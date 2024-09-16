Mark your calendars because Target has just announced its upcoming Target Circle Week. During this event, members can save on household essentials, holiday gifts and retailer exclusives. For more information about the shopping event, continue reading to learn about its exact dates, upcoming products on sale and how you can join their free loyalty program so you don’t miss out on these limited-time deals.

When is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week will start on Oct. 6 and will run until Oct. 12. During the seven-day sales event, members can shop the sale both in-person and online — deals will be automatically applied at checkout.

In addition, Target’s Deal of the Day program will return with exclusive one-day deals available daily during the week. Once Target Circle Week is over, the Deal of the Day program will also end; however, it will return on Nov. 1 and last the remainder of the holiday season.

Who can shop during Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is exclusive to Target Circle Members. If interested, you can sign up for the free loyalty membership quickly and easily online. In addition to accessing Target Circle Week sales, this membership unlocks exclusive deals throughout the year and allows you to earn rewards on eligible purchases. You’re able to use these rewards toward future purchases.

You can also use this membership to unlock deals and games personalized to you and your shopping habits, receive birthday gifts, cast community support votes (to help the retailer choose charities to donate to) and uncover deals with Target Circle partners, including Apple and Ulta Beauty.

What deals can you expect to shop during Target Circle Week?

While the complete list of products on sale has yet to be announced, the retailer has revealed a few upcoming deals through its press release to help shoppers anticipate what’s to come in the following weeks.

Holiday assortments. There will be 50% more new items, including exclusive products and partnerships, than last year.

There will be 50% more new items, including exclusive products and partnerships, than last year. Many holiday toys will be under $20, and thousands of stocking stuffers are under $5.

will be under $20, and thousands of stocking stuffers are under $5. Holiday food and beverage . Target-specific assortments will be under $5.

. Target-specific assortments will be under $5. 80% of Target’s Wondershop holiday items will be priced at $10 or less.

will be priced at $10 or less. New items are available across all shopping categories from brands like Lego , Disney , FAO Schwarz , Papatui , Being Frenshe , Fine’ry and Marks & Spencer .

and . Everyday essentials. The retailer announced price reductions on about 5,000 frequently purchased items.

The retailer announced price reductions on about 5,000 frequently purchased items. New Bullseye shop sections in 200 stores. For Target enthusiasts, you can shop Target-themed holiday gifts, most under $25.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year, including Target Circle Week, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.