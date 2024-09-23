If you want to start your holiday shopping early, look no further because Walmart has officially announced its upcoming Walmart Holiday Deals event. Shoppers can save on everyday self care and household essentials, seasonal products including food and decor, gifts for the upcoming holiday season and more. To ensure you don’t miss out, read below to learn more about the event, including when, who can shop and what deals and savings you can expect.

When is the Walmart Holiday Deals event?

Walmart Holiday Deals event starts online on Oct. 8 at noon for Walmart Plus members and on Oct. 9 at midnight for everyone else (in-store deals start at 6 a.m.). The event runs until Oct. 13, in-store and online, with discounts being automatically applied at checkout with no code necessary. These deals coincide with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which start on Oct. 8 and run for 48 hours, and Target's October Circle Week. That's good news for deal hunters and early holiday gift shoppers.

Who can shop during Walmart Holiday Deals?

Walmart Holiday Deals is open to all shoppers. However, Walmart Plus members receive early access to the sale, 12 hours ahead of everyone else. Walmart Plus memberships grant exclusive in-store and online benefits to Walmart shoppers for $98 per year, or $12.95 a month. Walmart Plus members can also access perks and benefits, including free unlimited deliveries, free next-day and two-day shipping, mobile scan-and-go checkouts in-store and more.

Signing up is quick and easy online. If you’re interested in trying without total commitment, Walmart offers a free, 30-day trial membership for new registrations.

What deals can you expect during Walmart Holiday Deals?

When shopping for the upcoming deals event, you can expect to save on giftable toys, seasonal products, home essentials and more. While the full list of deals isn’t yet available, here’s an idea of what you can anticipate ahead of the sale:

The lowest price ever on bestselling products including toys, TVs, gaming consoles and more.

on bestselling products including toys, TVs, gaming consoles and more. Cookware for holiday meals . Take up to 30% off your baking and cookware must-haves before the holidays.

. Take up to 30% off your baking and cookware must-haves before the holidays. Many of the top holiday toys for gifting will be under $25, including toys from popular brands like Barbie, Lego, Nerf, and more.

for gifting will be under $25, including toys from popular brands like Barbie, Lego, Nerf, and more. Home and self care essentials . Stock up on everyday essentials with up to 30% off personal care items and up to 20% off cleaning supplies.

. Stock up on everyday essentials with up to 30% off personal care items and up to 20% off cleaning supplies. Game day deals . Save up to 25% off jerseys, clothing, accessories and more from your favorite team.

. Save up to 25% off jerseys, clothing, accessories and more from your favorite team. Fall flavors and seasonal candy. Take up to 20% off special fall food flavors, including hot beverages and spices, and seasonal candy ahead of Halloween and the holidays.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year, including weekly sales, Walmart Plus Week, Amazon Prime Day, and Black Friday.

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