Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, Prime Big Deal Days, is halfway over. The mega sale runs through tonight and is exclusive to Prime members, who have less than 24 hours left to shop discounts across categories as many begin to think about holiday shopping.

I’ve covered Amazon Prime Day for over five years and have been keeping a watchful eye on the must-have information and deals. Here’s everything I know about October’s Prime Day sale — I’ll keep updating you during the event.

SKIP AHEAD When is Prime Big Deal Days? | Prime Big Deal Days v.s. Prime Day | How to sign up for a Prime membership | Why trust NBC Select?

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is an iteration of Prime Day — it’s a 48-hour sale in October that’s exclusive to Prime members, during which brands discount products to some of their lowest prices of the year. The first Prime Big Deal Days sale happened in 2022 but under a different name. Ever since, Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-level events per year.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is happening around the same time it did in 2022 (Oct. 11 to 12) and 2023 (Oct. 10 to 11).

Is Prime Big Deal Days different from Prime Day?

Other than the timing of the sales — Prime Big Deal Days in October and Prime Day in July — the sales are not much different. They’re both exclusive to Prime members and 48 hours long, plus brands discount similar products during both events. Shoppers can also take advantage of Lightning Deals and early access deals during both events. However, there’s typically more emphasis on gift giving during Prime Big Deal Days since October is when people start thinking about holiday shopping.

Prime Big Deal Days also serves as a kickoff for early Black Friday sales. In recent years, we’ve seen many retailers begin their early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in mid-October, so by positioning Prime Big Deal Days right before that period, Amazon sets the stage for other retailers to start rolling out their discounts.

What countries are participating in Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is happening in 19 countries, according to Amazon: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, only Prime members get access to shop Prime Big Deal Days.

Are other retailers hosting October mega sales?

Retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy tend to host mega sales around Prime Big Deal Days, similar to how they do so during Prime Day. Here are a few to know about.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s loyalty program. A standard membership costs $139 a year or $15 a month, and new members get a 30-day free trial. Amazon also offers a discounted Prime for Young Adults membership ($69 a year) and a discounted Prime Access membership for those who qualify for certain government assistance programs ($7 a month).

Benefits of a Prime membership include access to shop Prime Day deals and free, fast shipping, such as free two-day, one-day and same-day delivery. Prime members also get a handful of streaming and entertainment perks, plus they can order groceries online through Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh and sign up for a free Grubhub+ membership.

How do you sign up for a Prime membership?

You can sign up for a Prime membership on Amazon’s website or app. New members get a 30-day free trial — Amazon automatically charges you for your Prime membership once the free trial period ends.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor at NBC Select who has been covering Amazon since 2020. In addition to numerous sales stories, I wrote NBC Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day and Prime membership guide. For this article, I researched Prime Big Deal Days 2024 and reviewed information from Amazon press releases.

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