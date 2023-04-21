With the spring season in full swing, Mother’s Day around the corner and Earth Day falling on April 22, there are plenty of sales across retailers to take advantage of this week. Below, we listed some of our favorite sales and deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain pieces.

Blueland: 20% off sitewide through 4/23

Blueland is an eco-friendly Select staff-favorite cleaning brand that makes cleaning products like detergent, hand soap, spray cleaners, dish soap and more that are designed to be refilled and reused with dissolvable tabs. The Clean Essentials kit comes with the brand’s hand soap, multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner and glass and mirror cleaner — you simply fill the reusable plastic bottle with water, drop in a tablet, twist on the pump or nozzle and you’re ready to start cleaning. The brand also offers a subscription for recurring refills every 3-6 months, so you can instantly refill the container once you run out. The products are made with plant-based ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free and contain no nuts or soy, according to the brand.

REI: Up to 30% off select biking essentials through 4/24

Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says he’s a fan of this bike helmet because it’s lightweight, provides ventilation and its shape makes it less bulky than other options on the market. It comes with multiple impact protection systems, as well as adjustable straps for a more comfortable fit.

Stasher: Up to 25% off sitewide during the Earth Month Sale

The Select staff are huge fans of Stasher bags: Zoe Malin, Select’s associate updates editor, relies on these reusable storage bags for meal prepping, and I routinely use them to store leftovers or pack my lunch. The silicone bags come in multiple sizes and are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Caraway: Up to 20% off sitewide through 5/15

Caraway, which makes some of our favorite cookware sets and meal prep containers, is currently offering 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day. Barbara Booth, a Select contributor, loves the brand’s classic ceramic-coated cookware set, which includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven. The cookware has a nonstick coating and is safe to use on all stovetops, as well as oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with a pan and lid storage system, which can help keep your pots and pans organized.

Cozy Earth: Up to 30% off sitewide during its Mother’s Day sale

This machine-washable sheet set from Cozy Earth, a favorite in our guide to the best bed sheets, is made from viscose bamboo fabric that’s both breathable and moisture-wicking to help keep you cool, according to the brand. You can choose from seven colors and sizes range from twin to split king.

AeroGarden: Up to 50% off select indoor gardening systems

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite — one of the best indoor gardening systems — helps you grow fresh herbs and vegetables using a hydroponic system and LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off via a customizable timer. It includes a stainless steel base, plus a digital display that automatically reminds you when to add water and plant food. The seed kit includes thyme, curly parsley, dill, Thai basil, Genovese basil and mint.

Keurig: Up to 25% off brewers and accessories using code APRILBREWS20 through 4/24

Keurig’s K-Café Smart offers several smart features, like app connectivity and pre-scheduled brews, compared to the brand’s K-Café brewer. With the brand’s BrewID technology, the machine can identify the K-Cup pod you’re using and recommends a curated menu on the app to make lattes, cappuccinos and more. You can also manually change the settings across five strengths, six temperatures and four sizes. The K-Café Smart comes with a milk frother that has three speed settings, and you can see the recommended setting for the drink you want to make or the type of milk you’re using in the app.

Avocado: Up to 10% off mattresses, bedding, pillow and more using code PLANET through 4/24

One of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses, the Avocado Green Mattress sources its organic latex, wool and cotton from its own farms and collectives in India, according to the brand. The standard version of the brand’s signature mattress has a medium-firm comfort feel — for a more gentle, plush feel while you sleep, the brand also offers a Pillowtop version of the Green Mattress.

BioBidet: Up to 45% off select bidets during its Earth Day Savings Event

This bidet seat from Select reader-favorite brand BioBidet has several key features to help you feel both clean and comfortable, including pre-heated water, a warm air dryer and an adjustable heated seat. Using the side display, you can adjust the water pressure, temperature and nozzle position. It comes with a slow-closing seat and lid, and it’s available in elongated and round sizes to better fit your toilet.

S’well: Up to 25% off sitewide during its Earth Week sale

S’well makes some of our favorite reusable water bottles thanks to their durable stainless steel construction that can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It comes in several fun colors and patterns, as well as three sizes: 9 ounces, 17 ounces and 25 ounces. Though these water bottles aren’t dishwasher-safe, you can purchase a cleaning brush to use when you hand wash it (and it’s also on sale).

Plants.com: Up to 20% off select plants through 4/30

In honor of Mother’s Day next month, Plants.com is offering up to 20% off select plants, like this Snake Plant. One of our favorite types of low-maintenance indoor plants, it thrives in low or indirect light and only needs water when the soil is dry to the touch, according to the brand. You can choose between four planters, and you can purchase it in a medium or large size.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.