Walmart Deals is coming soon, but until then, the retailer is offering discounts across categories like skin care, tech and appliances leading up to the sale’s start on June 22.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a reporter for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Walmart deals, all of which are highly rated and at least 20 percent off. I’ll frequently update this list leading up to Walmart’s event.

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Best Walmart Deals early deals

4.4-star average rating from 1,825 customers at Walmart

The versatile design of this fan gives you both a standing fan and a table fan all in one, according to the brand. It has three speed settings, and has 80-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical oscillation, plus you can use the built-in aroma pad to add fragrance to your airflow.

4.5-star average rating from 2,292 customers at Walmart

This grilling set has everything you need to get the most use out of your barbecue or griddle, including spatulas, a scraper, oil bottles, gloves, basting covers and more, according to the brand. It has 140 pieces in total, and comes with a storage bag.

4.6-star average rating from 267 customers at Walmart

Summer’s arrival means sunscreen is more necessary than ever, and this formula from Neutrogena (one of our favorite skin care brands) has an invisible gel formula that works for all skin tones. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and has a matte finish.

4.4-star average rating from 4,753 customers at Walmart

This TV uses quantum dot technology to display over a billion shades of color, and includes HD picture and settings specifically for gaming, sports and more, according to the brand. It also includes streaming apps like Netflix, Peacock and more, along with Apple Airplay and Google Cast compatibility.

4.1-star average rating from 4,977 customers at Walmart

This ice maker can produce ice nuggets in as little as 10 minutes, with a daily maximum of up to 44.9 pounds of ice per day, according to the brand. It has an LED control panel that allows for easy operation and includes a 20-minute self-cleaning cycle to prevent bacterial buildup.

4.6-star average rating from 3,630 customers at Walmart

The four chairs and table in this outdoor set are made from a durable, powder-coated steel frame and ventilated sling fabric that’s designed to dry quickly in case of rain, according to the brand. The table is made from tempered glass, and includes a hole for umbrellas.

4.4-star average rating from 6,582 customers at Walmart

This moisturizer was a tried and true favorite of mine for years. The formula includes niacinamide to help balance the skin, along with ceramides and glycerin for lots of hydration. Although I have oily skin, I’d especially recommend this for those with dry or sensitive skin.

Best early Walmart Deals sales

Here are the best early Walmart Deals sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Up to 20 percent off Father’s Day gifts

Why are these Walmart Deals early deals worth it?

Walmart is currently offering limited-time deals on hundreds of products ahead of the Walmart Deals event, giving shoppers the opportunity to save on popular brands before the sale begins. All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. When possible, I used price trackers to evaluate the quality of these deals. I only included those that:

Are 20 percent off or more

Are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of customers at Walmart

Frequently asked questions When is Walmart Deals? Walmart Deals officially starts online at 12 AM EST on Monday, June 22 (or local opening times for in-store shoppers) and continues through Sunday, June 28. Do you need a Walmart+ membership to shop during Walmart Deals? No, you don’t need a Walmart+ membership to shop Walmart Deals. The Walmart Deals event is open to all Walmart shoppers, however, Walmart+ members get exclusive access to a special set of deals during the first 24 hours of the event, along with delivery perks, streaming subscriptions, and more.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales at Walmart for over two years. Prior to writing this, I sifted through hundreds of early deals on Walmart’s website to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

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