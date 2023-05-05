If you’re still on the hunt for a Mother’s Day gift or are in the market for some discounted tech, keep reading. Below, we listed some of our favorite sales and deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites, or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Oura: $50 off select ring styles through 5/15

The Oura ring, Select editor Lindsay Schneider’s favorite wearable health tracker, can monitor metrics like heart rate, sleep activity and temperature fluctuations. It’s water resistant up to 100 meters, so you don’t have to take it off to wash your hands or shower. Compared to earlier iterations of the ring, the Gen 3 now tracks blood oxygen levels and offers heart rate and workout insights. The ring comes in five finishes, although only the gold version is currently on sale. It’s available in ring sizes six to 13.

Away: Up to $65 off select suitcases

Away’s Carry-On is one of our favorite carry-on suitcases and a personal favorite, too, thanks to its 360-degree spinner wheels and TSA-approved combination lock. This hardshell suitcase weighs just about eight pounds and has a hidden laundry bag on the inside, so you can separate out your dirty clothes while you travel. It’s available in seven colors though the sale only applies to the pale pink ‘petal’ color.

Solo Stove: Up to 35% off outdoor fire pits, bundles and accessories

Solo Stove, which makes outdoor firepits, is offering 35% off their Bonfire 2.0 smokeless fire pit. The brand says it has 360-degree airflow, which super-heats air to burn off smoke before it can get to your clothes and hair, so you shouldn't get any post-fire smell while you use it. There’s a removable ash pan for easy cleanup, and the brand says this firepit weighs 23 pounds, making it easier to carry. If you're looking for something more portable, Solo Stove’s smaller, 1.4- pound Mesa fire pit is also on sale.

Cozy Earth: Up to 30% off sitewide for Mother's Day

I have owned Cozy Earth’s Canopy Comforter for years and love how soft and light this comforter feels on my body. I’m a hot sleeper, so the more lightweight my bedding, the better. This comforter is built from bamboo viscose, which offers breathability, according to the brand and is available in twin, queen and king sizes and a silk version.

Amazon: Up to 34% off select Sony TVs

Amazon is discounting several Sony TVs, like this 4K TV option with a 65-inch wide-screen. This X90K delivers vivid blacks and clear whites, according to the brand. It is also great for gaming with Sony’s PlayStation 5 because of its accurate tone mapping (colors and pictures are more detailed) and low input lags — which means there will be a minimal delay between your gaming controller and TV, according to the brand. The same TV is also available in 55-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

Wayfair: Up to 50% off select cookware and kitchen gadgets through 5/15

Le Creuset’s five-piece signature cast iron set, a favorite in our guide to best cookware sets, is currently 30% off. The set comes with a 5.5-quart Dutch oven with a lid, a 1 3/4-quart saucepan with a lid and a 9-inch skillet. All parts are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher-safe, and stackable, so you can store the pieces together to save space, according to the brand. All pieces in this set are made from enameled cast iron, which Le Creuset says offers even heat distribution and retention.

The Farmer’s Dog: Get your first box for 50% off

The Farmer's Dog, our favorite subscription option for wet dog food, lets pet owners personalize food plans based on their dog’s unique needs, according to the brand. The brand mentions that each meal is also designed by board-certified veterinarians and is made with veggies and meat that are steamed, not processed. Select Editor Barbara Booth tried this dog food brand and was impressed by how much her dog enjoyed it on a regular basis.

