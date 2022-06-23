Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Now that Amazon has released the dates of Prime Day 2022 — July 12 and 13 — other retailers are announcing savings events happening around the same time (Target, for instance, recently revealed that its annual Deal Days event will take place from July 11-13). Walmart historically hosts its Deals for Days sale to compete with Prime Day as well, though this year’s dates have yet to be announced. Last year, Deals for Days was four days long — it started one day before Prime Day and ended one day after Prime Day, giving shoppers a longer stretch of time to shop discounted products.

Prime Day is only a few weeks away, so we rounded up information that may help you prepare for Walmart’s potential Deals for Days sale. We also included information about the Walmart+ membership and how alternative Prime Day sales are expected to impact Amazon in 2022. As we get closer to Prime Day and learn more about Walmart’s possible Deals for Days sale, we’ll keep you updated.

What to know about Walmart Deals for Days 2022

In 2020, Walmart’s Prime Day-adjacent sale was called the Big Save Event. The retailer changed the sale’s name to Deals for Days in 2021 — in years past, Walmart has hosted Deals for Days sales around Black Friday.

Historically, all shoppers have access to Deals for Days regardless of whether they’re Walmart+ members. This is one way Deals for Days differs from Prime Day, which is only open to Prime members.

Not all of Walmart’s sales are open to everyone, though. In June 2022, Walmart hosted its first Walmart+ Weekend, which was available only to Walmart+ members. The sale lasted three days and offered savings on items like robot vacuums, LEGO sets, coffee machines, mattresses, laptops, clothing and more. We don’t have information about how Walmart+ Weekend may impact Deals for Days savings this year, if at all.

Another difference between Deals for Days and Prime Day is that Walmart shoppers have previously been able to get their hands on Deals for Days purchases within a few hours if they opt for same-day pickup in stores or curbside. Walmart+ members were also eligible for same-day delivery during Deals for Days last year.

Other alternative Prime Day sales

Walmart is not the only retailer to offer competing sales around when Amazon Prime Day takes place. Target, Best Buy, Lowe’s and more traditionally host savings events “to try to siphon off a lot of that excitement and traffic [around Prime Day],” Joseph Hansen, the founder and CEO of marketing agency Buy Box Experts, told us in our guide to Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers multiple deals to compare Prime Day prices against in order to find the best one.

Shoppers are becoming increasingly aware of these alternative Prime Day sales, too. According to RetailMeNot, 19% of Americans plan to shop at other retailers on Prime Day this year and intend to spend $155 on average.Hansen said these competing sales are a “headwind” Amazon now has to face during a shopping period it usually dominates. Retailers’ alternative Prime Day sales are expected to be even bigger in 2022 compared to years past, both in terms of their size and overall presence in the retail space, he added.

Walmart+ membership

Walmart launched its Walmart+ membership in 2020, according to the retailer. It costs $98 for its annual plan or $13 monthly, and members get access to benefits like unlimited free deliveries on orders over $35, free next-day and two-day shipping and special member prices on fuel at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Murphy and Sam’s Club stations. Members can also utilize a mobile scan and go feature so they can pay as they shop in store.

In 2021, Walmart+ members had early access to Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale. The retailer said the positive response it received from members about early access shopping inspired Walmart+ Weekend in 2022, which gave members multiple days of savings only they could access. We don’t know if Walmart+ members will be eligible for early access to the retailer’s counter Prime Day sale this year or if Walmart will offer exclusive deals to members, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.