While the official start of Summer hasn't occurred yet, the weather certainly feels like it. Retailers are also heating up with a whole slew of new sales on TVs, robot vacuums and workout shoes. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

iRobot: Up to $620 off robot vacuums and mops through 6/17

iRobot makes some of the best robot vacuums, and the i3+ is a slightly upgraded option of our all-time favorite Roomba, the i3. The Roomba i3+ has an automatic dirt disposal system, which can keep you from getting your hands dirty, a three-stage cleaning system and built-in technology that allows this vacuum to focus on dirtier areas that need a more thorough cleaning, according to the brand. Since it also has rubber brushes on its base, it also won't get tangled with your pet’s hair, according to iRobot.

Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off bestselling bed sheets, comforters and apparel

Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheet set is one of our favorite bed sheets of 2023 because it’s breathable, moisture-wicking and designed to keep you cool, according to the brand. Each sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet and two pillowcases. It’s machine washable, available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King and comes in six colors.

Samsung: Up to $1,400 off 4K TVs as part of Samsung’s extended Memorial Day sale

Samsung TVs are my personal favorite — I’ve been using my 4K Samsung TV for more than three years now. Samsung is also one of our preferred TV brands for its bright picture and built-in audio, which experts say is better than most competitors on the market. This QLED 4K TV is available in various sizes and offers rich contrast and color accuracy, according to the brand. Other features include object tracking sound — a sound that tracks movement on screen — and Samsung’s smart hub, which lays out all your top streaming services and movies in one place.

Sur La Table: Up to 50% off cookware and bakeware

We love Le Creuset and the brand makes durable cast iron Dutch ovens. This 2.75-quart cookware has an enamel exterior, which should resist chipping and cracking, according to the brand. It also has a built-in lid stabilizer for heat retention and an enamel interior as well, designed to keep food from sticking and burning, according to Le Creuset. It’s currently available in 10 colors, including a deep blue and pale pink.

Tushy: 40% off all bidets with code BUTTSAVER40

We ranked Tushy Spa 3.0 as one of the best bidets and it attaches to your toilet seat in less than 10 minutes, according to the brand. To switch it on, you only have to turn the knob. Choose between several knob materials, including bamboo, platinum and bronze, and colors like blue, black and pink. There is also an angle adjuster, which can help make sure you’re reaching every spot, and self-cleaning technology that keeps this bidet tidy between uses, according to the brand.

Ulta Beaty: Up to 50% off haircare through 6/3 as part of Ulta’s ‘Gorgeous Hair Event’

Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event offers one-day-only limited-time deals on hair care products. Today’s deal has the Revlon One-Step on sale, a hair-drying brush I’ve loved and used for almost a year. This brush can seamlessly dry my hair within 15 minutes and reduces frizz. It has a cool setting, just in case you’re worried about heat damage. Plus, I know it’s durable because it hasn’t given out with almost daily use in the last year.

Nike: Up to 40% off select shoes and apparel

I put too much pressure on the ball of my foot when I walk, which makes finding the perfect shoe tough. The wrong shoe can have painful consequences. I’ve found that the Nike Air Max sneakers are helpful in easing the pressure off my foot, thanks to the cushioned sole. I can walk in them for hours and still feel fine. They’re available in multiple colors (I have two pairs) allowing you to mix and match.

