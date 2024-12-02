Cyber Monday is almost over, but Walmart shoppers can still score deals of up to 70% off across categories, including tech, beauty, home and kitchen and more. The retailer's Cyber Monday event kicked off on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5PM ET for Walmart Plus members and expands to all customers at 8PM ET. You can also get a Walmart Plus membership for 50% off through Dec. 2.

As an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, I’ve been covering sale events at Walmart for over a year. I combed through discounts to find the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. I’ll continue to frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

SKIP AHEAD Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals | More Walmart Cyber Monday sales | Best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers | How I picked the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

4.6-star average rating from 7,360 reviews on Walmart

According to NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, Apple Airpods are the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users. They have active noise cancellation that can remove up to two times more background noise than previous models, and have improved sound quality and a customizable fit, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 753 reviews on Walmart

Apple Airtags are great for all kinds of travel, which is why it’s the NBC Select Travel Award winner for best iOS Bluetooth tracker. If you’re within 30 feet of your Airtag, you can pinpoint its precise location using the Apple FindMY app. Outside of that range, you can track its location via the Maps app, making it a seamless experience for iPhone users.

4.8-star average rating from 148 reviews on Walmart

This bundle makes an ideal holiday gift — it includes a Fujifilm Instax mini camera, a pack of 10 film sheets, and a collection of decorative Instax camera stickers. The bundle also includes a mini photo album, which holds up to 72 mini photos, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,431 reviews on Walmart

This vacuum has a lightweight design and special features like an LCD screen that displays runtime and dustbin capacity, and a motor that uses Cyclone technology to precisely suction dust, according to the brand. It’s one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums, and it comes with a range of attachments for crevices, pet hair and more.

4.2-star average rating from 662 reviews on Walmart

Sonos makes some of our favorite soundbars, and this model has Bluetooth capabilities via the Sonos app, according to the brand. It can be placed on your media console or mounted to the wall, and can be easily set up to work with your TV remote or computer.

4.2-star average rating from 452 reviews on Amazon

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin loves this prebiotic soda, which she uses to help reduce her diet soda consumption. It’s made with prebiotic fiber from agave and apple cider vinegar, which may help to improve your gut microbiome, according to the brand. This variety pack comes with four flavors, including lemon lime, orange, strawberry lemon and wildberry.

4.4-star average rating from 113 reviews on Walmart

This heating pad is great for neck, shoulder and back relief because of its cape-like shape. It has six heat settings and three automatic timer settings, which help to save energy and prevent overheating, according to the brand. It’s made from a soft flannel that can be washed on a gentle machine cycle.

4.3-star average rating from 405 reviews on Walmart

This lush tree will make a great centerpiece for your living room this holiday season. It comes with pre-programmed, multicolored LED lights, and is shaped using PVC branch tips that give the three a life-like look, according to the brand. The tree comes with a metal display base and is also easy to assemble and dismantle.

4.6-star average rating from 1,742 reviews on Walmart

These pods are designed to lift grease and tough residue from your dishes. These are our favorite unscented dishwasher detergent pods — they’re free of phosphates, dyes and parabens, and have a simple ingredient list, according to the brand. Malin loves how effective these pods are, and says “they leave everything sparkling everytime”.

4.6-star average rating from 1,251 reviews on Walmart

This Android tablet has a USB-C port and a headphone jack for connecting external devices, along with a large, 11-inch LCD screen with HD resolution, according to the brand. This tablet is available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options, and is great for Internet browsing, streaming and other everyday uses.

4.4-star average rating from 3,269 reviews on Walmart

Shokz makes some of our top picks for open earbuds, and this pair is great for runners, athletes, or anyone who prefers open earbuds over regular Bluetooth buds. They have a lightweight frame that allows for a secure fit without feeling too heavy, and use bone conduction technology to give you high-quality sound, according to the brand. The headphones can run for up to 10 hours on a full charge, and also has a quick-charge option, which gives you up to an hour and a half of battery life after only five minutes of charging.

4.4-star average rating from 15 reviews on Walmart

These teeth whitening trays are effortlessly easy to use — just wear a tray for 15-20 minutes each day for noticeably whiter teeth, according to the brand. Each pack comes with 10 trays, and should be kept refrigerated when not in use.

4.5-star average rating from 5,935 reviews on Walmart

This blanket offers dual-sided comfort — it has a soft sherpa on one side and a smooth flannel on the other, and is also machine-washable, according to the brand. It has six heating levels, and a timer setting that can be adjusted from one to five hours. The blanket also has overheating protection for added safety while using.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday sales

Here are the best Walmart Cyber Monday sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers

How I found the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales at Walmart for over a year. To find the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals, I searched through discounts to roundup products from previous coverage, NBC Select staff favorites, and highly-rated products from brands that we know and trust.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.