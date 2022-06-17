Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Now that Amazon has confirmed the dates of Prime Day 2022 — this year, it will be held on July 12 and 13 — other retailers are following suit and announcing when they’re hosting competing summer sales. Not long after Amazon’s announcement, Target shared that its Deal Days 2022 event is happening from July 11 to 13, beginning one day before Prime Day and ending at the same time. Unlike Prime Day, which is only open to Prime members, anyone can shop Target's sale. However, if you’re a Target Circle member and use a Target RedCard to shop, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases during Deal Days, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.

And shoppers don’t have to wait until July to save at Target. Every day until July 11, Target will be hosting a daily Deal of the Day both on its app and website. For example, on June 17, Target offered 40% off select Vera Bradley and Coleman items.

To give you an idea of what’s to come during Target Deal Days 2022, we compiled what we know so far about the event and how to take advantage of the best sales and deals. We’ll update you as we learn more in the next few weeks.

What to expect during Target Deal Days 2022

During Target Deal Days, the retailer said you’ll be able to shop savings like up to $70 off Apple products and discounts on products across brands, including Target-owned brands like Heyday, Good & Gather and Threshold. Shoppers will find deals across categories including:

Up to 50% off select top tech and headphones

50% off select apparel and accessories for the family

Up to 50% off hundreds of toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

Up to 30% off home items

25% off beauty

Target is also offering a handful of promotions during Deal Days. When shoppers spend $50 on food and beverages, for example, they’ll get a $10 Target gift card with same-day fulfillment services like Drive Up, Order Pick Up and same-day delivery with Shipt. These same-day fulfillment services are available for all orders during Deal Days — you can shop online and get your items within hours. Additionally, shoppers can get an extra 5% off Target gift cards up to $500 during Deal Days.

What to know about Target Deal Days and other alternative Prime Day sales

Around when Amazon Prime Day takes place, retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s and more host competing sales “to try to siphon off a lot of that excitement and traffic,” Joseph Hansen, the founder and CEO of marketing agency Buy Box Experts, previously told us. In fact, Hansen said these competing sales have become a “headwind” Amazon now has to face during a shopping period it usually dominates. Retailers’ alternative Prime Day sales are even bigger in 2022 compared to years past, both in terms of their size and overall presence in the retail space, he added. Shoppers are also more aware of competitor sales than ever before, experts told us — according to RetailMeNot, 19% of Americans plan to shop at other retailers on Prime Day and intend to spend $155 on average.

Target previously hosted one-day sales to compete with Prime Day, but in 2019, it officially launched Deal Days. At the time, the event was two days long, as it was in 2020. But in 2021, Target expanded Deal Days to be three days long. Deal Days once again spans three days in 2022 — it starts a day before Prime Day and ends at the same time. Other retailers have yet to announce their alternative Prime Day sales, but we’ll update you when we know more.

Target Circle vs Target RedCard

While Target Deal Days is open to everyone, Target offers two programs that can help you save even further and earn rewards during the event, as well as year-round.

Target Circle is a free loyalty program that offers members rewards and other perks. Members earn 1% in Target Circle earnings every time they make an eligible purchase in stores or online (without a Target RedCard). You can build up earnings over time and eventually use them towards a Target purchase. Target Circle members also get access to special discounts and can get 5% off a single purchase for their birthday. Members can participate in Target’s Community Giving Program, too. Members can earn and cast votes to help direct where Target makes donations to select nonprofits.

Target RedCard is a store card that can only be used at Target. The Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard are each considered a RedCard (though you can use the Target Mastercard at any merchant that accepts Mastercard). They all give you access to the same benefits, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases, free standard shipping on most items, free 2-day shipping on eligible items and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond the standard 90-day return policy. If you’re a Target Circle member as well, you can link your RedCard to your account to take advantage of perks offered through the rewards program. You can learn more about Target RedCard from our friends at CNBC.

