone and joint health, according to the brand.

The 9.3-ounce container comes with a spoon and has 13 servings (one is 4 tablespoons). You can mix the powder into water or coffee, smoothies or foods like oatmeal, soup and more, according to the brand. The powder comes in an unflavored version, though you can also get it in chocolate, vanilla or salted caramel.

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about sales weekly. I also write about sales on appliances at Home Depot, Lowe’s, REI and more. I found this deal by researching sales across the internet, including Amazon.

