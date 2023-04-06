It’s impossible to describe just how important moms are — biological mothers, adoptive mothers, surrogate moms and everyone in between. Whether they love whipping up air-fried meals for the family, traveling to new places or expanding their skin care routine, your mother figure deserves a gift that caters to her specific interests. As Mother’s Day — which lands on May 14 this year — approaches, there are tons of ways to show your mom how important she is to you (and that you’re paying attention).

SKIP AHEAD Personalized gifts | Self-care and wellness gifts | Home and kitchen gifts | Apparel and accessories gifts | Tech gift ideas

To help you shop for all the mother figures in your life, we rounded up some of the best Mother's Day gifts spanning tech, home goods and more.

Our top picks

Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2023

Below, we’ve suggested a variety of Mother's Day gift ideas, including products from our existing shopping guides whose high quality translates into functional gift options. These gifts should appeal to every type of mother, and they come in an array of categories, from items that will help enliven mom’s bathroom, kitchen and living room.

Personalized gifts

This unique gift from Etsy showcases handwriting from you or a loved one engraved on a matte wood cutting board. Your mom could hang it as a display or use it to cook in the kitchen — the bamboo composite is harder than wood and helps keep out bacteria, according to the seller. To order, send the seller a clear photo of a recipe and they’ll engrave it into the wood.

If you’ve got a mom who loves to craft, you may want to take a look at the Cricut Joy. The Cricut Joy is a smart cutting and writing machine that will allow her to personalize, organize and customize everyday products. The brand says the machine can cut over 50 materials — including vinyl, paper and cardstock — and with the Design Space app for Cricut, she can control the device from her phone.

This personalizable 60-piece matte puzzle from Minted comes in a patterned drawstring pouch and hinged box with gold detailing for a beautiful presentation and includes a reference artwork card that she can follow while building it. And if that specific design doesn’t feel like Mom to you, you can choose from a wide variety of other custom puzzle designs on Minted.

Tea is often a great gift choice — and it’s hard to mess up. When you gift Mom this Personalized Tea Gift Card from Sips By, she’ll receive four types of tea for three months, based on her preferences and taste. Each shipment should cover about 15 cups of tea (more if she re-steeps them), according to the brand. A gift card (especially for tea) should be simple and universal enough to please most moms.

Before anything else, Winc’s Wine Club Membership asks Mom to take a short quiz that determines her taste. By updating her recommendation settings, she can change the types of wine delivered to her each time, too. If she enjoys a glass of Pinot (or otherwise) every once in a while, you can be the source of that relaxing swig.

Self-care and wellness gifts

One of our favorite red light therapy wands, the Solawave has several LED lights at its tip that can activate cells below the surface of your skin to help decrease fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. It also provides low-level microcurrents that can tone facial muscles, a low vibration for a facial massage and it heats up while you use it to allow topicals to better penetrate the skin, per the brand’s website. Select editor Christina Colizza tried Solawave and said it was easy to incorporate into a skin care routine and was comfortable to use.

This gift set from Pipette includes calming essentials like a body wash, body lotion, belly butter and dry brush. Pipette says that each item is made to help new mothers restore their skin and that every product is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. The lotion, for instance, balances hydration levels in the skin with a glycerin base and the shea-derived belly butter can help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, according to the brand.

The self-care-focused Therabox includes a research-inspired therapeutic activity — like a free seven-day meditation challenge — plus eight self-care and wellness products designed to reduce stress. Previous boxes have included items like multivitamins, sleeping masks, dry brushes, bath salts and more.

This Spa Bundle from Allswell — which makes some of our favorite pillows and duvet inserts — includes a bathrobe and a pair of slippers in sizes small, medium and large. All of the items are made with 100% cotton and the waffle-weave texture makes the fabric extra absorbent, according to the brand. Plus, the robe comes pre-shrunk so it won’t get any smaller when you toss it into the laundry, per Allswell’s website.

The LARQ bottle has a self-cleaning design that uses UV-C LED lights to purify up to 99.99% of bio-contaminants in your water and bottle, according to the brand. I own this water bottle and love that it self-cleans automatically every two hours (or manually when I press the button). It has a double-insulated design that can keep cold contents chilled for up to 24 hours and hot contents warm for 12 hours, according to LARQ. The bottle also comes in a few different colors for the mom who cares about aesthetics as well as hydration.

Maybe mom takes care of herself through yoga and daily meditations, and she works so hard at it that she’s in need of a new yoga mat. The experts who informed us about yoga mats told us they love the JadeYoga Harmony Mat because of its non-slip texture. The mat is made from natural rubber for added traction, according to the brand, and it measures just under 0.2 inches thick and 68 inches long. JadeYoga also says that it will plant a tree for every mat sold — a bonus to tell Mom and make her feel all warm inside after she’s opened her present.

If yoga isn’t her style (but she still could use a break), maybe a weighted blanket — meant to help you sleep better, reduce anxiety and relieve stress — is more up her alley. Baloo Living’s weighted blanket features glass beads and comes in various sizes, ranging from a mini 9-pound version to a 25-pound option sized for a King or California King mattress. I own the 12-pound throw blanket, which fits snugly on my couch and offers a fairly comfortable weight when I’m relaxing. To make it easier to care for, the blanket is machine-washable and dryer-safe, according to the brand.

If you and your mom both share a deep-seated appreciation for good hygiene, consider Bio Bidet’s Toilet Seat. As we reported in our guide to bidets, they provide better comfort and cleaning than standard toilet paper. Plus, experts told us they’re more eco-friendly. This model offers some unique features in the bidet space, like temperature and water pressure controls and oscillating and massaging modes.

Home and kitchen gifts

For the mom that loves to cook, this Brightland set includes four infused cold-pressed olive oils: Ardor (infused with red chili peppers, jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers and paprika), Rosette (infused with garlic), Lucid (infused with lemon) and Arise (infused with basil). Each olive oil is packaged in a 375-milliliter glass bottle that has been UV-coated to protect the olive oil from light that could damage it, according to the brand.

This 9-inch by 13-inch ceramic casserole dish — a favorite of Malin’s — can help mom bake lasagna, cobblers, cakes and more. It has a 4-quart capacity and is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes handles to help her easily transport it around the kitchen. The vintage design comes in four colors: blue, yellow, pink and green.

If mom loves to garden but doesn’t have a ton of space to do so, this raised garden bed can make a great gift. It comes with a handy liner that separates the wood from the soil, which preserves the structure’s condition over time, according to the brand. And depending on where she lives, Best Choice Products offers the garden bed in two sizes (5 cubic feet or 8.4 cubic feet) — there’s also a separate model that comes on wheels for portability.

Whether mom is working from home or heading back to the office, she might be jonesing for a cup of coffee in the morning. Breville’s Precision Brewer automatically adjusts the water temperature and brew times for best results, according to the brand — we discuss this more in our guide to the best coffee makers.

And if mom needs to put that freshly brewed coffee into a cup, the Ember Mug2 is a gorgeous answer to that call. The ceramic mug works with the Ember app, which displays the current temperature of the drink inside the mug and the temperature she selects. Minutes later, she’ll receive a push notification once the ideal temperature has been reached. As someone who likes their coffee to remain hot while working from home, I use the Ember Mug daily to avoid having to heat up my drink in the microwave. The mug is available in two sizes: 10 ounces that can keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours and the 14-ounce version that can last up to 80 minutes, according to the brand.

The Anova Precision Cooker should allow mom to cook with more ease, determining the exact temperature she wants any given pot of water to reach and keeping it there. The sous vide is a great way to save time that would otherwise be spent minding the stove. This should give her more time to sit down and tell you about her day (or yell at you to clean your room, depending on what kind of loving mother you have).

Air frying can be a simple and quick way to prepare family meals, and the Instant Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer makes it easier to evenly cook food with little oil (though experts said you should still use some). It has a screen for viewing the temperature and time, as well as four presets for air frying, baking, reheating and roasting. The 6-quart air fryer has a dishwasher-safe air fryer basket and comes with a one-year warranty.

Your mom can make sparkling water or soda instantly with help from the SodaStream Fizzi. Its cylinder injects carbonation into your water, according to the brand, and you can buy additional products to flavor and customize your drink. The starter kit includes a sparkling water maker, a carbonating cylinder and a 1-liter bottle. You can also upgrade to a hydration pack which includes two additional 1-liter bottles and two half-liter bottles.

If mom already has the perfect mattress — or you don’t have quite enough expendable cash to spend on one for her — a pillow made of hypoallergenic Talalay latex core seems like a solid alternative. According to the brand, the Purple Harmony Pillow is designed to keep your head and neck supported all night. Like the Allswell mattress, it comes with a 100-night trial so she should be able to return it without any hassle.

We all deserve to turn our homes into magical caves, illuminated with millions of different colors — whenever and however we want. Moms, especially, have earned that privilege, and these smart bulbs from Philips will allow them to do just that, according to one Select editor. While some smart bulbs require buying a separate hub to use them, she can easily change the color of the lights emitted from the Philips Wiz bulbs by using the Wiz smartphone app (or by pairing the bulbs with a home assistant like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri Shortcuts). They’re easy to configure and a fun, easy way to decorate the home.

Apparel and accessories gifts

Lululemon’s Chargefeel sneakers — which were released last year and are the second workout shoe from the brand — can be a worthwhile upgrade to your mom’s running footwear collection. Lululemon created the Chargefeel to support your feet during “every activity” including running, training and walking, according to the brand. Its dual-density foam midsole can mimic the bounce and forward motion that a running shoe offers and its outsole also provides traction and flexibility while you’re working out. It’s available in two styles: Low Top and Mid Top.

One of our favorite weekender bags, the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag is both versatile and functional. Designed from 100% neoprene fabric, the lightweight material is insulating, shock-absorbent and flexible that makes it easier to take it on long or short getaways. It comes in six colors and five sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

Rothy’s — a brand we’ve loved since 2020 — says it uses water bottles to craft shoes through a unique 3D knitting process. The brand’s flats, smartly named The Point, were its first release and come with a comfortable insole (per Rothy’s) and a contoured silhouette. Thanks to its seamless design, the brand says the flats don't require a long break-in period: Mom can start wearing them right out of the box.

Whether your mom is looking to update her wardrobe or collect a few staple pieces, Stitch Fix is a personal styling service that can send her accessories and jewelry, business casual wear, athleisure and more. She would simply need to take a style quiz on the brand’s website — once she places an order, she’ll receive a box with five items to try on and potentially keep, exchange or return. The service offers clothes in sizes XXS to XXL, as well as maternity, petite and plus sizing. One Select writer received a Stitch Fix gift card for the service and said she loves the convenience and simplicity of it.

Athleta’s ultra-soft Elation Capri leggings are meant to be breathable and sweat-wicking, according to the brand. The flexible, triple-layer waistband should provide support during low-impact activities, including yoga, pilates and even at-home chores, and has a back-drop pocket to hold small essentials. Athleta offers a variety of tank tops and sports bras, too. Mom can mix and match colors or opt for a monochromatic look.

Everlane’s Way-High Jean is by far my most used pair of pants (and I have them in three different colors). They’re extremely comfortable, versatile and don’t show signs of wear or fading after a few washes. These jeans are available in seven colors and 13 sizes. You can also choose between three inseam lengths — 25.5 inches, 27.5 inches and 29.5 inches — to give your mom the best fit.

Shari Uyehara, Select’s manager of editorial operations, received this pajama set as a gift and says the fabric is soft, lightweight and stretchy, adding that it’s a great option for hot sleepers. “I also particularly like the style and silhouette of the pajamas — they're PJs but I would wear them to the bodega or coffee shop,” she says. The set is machine-washable and comes in 11 different colors, as well as five sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

Tech gift ideas

If your mom likes to read but has yet to upgrade to e-readers, consider giving her the Kindle Paperwhite. The glare-free display should make it easy to read, even in sunlight, and its built-in adjustable warm light accommodates total darkness, according to Amazon. The Paperwhite’s charge should last for weeks, and it comes in an 8GB storage size, which can hold thousands of e-books at once.

The Nixplay 2K Smart Picture Frame allows you to share photos with your mom’s picture frame instantly via app integration. The frame can be placed on a countertop or mounted on a wall, for example, and it comes in several styles, including wood and metal. The Nixplay app lets moms invite family and friends to share photos or video playlists so the frame is always updated with new content. She can see what you’re up to with the highlights you choose.

If mom is always losing things — maybe she’s loudly complained that she wished she could somehow combine her phone and her wallet — one Select editor found that Smartish’s WalletSlayer Vol. 1 for the iPhone 13 is a great solution. The WalletSlayer is a two-in-one that effectively, well, slays the wallet by combining it with your phone’s case. It holds three cards total (think driver’s license, credit card and her Target Redcard, for example) and she can push each one of her cards out of the case through a slot on its back.

These wireless workout earbuds from Jaybird are a worthy upgrade for moms who rely on headphones frequently, whether for fitness or other reasons. They come with IPX7-rated water resistance, according to the brand, which means they should continue to work, even when immersed in water up to 1 meter for as long as 30 minutes. Jaybird's warranty also covers damage from perspiration for up to one year after your purchase, a nice touch.

Streaming devices are popular because they’re compatible with multiple services — and they make it simple and easy for Mom to catch up on her favorite TV shows and movies with the click of a button. The Roku Ultra is a great option that is optimized for sharp resolution and vivid colors, according to the brand. The compact design means you can easily plug it into any television that has an HDMI port without worrying that it’ll take up much space.

A tablet would be a nice upgrade for mom’s home web browsing, and tech expert Whitson Gordon previously said that Apple’s iPad is the only tablet worth buying.” The iPad (9th generation) is Apple’s lowest-cost tablet and it comes with a 10.2-inch display, up to 256GB of storage and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. Apple says the iPad will last up to 10 hours surfing on the web or watching videos using Wi-Fi, so mom should be able to use it for a few days without needing a charge.

These over-ear headphones from Bose are meant to quiet the rest of the world, so mom can finally enjoy some peace during or after a tough day. The Bose 700 features 11 noise canceling levels, allowing her to fully shut out noise or let all the noise in, depending on the circumstances of the day. They’re also wireless and fully adjustable for her comfort.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an editor at Select who has provided dozens of gift ideas for a variety of holidays and occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day, Secret Santa and weddings. For this article, Godio researched dozens of products across shopping categories like home, tech, kitchen, wellness and more, and compiled the best gifts for moms to consider this year.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.