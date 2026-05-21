In 2023, my colleague and NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin tested and wrote a review of the Ninja Cream. This was back when it first launched and the appliance was selling out every other day and even your local Costco or Best Buy couldn’t keep up with the demand. Today, thankfully the beloved appliance is much easier to get a hold of — in fact, the brand has since launched a deluxe version and multiple frozen treat and beverage makers, including the Ninja Slushi and Ninja Creami Soft Serve Maker.

More than two years later, the original Ninja Creami is still popular and has developed quite a following. I keep up with a lot of food influencers on social media, and I’m served at least a few Ninja Creami recipe ideas a month. But I’m also aware that many competitors have launched ice cream makers too, many of which come at lower price points. And while $229 isn’t insanely expensive for a small home appliance from a premium brand like Ninja, there are similar products that are at least $30 to $50 or more cheaper, from brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid and Nutribullet.

Additionally, some competitors have recently launched similar frozen treat makers that, while more expensive, have features that the Ninja Creami doesn’t, such as the GreenPan Frost, which doesn’t require overnight freezing.

So, Malin and I spent a few weeks testing the following appliances to see how they performed compared to the Ninja Creami: Cuisinart Fast Freeze, Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment, Nutribullet Chill and the GreenPan Frost. Here’s what we uncovered.

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Ninja Creami versus Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Nutribullet and GreenPan

Below are descriptions of our experience testing the ice cream makers from popular kitchen brands and comparing them to the Ninja Creami. Aside from being common competitors for the Ninja Creami, many of these ice cream makers have at least a four-star average rating from 500 or more reviews on Amazon.

Best overall ice cream maker

Ninja sent me the Creami to test for this story, which I chose over the Deluxe since it has more reviews overall. This was the first appliance that I tested and I used the ice cream recipe that comes in the included recipe booklet, which has a cream cheese base (instead of the common egg base for traditional ice cream). Aside from that, I did a simple vanilla ice cream recipe with heavy cream, sugar, whole milk and vanilla extract. Like with most at-home ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami requires you to freeze the ice cream base at least 24 hours ahead of time to ensure that it reaches the right texture when you actually make it. It also comes with pints and a mixing bowl with a handle, both of which are dishwasher safe.

After testing it myself, sharing some of my creations with my coworkers and comparing it to the appliances below, I can confirm that the Ninja Creami really does live up to the hype and it is definitely a 9.9 out of 10 for me (I took points off for loudness). It was easy to set up and wash all of the pieces ahead of time, thanks to the quick-start guide and, after freezing it for a day, the ice cream was ready in around 10 minutes.

The texture of the ice cream was creamy and smooth, even with an egg-free, cream cheese base that doesn’t require any tempering (increasing the temperature of beaten eggs and then adding them to the warm ice cream base). It was also one of only two machines that I found had the closest texture to store-bought ice cream. It’s very loud, though, comparable to a blender or vacuum. But that shouldn’t be too much of a problem if you don’t have to make ice cream when people around your home are sleeping.

Fernandez loves that the Ninja Creami has so many pre-sets for ice cream, gelato, sorbet and more. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

Cuisinart sent me this appliance, which recently launched, and I was excited about it because I was already planning on testing the brand’s popular traditional ice cream maker, which has a different setup. This is much more lightweight and more compact compared to every other ice cream maker I tested.

While this ice cream maker has multiple pre-sets similar to the Ninja Creami and GreenPan Frost (reviewed below), it has a somewhat different process for making ice cream. While you still have to freeze the base ahead of time (I used the same cream cheese base recipe without any tempering or heat), this one has a handle on the top that you push up and down slowly as the machine runs. It takes more manual labor than any other machine I tested.

My colleagues and I were surprised by the results in the best way — it was almost identical in texture, taste and creaminess to the Ninja Creami. It was much smoother than I expected, since it didn’t have any eggs, and it didn’t have an icy texture that sometimes happens with homemade ice cream recipes. Some of my coworkers actually preferred this one over the Ninja Creami, though I believe they were both delicious, with this one being a very close second place for me. Aside from the fact that the ice cream came out great, it also was made in a small and lightweight appliance that is less than half the price of the Ninja Creami.

While I don’t think this is better than the Creami, per se, I do think it’s a great alternative for someone who wants a compact appliance, like apartment dwellers and those low on space.

Fernandez loves how small and lightweight the Cuisinart FastFreeze is and how fast it mixes the ice cream. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

KitchenAid sent Malin this ice cream maker attachment to test, courtesy of the brand. As an avid baker, she uses her KitchenAid Stand Mixer often, so setting up the ice cream maker bowl was simple. Unlike the Ninja Creami, Cuisinart FastFreeze and the GreenPan Frost, this ice cream maker is just an insulated bowl with non-toxic freezing liquid that helps keep the bowl and ice cream cold when it’s mixing.

Malin made the ice cream base a day ahead before installing the bowl to the mixer and says it was easy and fast to do. “I love making homemade ice cream, but I can’t fit another appliance in my tiny kitchen, so being able to add this attachment to my KitchenAid and turn it into an ice cream maker solves my problem,” she says.

The biggest drawback to this pick is the obvious: It’s an attachment to the KitchenAid mixer, so if you don’t already have one, you can’t use it. We did think it was worth testing since the stand mixer is so popular; anyone considering putting this on their wedding registry, housewarming wishlist, or just considering splurging on it for the summer should know what they’re getting.

Overall, this was my third place choice for all the ice cream makers. The texture was great but it doesn’t have as many pre-sets as the Creami or FastFreeze and it requires a separate appliance. It’s not better than the Ninja Creami, but it’s perfect for anyone who already has a Kitchenaid Stand Mixer and wants to make their own ice cream.

Malin used KitchenAid’s stand mixer with the frozen bowl attachment before mixing with the paddle. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

I made ice cream with this ice cream maker a year or so ago, but the brand sent me a courtesy one to refresh my memory. Similar to the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, this style of ice cream maker is much more simple in design and doesn’t have pre-sets for soft-serve, sorbet or similar, just traditional ice cream. The appliance includes an insulated bowl lined with a freezing liquid that you have to freeze a day in advance, a base that rotates the bowl with the ice cream base, a paddle and a cover.

I’ve made both traditional ice cream with a tempered egg base and a version with a cream cheese base, and overall, while both were delicious, I found that this appliance is best for traditional ice cream, which has eggs in it. The freezing method and the paddle help the ice cream achieve a great creamy texture that isn’t icy and is easy to scoop. Compared to the other ice cream makers on this list, the paddle is goes further into the freezer base, which I believe helps make the texture creamier.

After freezing the bowl for a day and then preparing the base, it took about 20 minutes for the ice cream to start forming. Overall, I believe this is the easiest of all the appliances to use, so it’s great for anyone who usually bypasses most of the instructions since it’s quite intuitive to use.

Compared to the Creami, it doesn’t have any pre-sets or customizations for texture, but it makes for the best egg-based ice cream.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker makes great egg-based ice cream, which only takes around 20 minutes to form. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

This is one of the newest appliances on this list, so I was excited to try out a courtesy sample, which the brand sent me. I love GreenPan because of its non-toxic cookware, including its popular Stanley Tucci collection, which I’ve had for years and has held up very well. This appliance makes soft service ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and other frozen drinks, like margaritas or frosés.

I tested the ice cream function of this machine and it didn’t take long to set up or start using because it doesn’t require freezing in advance. This ice cream maker has a built-in feature that uses electricity to freeze the ingredients as it turns in the bowl. This is easily the best feature of the appliance if you prefer soft serve over traditional ice cream, and I also love the old-fashioned style of the lever on the front.

What I also love about it is that it has a dial on the front that, after selecting the pre-set you want, you can use to customize the texture. Additionally, while the freezer bowls for some of the ice cream makers above aren’t dishwasher safe, the parts on this machine are not only dishwasher safe, but it also has a feature that removes excess residue while you add soap and water to it as an alternative way to clean it. This was easy to do and didn’t require me to use a sponge or anything.

Compared to the Ninja Creami, the Frost makes much softer ice cream, so it’s not necessarily better, but it’s best for people who love soft serve or fro-yo. With that said, I love that it doesn’t require any freezing ahead of time, which all the others do.

The GreenPan Frost makes great soft-serve style ice cream and doesn’t require any freezing ahead of time. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

While I love my Nutribullet personal blender, which has helped me make amazing salsas, smoothies and protein shakes, this was my first introduction to their recently launched frozen treat appliance. The brand sent Malin a courtesy sample of the ice cream maker to test for this story, and she made two types of bases: a dairy-based vanilla ice cream mixture and a mixture made with frozen mango.

The machine works similarly to the personal blenders: It includes two 16-ounce cups with lids that you invert onto the base with the mixing blade. When you turn on the machine, the blade moves up and down to mix the ice cream or sorbet base, but this is more automatic than manual. After testing both the ice cream and sorbet mixture, Malin and I both felt like the mango-based sorbet turned out the best texture-wise, while the ice cream, while delicious, was very soft in texture, similar to soft serve, which I don’t mind (though I like regular ice cream more).

“It’s a little cheaper than the Creami and it’s more compact in size, more lightweight and quieter than the Creami,” says Malin. The sorbet came out great in the Chill but the ice cream was much softer compared to the Creami, so it’s only better if you prefer sorbet or fruit-based frozen desserts.

Malin used the Nutribullet Chill Ice Cream Maker to make sorbet with frozen fruit and says it came out great. Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

How I tested the ice cream makers against the Ninja Creami

There are a few key considerations that went into testing and the criteria I used to judge each of the ice cream makers:

Setup: As with any kitchen appliance, the first thing that you consider is how easy (or intimating) it is to follow the directions on the instruction manual to make sure you use it correctly without breaking it or getting bad results. Luckily, all of the ice cream makers above were relatively easy to set up. Outside of rinsing the removable parts before the first use, there wasn’t much else to do aside from preparing the base in advance (for all of them except the GreenPan Frost). The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker was the easiest overall — it literally only has an on/off button on the front and that’s all you have to know after freezing the bowl ahead of time. While the GreenPan Frost doesn’t require freezing in advance, it does have slightly more parts to clean before first use compared to the others.

As with any kitchen appliance, the first thing that you consider is how easy (or intimating) it is to follow the directions on the instruction manual to make sure you use it correctly without breaking it or getting bad results. Luckily, all of the ice cream makers above were relatively easy to set up. Outside of rinsing the removable parts before the first use, there wasn’t much else to do aside from preparing the base in advance (for all of them except the GreenPan Frost). The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker was the easiest overall — it literally only has an on/off button on the front and that’s all you have to know after freezing the bowl ahead of time. While the GreenPan Frost doesn’t require freezing in advance, it does have slightly more parts to clean before first use compared to the others. Ease of use: Similar to setup, all of the ice cream makers were easy to use after a few reads of the instruction manual, but the appliances I found to be the most streamlined were the Ninja Creami and the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker. The Ninja Creami’s quick-start guide is very helpful in understanding how to use it the first time and in addition to having many pre-sets, it also has a re-spin function that lets you add more milk or liquid while mixing to help you achieve the texture you prefer, which I loved. While the Cuisinart FastFreeze came out with one of the best textures, it does require you to push the handle down slightly to mix the ice cream, so I’d get this for someone young moving into their first (small) apartment instead of an elderly relative.

Similar to setup, all of the ice cream makers were easy to use after a few reads of the instruction manual, but the appliances I found to be the most streamlined were the Ninja Creami and the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker. The Ninja Creami’s quick-start guide is very helpful in understanding how to use it the first time and in addition to having many pre-sets, it also has a re-spin function that lets you add more milk or liquid while mixing to help you achieve the texture you prefer, which I loved. While the Cuisinart FastFreeze came out with one of the best textures, it does require you to push the handle down slightly to mix the ice cream, so I’d get this for someone young moving into their first (small) apartment instead of an elderly relative. Ice cream texture: The most important factor in all of this testing is how the actual ice cream came out. I wanted to see which ice cream maker made something that felt the most similar to traditional egg-based ice cream and/or which one had the creamiest texture that didn’t have tiny unblended pieces of ice or graininess. Overall, all of the ice cream makers delivered delicious flavor, though some of the textures, such as from the GreenPan and Nutribullet, were much more similar to soft serve (the GreenPan one makes it clear that it’s best for this style) while the Ninja Creami and the Cuisinart FastFreeze had the best texture to me, though the ice cream from the original Cuisinart was also great.

How to decide which ice cream maker is best for you

To decide which of the above ice cream makers is best for you, here is a brief breakdown of what I believe is each appliances’ best attributes, plus some drawbacks to keep in mind.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: This appliance is highly versatile and customizable and creates great, creamy texture. It also comes with a helpful recipe guide. That said, it is the loudest of all the appliances, so be sure your family members and neighbors don’t mind.

This appliance is highly versatile and customizable and creates great, creamy texture. It also comes with a helpful recipe guide. That said, it is the loudest of all the appliances, so be sure your family members and neighbors don’t mind. Cuisinart FastFreeze Ice Cream Maker: This is the smallest of all the appliances I tested and would be great for someone with a small apartment, and it has multiple pre-sets. This ice cream maker, however, requires manual effort, so this is great for someone fresh out of college or simply willing to do the arm workout in exchange for the lower price.

This is the smallest of all the appliances I tested and would be great for someone with a small apartment, and it has multiple pre-sets. This ice cream maker, however, requires manual effort, so this is great for someone fresh out of college or simply willing to do the arm workout in exchange for the lower price. KitchenAid Cream Maker Attachment: If you’re an avid home baker and enjoy making ice cream every once in a while, this is the best option for you. I also think that since it works with a versatile appliance like the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, it’s also great for small apartments, though this means you must own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

If you’re an avid home baker and enjoy making ice cream every once in a while, this is the best option for you. I also think that since it works with a versatile appliance like the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, it’s also great for small apartments, though this means you must own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker: This is the best option for anyone who loves ice cream just the way it is, wants it to be the most similar to a store-bought tub, and doesn’t plan on making many custom mixes. I also believe this is the best option for people who aren’t active or skilled in the kitchen since it’s so simple to use. With that said, it doesn’t have any pre-sets or ways to customize the texture.

This is the best option for anyone who loves ice cream just the way it is, wants it to be the most similar to a store-bought tub, and doesn’t plan on making many custom mixes. I also believe this is the best option for people who aren’t active or skilled in the kitchen since it’s so simple to use. With that said, it doesn’t have any pre-sets or ways to customize the texture. GreenPan Frost Ice Cream Maker & Slushie Machine: If you and your family prefer soft serve ice cream or frozen yogurt over traditional ice cream, this is the best option for you. It’s also great for anyone who loves frozen beverages like slushies, milkshakes and margaritas.

If you and your family prefer soft serve ice cream or frozen yogurt over traditional ice cream, this is the best option for you. It’s also great for anyone who loves frozen beverages like slushies, milkshakes and margaritas. Nutribullet Chill Ice Cream Maker: This is a great option for people who prefer to make soft sorbets or fruit-based frozen treats like açai bowls or sherbet. It’s also compact and great for small apartments, similar to the brand’s personal blenders.

Overall, after trying all of the ice cream makers on this list, I enjoyed the Ninja Creami the best because the ice cream itself came out great — the texture was perfect and even though it requires freezing ahead of time, it mixes the ice cream up very fast. It also has a re-spin feature that allows you to adjust the texture of the ice cream and re-mix it. Plus, it has many pre-sets for gelato and sorbet.

A very close second for me was the Cuisinart FastFreeze, which is less expensive than the Ninja Creami and the ice cream had an almost identical texture. Plus, it has multiple pre-sets and is much more compact, which I loved.

Frequently asked questions Is there a better alternative to the Ninja Creami? There are alternatives to the Ninja Creami that are both cheaper and more expensive, but whether or not they are “better,” depends on your preferences. If you want an ice cream maker that’s small, a great alternative would be the Cuisinart FastFreeze. If you prefer soft serve ice cream and don’t like having to freeze ice cream mixes ahead of time, then the GreenPan Frost is a suitable option. If you want the most traditional, store-bought style ice cream and don’t mind prepping food ahead of time, the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is a fit. For people who prefer sorbet over ice cream, the Nutribullet Chill Ice Cream Maker is an excellent choice.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover home and kitchen appliances, cleaning, organization and more. I’ve written stories about air fryers, coffee makers and vacuums, as well as shower cleaning products and more. I’ve also written about food and kitchen appliances for more than eight years and have previously worked as a food editor at multiple food magazines. For this story, I tested courtesy ice cream makers from several popular brands, with help from my colleague Zoe Malin (she tested two), who also writes about kitchen appliances for NBC Select.

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