I’ve written a lot about home and kitchen sales events, and Wayfair is a brand I can always rely on for affordable deals on products with trustworthy reviews. The retailer has everything you’d ever imagine when it comes to home decor, furniture, kitchen and home appliances, storage options and a lot more, some of which are from top brands we love and use.

Right now, Wayfair is having a Warehouse Clearout Sale, and tons of products are up to 60% off. Members of Wayfair’s loyalty program get member-exclusive sales, too. Listed below are some of the best deals I’ve found for highly reviewed products.

The best deals from Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout Sale

4.8-star average rating from 173,976 reviews at Wayfair

One of our favorite kitchen appliance brands, KitchenAid’s stand mixer is one of the most multifaceted appliances a home baker could have. It helps save so much time in the kitchen and prevents you from tiring your arm when mixing food by hand. The mixer has several speeds and it comes with whisk, dough and paddle attachments for mixing dough and other foods. It’s also available in several styles and the top of the mixer lifts up, making it easier to add ingredients.

4.2-star average rating from 148 reviews at Wayfair

This shoe storage cabinet holds up to 16 pairs of shoes and measures 39 x 31 x 9 inches. It has two large drawers on the bottom that fold out to hold shoes and two small ones at the top. It works well as an entryway storage cabinet and the top of the cabinet is large enough to hold photos, plants, decor and more.

4.7-star average rating from 765 reviews at Wayfair

If you’re short on storage around your home or simply want your pantry to be more organized, this heavy-duty metal shelving unit is for you. It is 60 x 24 x 78 inches and can hold more than 3,000 pounds, according to the brand. It is a great shelving unit for storage bins, fitness equipment, home supplies and more. Also, the size of the shelves themselves is adjustable, so it’s easy to fit items of varying heights.

More deals from Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events from brands and retailers daily. I’ve written several sales stories from Wayfair and other brands, including Home Depot, Lowe’s and more. I’ve also written about loyalty programs at REI and other stores.

